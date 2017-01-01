Please select your home edition
RS Aero UK Winter Series enters its final stages

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 5:08 pm
Forty Seven RS Aeros at the Oxford Blue - RS Aero UK Winter Series Tim Olin https://www.flickr.com/photos/48594582@N05/
The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium.

Sailors need their best three results to count out of the ten seasonal events and it is all to play for. One event (at least) of the three counters must be either the Oxford Winter Champs or the Island Barn Spring Champs where, importantly, tie breaks could be won.

So far seventy two RS Aeros have entered the series including International visitors from France, Italy and Portugal keen to sample the British enthusiasm for mass winter events!

This winter has largely proved to be mild with gentle winds and just a couple of fresh breezes recently at Blithfield and Roadford. Rig selection has been very mixed with the series’ PY scoring allowing versatility of choice for each event providing maximum enjoyment, participation (both starting and finishing races) and ultimately safety.

Rocketing Round Roadford - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Alan Williams
Rocketing Round Roadford - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Alan Williams



The Starcross sailors and father and son duo of Greg and Paul Bartlett are poised for a late charge on the title. Each have a 1, 2 apiece and a win at the grande finale Spring Champs could clinch the series for either of them on tie break.

The leading club team by a good margin is Burghfield SC packing out the top five with their top three in 3,4,5. Their RS Aero fleet continues to go from strength to strength. Yorkshire Dales are second club so far, with good series mounted by Nick and Jackie Craven.

16 year old Liam Willis shone at Oxford winning the 47 entry RS Aero UK Winter Championship once the RS Aero results had been split out from each race. Peter Barton was lead RS Aero from the Oxford Blue result, taking that bullet towards his winter series with light breeze supremo, Peter Chaplin, second.

Fast reaches at Northampton's Steve Nicholson Trophy - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Tim Olin https://www.flickr.com/photos/48594582@N05/
Fast reaches at Northampton's Steve Nicholson Trophy - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Tim Olin https://www.flickr.com/photos/48594582@N05/



At the recent breezy events Matt Thursfield of Midlands club Chelmarsh won the Midlands round at Blithfield in a close tussle from Richard Watsham and Ben Rolfe. Braving Storm Ewan in the far southwest ten RS Aeros Rocketed Round Roadford. Peter Barton overtook Greg Bartlett and Ben Rolfe after a lap to go on to take the Aero win as Ewan started to roar its way up Dartmoor.

Next up is the infamous challenge of the Exmoor Beastie at Wimbleball SC on the 19th followed by the series finale, the UK Spring Championships at Island Barn SC on the 25th March.

Rank Sail Name Brass Monkey Yorkshire Dales Grafham Grand Prix Bloody Mary Queen Mary Stevie Nic N'amptn Starcross Steamer Blithfield Barrel Oxford Blue Winter Champs Roadford Rocket Net
1 2093 Peter BARTON 100 100 5 2 100 100 1 1 4
2 1888 Chris LARR 100 3 4 1 100 100 3 100 7
3 2152 Ben ROLFE 100 100 2 6 100 2 7 3 11
4 2162 Peter CHAPLIN 100 100 1 9 100 100 2 100 12
5 2157 Nigel ROLFE 100 100 7 7 100 100 6 8 20
6 1258 Nick CRAVEN 4 8 100 100 100 100 21 100 33
7 1566 Tim HIRE 100 1 13 100 100 100 25 100 39
8 1745 John HOBSON 6 5 100 8 100 100 30 100 41
9 1744 Matt Thursfield 100 100 100 5 100 1 39 100 45
10 2074 Matt EVANS 100 4 12 100 100 100 33 100 49
11 1264 Jackie CRAVEN 7 10 100 100 100 100 34 100 51
12 1509 Peter CRAGGS 5 6 100 100 100 100 48 100 59
13 1637 Greg Bartlett 100 100 100 100 1 100 100 2 103
14 1930 Paul BARTLETT 1 100 100 100 2 100 100 100 103
15 88 Daniel WIGMORE 100 2 8 100 100 100 100 100 110
16 1312 Andrew Frost 100 100 100 100 5 100 100 6 111
17 1676 Anthony York 100 100 100 4 100 100 12 100 116
18 2110 Emma PEARSON 100 7 14 100 100 100 100 100 121
19 2114 Fernando GAMBOA 100 100 9 100 100 100 15 100 124
20 2146 James CLAPHAM 100 100 100 100 100 100 14 11 125
21 1505 Tim Fells 100 100 100 3 100 100 22 100 125
22 1817 Chris Jones 100 100 100 100 4 100 29 100 133
23 1457 David MAHONY 100 100 100 100 100 100 27 7 134
24 2055 Christopher Wooley 100 100 100 100 100 6 32 100 138
25 1582 Mark Rolfe 100 100 100 100 100 5 43 100 148
26 1581 Steve STEWART 3 100 100 100 100 100 48 100 151
27 1301 Emily DAVIS 100 100 15 100 100 100 37 100 152
28 2134 Alice LUCY 100 100 17 100 100 100 41 100 158
29 1792 Andy Hill 100 100 100 11 100 100 48 100 159
30 1216 MattLulham-Robinson 2 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 202
31 1298 Richard Watsham 100 100 100 100 100 3 100 100 203
32 1397 Mark Pollard 100 100 100 100 3 100 100 100 203
33 2148 Gareth GRIFFITHS 100 100 3 100 100 100 100 100 203
34 1551 Liam WILLIS 100 100 100 100 100 100 4 100 204
35 2001 Dan BrIdger 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 4 204
36 1230 Dan Johnson 100 100 100 100 100 4 100 100 204
37 2161 Paul ROBSON 100 100 100 100 100 100 5 100 205
38 2134 Darren Roach 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 5 205
39 1089 Kent MARTIN 100 100 6 100 100 100 100 100 206
40 1230 Martin Anderson 100 100 100 100 100 7 100 100 207
41 1685 Lucy GREENWOOD 100 100 100 100 100 100 8 100 208
42 1209 David ELLIS 100 100 100 100 100 100 9 100 209
43 2133 Kevin Reed 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 9 209
44 1071 Alan MARKHAM 100 9 100 100 100 100 100 100 209
45 1652 Nick REDDING 100 100 100 100 100 100 10 100 210
46 2001 Savelli Francesco 100 100 100 10 100 100 100 100 210
47 2070 Ben WEBB 100 100 10 100 100 100 100 100 210
48 999 Andy Rice 100 100 100 100 100 100 11 100 211
49 2135 Alexandre Emanuel 100 100 11 100 100 100 100 100 211
50 2109 Paul MCPARLAND 100 11 100 100 100 100 100 100 211
51 1211 Nick Eales 100 100 100 12 100 100 100 100 212
52 2147 John WARBURTON 100 100 100 100 100 100 13 100 213
53 2184 Martin Hewitt 100 100 100 13 100 100 100 100 213
54 1156 James DICKINSON 100 100 100 100 100 100 16 100 216
55 1219 Arnaud BOUCHEZ 100 100 16 100 100 100 100 100 216
56 1302 Karl THORNE 100 100 100 100 100 100 17 100 217
57 2126 Graham ILES 100 100 100 100 100 100 18 100 218
58 2133 Caroline Andrevon 100 100 18 100 100 100 100 100 218
59 2135 Oliver Burdall 100 100 100 100 100 100 19 100 219
60 2001 Hannah SNELLGROVE 100 100 100 100 100 100 20 100 220
61 1891 Paul HILLS 100 100 20 100 100 100 100 100 220
62 2141 Steve SHARP 100 100 100 100 100 100 23 100 223
63 1694 Nick NEVE 100 100 100 100 100 100 24 100 224
64 1568 Caitlin ATKIN 100 100 100 100 100 100 26 100 226
65 1181 Roger BELTON 100 100 100 100 100 100 28 100 228
66 1108 Charlie PEARCE 100 100 100 100 100 100 31 100 231
67 1153 David OUGHTON 100 100 100 100 100 100 35 100 235
68 1921 Charles CLAPHAM 100 100 100 100 100 100 36 100 236
69 1370 Nev HERBERT 100 100 100 100 100 100 38 100 238
70 1001 Mark LEWIS 100 100 100 100 100 100 40 100 240
71 1175 Natasha SION 100 100 100 100 100 100 42 100 242
72 1502 Jon HARVEY 100 100 100 100 100 100 48 100 248
