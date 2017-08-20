Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS SO349 728x90

RS Aero UK Northern Circuit – Overall – Showdown at Nottingham

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 2:41 pm
RS Aeros at North Berwick, Scotland – RS Aero UK Northern Circuit © Derek Braid
The 2017 RS Aero Northern Circuit title,sponsored by Green Frog Genovate went all the way to the wire with a grand showdown between the top five contenders at the sixth and final event, the UK River Champs on the Trent at Nottingham.

A three way tie at the top of the table had 'the flying Scot' Iain McGonigal (East Lothian), Steve Stewart (Yorkshire Dales) and Andrew Molyneux (Huddersfield) all on eight points. Each were hoping to shave off a point or two to take the title.

Additionally a good counter on the Trent would have both Matt Thursfield (Chelmarsh) and Ben Rolfe (Burghfield) jump back into the running. They had one final shot, would the Midlander prevail or could Ben pillage the trophy back down to the south?

RS Aeros on the Trent – RS Aero UK Northern Circuit © Nottingham Sailing Club
RS Aeros on the Trent – RS Aero UK Northern Circuit © Nottingham Sailing Club



Intense rivalry was building for the coveted Top Lady title which was equally tight with Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales) and Julie Archer (Ullswater) locked in combat, also tied and set for a final showdown on the challenging waters of the Trent!

The forecast looked good for Nottingham and with pre-entries up to 18 a quality counter was going to be hard earned! On the challenging waters of the Trent it was Andrew Molyneux of Huddersfield who prevailed with a third, just enough to edge out his rivals by one point. As the wind died towards the end of the day an elated Jackie Craven glided away to take the Ladies title for 2017 on tiebreak.

32 RS Aero sailors competed in at least one event with some 16 Northern and Scottish clubs represented. The 2017 circuit visited some fantastic and mixed locations ranging from open sea, attractive lakes and the fun of the river. Venues included Ullswater for the Northern Champs, Yorkshire Dales, North Berwick in Scotland, Filey, Bala in North Wales and finally the Trent. In addition a 2017 Scottish Championship was held at Aberdeen and Stonehaven YC.

RS Aeros at Yorkshire Dales – RS Aero UK Northern Circuit © Paul Hargreaves http://www.national12.org/index.shtml
RS Aeros at Yorkshire Dales – RS Aero UK Northern Circuit © Paul Hargreaves http://www.national12.org/index.shtml



Many thanks to the circuit sponsors Green Frog Genovate, the innovative power providers, for their support of the circuit, wonderful trophies and glassware. The circuit prize giving was held at the UK Inland Champs at Northampton with all winners in attendance.

In 2018 the RS Aero Northern circuit will expand to visit fresh locations and new RS Aero fleets.

RS Aero UK Northern Circuit results

Rank Sail  Helm Club Cat Ullswater Northerns Yorkshire Dales EastLothian Scotland Filey Bala NorthWales Nottingham RiverChamps Nett Total
1 2298 Andrew Molyneux Huddersfield SC M 100 4 100 2 2 3 7
2 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC M 6 6 1 100 1 100 8
3 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC   5 7 4 1 3 6 8
4 1258 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC   7 10 7 6 4 5 15
5 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC   4 2 100 100 100 10 16
6 1653 Richard Butler Covenham SC M 100 9 100 4 7 8 19
7 1846 Steve Fraser East Lothian YC   10 14 6 5 100 100 21
8 1509 Peter Craggs York RI SC   8 11 3 100 100 13 22
9 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales SC L 11 15 9 8 6 11 23
10 1594 Julie Archer Ullswater YC L 9 16 8 7 8 14 23
11 2297 Allan Brooks Huddersfield SC   100 12 100 100 5 12 29
12 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC   1 1 100 100 100 100 102
13 1305 Ed Storey Yorkshire Dales SC   3 8 100 100 100 100 111
14 1062 Dan Philllips Filey SC   100 100 100 3 100 9 112
15 2055 Chris Woolley Combs SC   100 17 100 100 100 16 133
16 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC   100 100 100 100 100 1 201
17 1089 Kent Martin Ogston SC   100 100 100 100 100 2 202
18 1265 Angus Boyd East Lothian YC   100 100 2 100 100 100 202
19 2028 Chris Jenkins Bowmoor SC   2 100 100 100 100 100 202
20 1118 Gareth Williams Leigh & Lowton SC   100 3 100 100 100 100 203
21 1218 Christopher Abbott Nottingham SC M 100 100 100 100 100 4 204
22 2299 John Wilcox East Lothian YC   100 100 5 100 100 100 205
23 1428 Peter Townend Chelmarsh SC M 100 5 100 100 100 100 205
24 2184 Martin Hewitt Notingham SC M 100 100 100 100 100 7 207
25 1595 Jeanette Davies Chester SC L 100 100 100 100 9 100 209
26 2135 Alex Potter Ullswater YC   12 100 100 100 100 100 212
27 1370 Mike Saqui Carsington SC   100 13 100 100 100 100 213
28 1745 John Hobson Notts County SC   100 100 100 100 100 15 215
29 2274 Rhys Williams Ely SC Y 100 100 100 100 100 17 217
30 9 Michael Williams Ely SC   100 100 100 100 100 18 218
31 1216 Matt Butler Yorkshire Dales SC   100 18 100 100 100 100 218
32 1088 Vanessa James Yorkshire Dales SC L 100 19 100 100 100 100 219
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Yachtspot J121 660x82Nebo 660x82 3

Related Articles

SYC OK Dinghy sailors impressive results at the Big River Regatta
Eight of best OK Dinghy sailors travelled to Big River Sailing Club to compete in Club’s annual Single Hander Regatta Eight (8) of Southport Yacht Club’s best OK Dinghy sailors travelled to the Big River Sailing Club to compete in the Club’s annual Single Hander Regatta on the Clarence River, NSW.
Posted on 31 Oct Zhik to partner with Sail Melbourne International
Zhik adds the SMI partnership to their existing support of Australian Sailing and the Australian Sailing Team. The new partnership will see a Zhik event merchandise shop at the event with items also being available online. Also, every entry in the regatta will receive a Zhik SMI branded cap as a part of their entry and Zhik will provide prizes for the Invited Class winners as part of their partnership.
Posted on 30 Oct Small Aussie contingent makes big waves at Enoshima Olympic Week
Wearn scored four top-five finishes from the seven Laser class races to claim second place behind Kiwi Tom Saunders Olympic hopeful Luke Elliott sailed a consistent last five races to come 12th, while U21 Australian Champion Finn Alexander came 15th. Jeremy O’Connell (22nd) and Daniel Self (36th) rounded out the Australian Laser Squad’s contingent.
Posted on 29 Oct Capital Insurance Brokers ACT Optimist Championships - Day 2
Competitors were faced with 18 knots and a building breeze when they arrived at the club this morning. Competitors were faced with 18 knots and a building breeze when they arrived at the club this morning. Volunteers fired up the pre-race BBQ, and by the time the kids were fed the breeze settled down to a consistent 13-15 knots in time for the 12 o’clock start for the intermediate/open fleets.
Posted on 28 Oct Capital Insurance ACT Optimist Championships - Day 1
103 Optimists lined up for day one of ACT Optimist Championships in three divisions, open, intermediate and green fleet. 103 Optimists lined up for day one of the ACT Optimist Championships in three divisions, open, intermediate and green fleet. These young sailors smashed out four races in glorious 8-14 knot breeze. Parents looked on from the wall of Lake Burley Griffin at the Canberra Yacht Club, as the boats came in for an action packed finish, with the line 30 meters off the shore.
Posted on 27 Oct Olympic week to influence Tokyo preparation
Outcomes from Enoshima Olympic Week have a significant impact on the way Australian Sailing approaches rest of Olympiad The outcomes from Enoshima Olympic Week will have a significant impact on the way Australian Sailing approaches the rest of the Olympiad, Finn sailor Jake Lilley believes.
Posted on 26 Oct Discover Sailing plus much more at Gold Coast Marine Family Festival
Southport Yacht Club are hosting Gold Coast Marine Family Festival and Open Day on Saturday 11th November from 10am-4pm. Southport Yacht Club are hosting Gold Coast Marine Family Festival and Open Day on Saturday 11th November from 10am to 4pm. The Club will be open to members, guests and visitors, it is going to be an action-packed day full of everything marine related, and a lot more.
Posted on 24 Oct Mathew Belcher OAM guest speaker at SYC Charity Sailing Day 2017
Southport Yacht Club will celebrate the Club’s annual Charity Sailing Day, with special guest speaker Olympic Gold On Friday, November 3, Southport Yacht Club will celebrate the Club’s annual Charity Sailing Day, with special guest speaker Olympic Gold and Silver Medallist Mathew Belcher OAM.
Posted on 24 Oct Greg Wilcox to compete in the 2018 Australian National Championships
Greg Wilcox has confirmed he will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals, hosted by Southport Yacht Club Greg Wilcox has confirmed he will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals, hosted by Southport Yacht Club at the Hollywell Sailing Squadron on the Gold Coast, from second to 7th January 2018.
Posted on 24 Oct Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy