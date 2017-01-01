RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open – Overall
The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals hit a whopping 110 entries, over a 50% increase on last year. This feat is all the more incredible considering the event is only five weeks after the Class’ first World Championship in France with similar numbers!
RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood
All three rigs are well represented. This year sees a significant growth in the Youth and Ladies categories, both with over 20% of the total entry. International visitors travelled from France, Germany and Estonia to compete.
Many thanks to Selden Masts on day two for their turn providing the ‘Selden Saturday’, the refreshment drinks at the tally board - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! The daily prize giving and annual awards dinner followed and Ken Fowler of RS Aero Race to Scotland fame came to thank supporters, present the awards and give a brief summary of his inspirational adventure. The fleet later returned to the bar to where Olympic DJ Mark Covell was pumping out tunes to party until late with the Hayling members. A few sore legs and tired heads resulted!
Day three
With 15kn wind set to increase to 25kn and an ebb tide straight into the southerly breeze the sensible decision was made to sail inside the harbour for the final day’s racing. A quadrilateral course was set over the bank enabling two races to be completed in an increasing 15-20kn breeze whilst depth permitted. Each of the fleet’s scores were close and an enthralling final day of tight racing in the harbour provided an exciting grande finale.
RS Aero 5
Pressure was on in the RS Aero 5s with just one point separating the leaders going into the final day with the breeze pumping down the harbour. Liina Kolk of Estonia hammered out two first places, leapfrogging the two leaders to take the RS Aero 5 title, first Lady and first International Visitor.
RS Aero 5 World Champion Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) did enough to hold second overall, first UK National and first Youth. Kate Sargent’s first race premature start dropped her to third. Sander Puppart (Estonia) was fourth, just three points ahead of Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) who finished first Youth Lady.
Top Junior (under 16) overall was 13 year old Ralph Nevile, recent RS Tera UK Champion, in eighth. Cathy Bartram (Chew) was first Master in 11th, pipping the first Grand Master, Caroline Martin (Lee on Solent), by a place.
RS Aero 7
Sam Whaley (Swanage) started where he left off the day before with two firsts to take the RS Aero 7 title and the overall Apprentice (under 22) title. He was pushed hard in each race by brother Ben Whaley (Swanage) who was coping well in the stiff breeze as one of the smaller sailors in the fleet, taking two seconds, second overall and winner of the overall RS Aero Youth Trophy (under 19).
Kristo Ounap (Estonia), our Europeans Silver Medallist from last year, had already done enough to take third overall. RS Aero 7 World Champion, Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay), continued his comeback into fourth overall and first Master. Steve also took the win in the ‘All Aeros’ RS Aero Challenge Cup on Day 0.
Top Lady was Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay) in 25th and first Grand Master (65+) was Chris Hobday (Gurnard) in 20th. First Junior (under 16) was Tim Hire (Royal Lymington) finishing a very creditable 16th in the strong fleet.
RS Aero 9
Again just one point split the lead in the RS Aero 9s. Chris Larr and defending 9s champ, Peter Barton, were set to duke it out. Chi harbour is anything but sheltered at the top of the tide in a southerly and the onset of the ebb added to the wind and sea state.
With 15kn increasing to 20kn during racing it was all on in the big rigs with controls tight and toe straps loose! Peter Barton eeked out a little extra speed to come through to win both races and the title. Chris took both seconds for second overall. Phil McCoy (Emsworth Slipper), having won Chi Race Week the week before knows the harbour well and took third overall. Top Youth was Ben Charnley (River Ouse) in fourth on his first RS Aero event. Leading Master was Gareth Griffiths (Island Barn) in sixth .
The Club Championship (best three sailors) was won emphatically by Team Estonia as they are all from one club -Pirita Svertpaadiklubi in Tallinn! Last year’s winners, Lymington Town, took second. Hayling Island, with their huge team of 15, finished third.Similarly emphatically, brothers Whaley took the top Family prize (best two) with a 1,2 in the big 75 boat RS Aero 7 fleet. The Batchelor’s from the Isle of Man took second from the Cockerills in third.
Over the three day series it was great to experience a very full range of conditions of not only wind strength but sea state and course area also. Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the ‘drinks for tallies’ initiative!
