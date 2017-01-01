Please select your home edition
RS Aero UK Northern Circuit to include six events

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 2:58 pm
RS Aero UK Northern Circuit to include six events © Terry Gumbley
The inaugural RS Aero UK Northern Circuit was launched in 2016 with six events across Northern England from as far north as North Berwick in Scotland to as far south as the Midlands. All events were well supported and the later two in the Midlands combined with the Southern Circuit to produce bumper 40 boat turnouts.

The RS Aero Northern Circuit 2017 will again include 6 events, including a mixture of sea, lake and river and three new venues for 2017.

The series kicks off with the RS Aero UK Northern Champs making a first visit for a class event to Ullswater YC at Easter, which is preceded by a coaching day on Good Friday. The series then returns to the popular events at Yorkshire Dales SC, East Lothian SC in Scotland and Filey SC through May and June. Another new venue for 2017 is Lake Bala where the fleet will join the August Bank Holiday Regatta for a splendid long summer weekend in North Wales in final preparation for the UK Nationals the following weekend at Hayling!

The final event on the circuit is the RS Aero UK River Champs in September. This moves to the north for 2017 to be raced on the river Trent at Nottingham SC where a good fleet of RS Aeros is emerging. The lightweight RS Aero is nimble fickle conditions and confined space, making the challenge of a river racing an incredibly exciting racing challenge as 23 RS Aeros found out at a successful inaugural event at Avon SC, Gloucester, in 2016.

The RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017’s six events are;

- RS Aero UK Northern Champs - Ullswater Easter Regatta, 14-17th April
- Yorkshire Dales SC - Sunday 7th May
- East Lothian Regatta - North Berwick, Scotland, 3/4th June
- Filey Regatta - Filey SC, 17/18th June
- BalaBank Holiday Regatta - North Wales, 26-28th Aug
- RS Aero UK River Champs - Nottingham SC, River Trent, Saturday 17th Sept

Outside of this series is the RS Aero Scottish Championship which, building on last year’s event at East Lothian, shall be a stand alone event held at Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC over the summer weekend of 19/20th August. Ideal for combining with a summer visit to the highlands!
