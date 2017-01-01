Please select your home edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 3

RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open – Overall

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 2:15 pm
RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood
The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals hit a whopping 110 entries, over a 50% increase on last year. This feat is all the more incredible considering the event is only five weeks after the Class’ first World Championship in France with similar numbers!

All three rigs are well represented. This year sees a significant growth in the Youth and Ladies categories, both with over 20% of the total entry. International visitors travelled from France, Germany and Estonia to compete.

Many thanks to Selden Masts on day two for their turn providing the ‘Selden Saturday’, the refreshment drinks at the tally board - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! The daily prize giving and annual awards dinner followed and Ken Fowler of RS Aero Race to Scotland fame came to thank supporters, present the awards and give a brief summary of his inspirational adventure. The fleet later returned to the bar to where Olympic DJ Mark Covell was pumping out tunes to party until late with the Hayling members. A few sore legs and tired heads resulted!

RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood
RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood



Day three
With 15kn wind set to increase to 25kn and an ebb tide straight into the southerly breeze the sensible decision was made to sail inside the harbour for the final day’s racing. A quadrilateral course was set over the bank enabling two races to be completed in an increasing 15-20kn breeze whilst depth permitted. Each of the fleet’s scores were close and an enthralling final day of tight racing in the harbour provided an exciting grande finale.

RS Aero 5
Pressure was on in the RS Aero 5s with just one point separating the leaders going into the final day with the breeze pumping down the harbour. Liina Kolk of Estonia hammered out two first places, leapfrogging the two leaders to take the RS Aero 5 title, first Lady and first International Visitor.

RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood
RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood



RS Aero 5 World Champion Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) did enough to hold second overall, first UK National and first Youth. Kate Sargent’s first race premature start dropped her to third. Sander Puppart (Estonia) was fourth, just three points ahead of Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) who finished first Youth Lady.

Top Junior (under 16) overall was 13 year old Ralph Nevile, recent RS Tera UK Champion, in eighth. Cathy Bartram (Chew) was first Master in 11th, pipping the first Grand Master, Caroline Martin (Lee on Solent), by a place.

RS Aero 7
Sam Whaley (Swanage) started where he left off the day before with two firsts to take the RS Aero 7 title and the overall Apprentice (under 22) title. He was pushed hard in each race by brother Ben Whaley (Swanage) who was coping well in the stiff breeze as one of the smaller sailors in the fleet, taking two seconds, second overall and winner of the overall RS Aero Youth Trophy (under 19).

RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood
RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood



Kristo Ounap (Estonia), our Europeans Silver Medallist from last year, had already done enough to take third overall. RS Aero 7 World Champion, Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay), continued his comeback into fourth overall and first Master. Steve also took the win in the ‘All Aeros’ RS Aero Challenge Cup on Day 0.

Top Lady was Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay) in 25th and first Grand Master (65+) was Chris Hobday (Gurnard) in 20th. First Junior (under 16) was Tim Hire (Royal Lymington) finishing a very creditable 16th in the strong fleet.

RS Aero 9
Again just one point split the lead in the RS Aero 9s. Chris Larr and defending 9s champ, Peter Barton, were set to duke it out. Chi harbour is anything but sheltered at the top of the tide in a southerly and the onset of the ebb added to the wind and sea state.

RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood
RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood



With 15kn increasing to 20kn during racing it was all on in the big rigs with controls tight and toe straps loose! Peter Barton eeked out a little extra speed to come through to win both races and the title. Chris took both seconds for second overall. Phil McCoy (Emsworth Slipper), having won Chi Race Week the week before knows the harbour well and took third overall. Top Youth was Ben Charnley (River Ouse) in fourth on his first RS Aero event. Leading Master was Gareth Griffiths (Island Barn) in sixth .

RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood
RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood



The Club Championship (best three sailors) was won emphatically by Team Estonia as they are all from one club -Pirita Svertpaadiklubi in Tallinn! Last year’s winners, Lymington Town, took second. Hayling Island, with their huge team of 15, finished third.Similarly emphatically, brothers Whaley took the top Family prize (best two) with a 1,2 in the big 75 boat RS Aero 7 fleet. The Batchelor’s from the Isle of Man took second from the Cockerills in third.

RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood
RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood



Over the three day series it was great to experience a very full range of conditions of not only wind strength but sea state and course area also. Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the ‘drinks for tallies’ initiative!

RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood
RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open © Steve Greenwood



RS Aero 5

Rank Sail Helm Club Cat. R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Tally Penalty Total Nett
1st 2369 Liina Kolk PiritaSvertpaadiklubi /SaaremaaMS ESTONIA L 4 1 -6 -9 1 2 1 1   25 10
2nd 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC Y 1 -7 2 4 -5 1 5 3   28 16
3rd 2130 Kate Sargent Lee on Solent SC L -19 3 1 1 4 4 (24UFD) 4   60 17
4th 9 Sander Puppart PiritaSvertpaadiklubi ESTONIA   -8 -8 3 2 2 5 2 5   35 19
5th 1685 Lucy Greenwood Oxford SC L/Y 2 4 4 3 3 -7 -9 6   38 22
6th 117 Ben Batchelor Isle of Man YC Y -6 5 5 6 -7 3 3 2   37 24
7th 1795 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Claires Court   -12 2 (24UFD) 8 6 6 4 8   70 34
8th 1099 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC J 5 6 7 7 8 -17 -14 13   77 46
9th 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC J 3 11 8 5 12 19 (24DNC) (24DNC)   106 58
10th 1030 Hilary Baker Hayling Island SC L -15 -16 11 13 9 9 7 10   90 59
11th 1178 Cathy Bartram Chew Valley LSC L/M 11 10 9 -14 11 -16 11 12   94 64
12th 2293 Caroline Martin Lee on Solent SC L/GM 16 12 (24UFD) 10 10 8 10 -17 3 110 69
13th 1044 George Tardrew Hayling Island SC Y 7 13 12 12 -16 14 -18 16   108 74
14th 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC L/Y 10 9 10 18 -20 -21 15 18   121 80
15th 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC L/M -22 -21 16 21 18 15 6 7   126 83
16th 1181 Roger Belton Felpham SC M 17 -18 (24UFD) 17 13 10 13 14   126 84
17th 1296 Maggie Dunn Lyme Regis SC L/GM 14 -22 17 -19 19 13 12 11   127 86
18th 1301 Emily Davis Great Moor SC L -20 -19 15 15 15 11 16 15   126 87
19th 1017 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC L 9 14 (24UFD) 16 14 12 (24DNC) 24DNC   137 89
20th 1402 William Homewood Lymington Town SC J 13 15 13 11 -21 20 17 (24DNC)   134 89
21st 11 Emily Roots Cardiff Bay YC L/Y 21 20 14 20 17 18 (24DNC) (24DNC)   158 110
22nd 3 Arnaud Bouchez CN de Wimereux FRANCE    (24DNC) (24DNC) 24DNC 24DNC 24DNC 24DNC 8 9   161 113
23rd 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC Y 18 17 (24DNC) (24DNC) 24DNC 24DNC 24DNC 24DNC   179 131


RS Aero 7

Rank Sail Helm Club Cat. R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Total Nett
1st 2204 Sam Whaley Swanage SC A -4 -3 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 6
2nd 2386 Ben Whaley Swanage SC Y 1 1 -3 3 2 -4 2 2 18 11
3rd 2321 Kristo Ounap PiritaSvertpaadiklubi ESTONIA   2 2 5 2 5 2 -7 -19 44 18
4th 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC M -15 4 -12 8 3 3 3 4 52 25
5th 1232 Steve Norbury Warsash SC   -11 9 4 6 6 6 -11 3 56 34
6th 1332 Nick Robins Hayling Island SC Y 10 5 (76BFD) 4 7 -15 14 5 136 45
7th 2346 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC/ RS Sailing A -21 -13 6 11 9 5 4 12 81 47
8th 2367 Ants Haavel PiritaSvertpaadiklubi ESTONIA   9 8 (76BFD) 5 14 (76DNF) 6 6 200 48
9th 12 Billy Vennis-Ozanne Hayling Island SC   5 6 (76BFD) 7 12 9 13 -14 142 52
10th 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC M -31 21 8 17 4 8 10 -24 123 68
11th 2028 Chris Jenkins Bowmoor SC   -20 14 -20 14 20 7 5 8 108 68
12th 1211 James Eales Lymington Town SC Y 16 -42 (76BFD) 10 15 14 9 10 192 74
13th 1172 David Batchelor Isle of Man YC   -28 16 10 -18 10 16 17 9 124 78
14th 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC M -27 -34 24 19 8 10 8 15 145 84
15th 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC   6 -27 (76BFD) 25 24 11 12 7 188 85
16th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC J 7 26 17 12 17 20 -30 -33 162 99
17th 2131 Greg Kelly Isle of Man YC Y 8 11 2 -36 23 22 35 (76DNC) 213 101
18th 2161 Paul Robson Claires Court   3 28 15 20 -35 -46 19 22 188 107
19th 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC Y 18 22 16 9 -30 -41 23 20 179 108
20th 2101 Chris Hobday Gurnard SC GM -33 17 7 -47 31 27 16 11 189 109
21st 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton on Severn SC Y 34 -50 26 13 11 13 15 -35 197 112
22nd 2058 Duncan De Boltz Thorpe Bay YC M -37 31 9 -33 19 18 28 13 188 118
23rd 2318 Karl Thorne Lymington Town SC   25 19 27 16 21 -30 -34 16 188 124
24th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC   -38 23 13 -29 26 24 25 17 195 128
25th 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC L 14 -30 23 -31 22 26 22 23 191 130
26th 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC   22 -39 18 15 16 21 39 (76DNC) 246 131
27th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC   -41 24 14 -32 29 17 27 21 205 132
28th 2390 Matt Hill Claires Court A 19 15 29 -35 18 28 -36 31 211 140
29th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC M -53 20 11 28 33 34 21 (76DNC) 276 147
30th 2053 Clive Goodwin Burghfield SC   23 7 30 21 50 19 (76DNC) (76DNC) 302 150
31st 1843 Rachael Jenkins Bowmoor SC L 12 25 21 30 -40 -44 40 26 238 154
32nd 1715 Jane Peckham Gurnard SC L -29 29 -33 22 28 25 26 25 217 155
33rd 2288 Paul Gardner Stokes Bay SC   -40 18 25 26 25 36 31 -39 240 161
34th 2384 Jake Hardman Hayling Island SC Y 13 33 28 45 27 29 (76DNC) (76DNC) 327 175
35th 1183 George Catchpole Waveney and Oulton YC A 30 10 19 43 41 35 (76DNC) (76DNC) 330 178
36th 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC Y (76DNC) (76DNC) 34 23 32 38 32 32 343 191
37th 1568 Caitlin Atkin Whitstable YC L/Y -43 37 35 38 (76DNF) 37 20 27 313 194
38th 1031 Arthur Goldsmith Hayling Island SC   24 -49 31 34 42 -55 24 42 301 197
39th 2146 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC   -65 36 22 27 -45 42 43 30 310 200
40th 1809 Paul Lingham Salcombe YC   32 40 36 -49 34 33 -42 28 294 203
41st 2287 Sarah Smith Hayling Island SC L 17 12 (76BFD) 37 36 32 (76DNC) 76DNC 362 210
42nd 2322 Mark Stokes Hayling Island SC M -55 47 38 40 48 23 37 (76DNC) 364 233
43rd 1509 Peter Craggs York RI SC   -59 -52 41 51 38 47 33 29 350 239
44th 2057 Simon Hill Hayling Island SC M -45 35 40 39 44 -48 45 38 334 241
45th 2173 Arnaud Bouchez CN de Wimereux FRANCE    35 41 43 46 39 43 (76DNC) (76DNC) 399 247
46th 2387 Chris Nash Claires Court M 54 46 39 24 47 39 (76DNC) (76DNC) 401 249
47th 1305 Ed Storey Yorkshire Dales SC   62 45 (76BFD) 42 13 12 (76DNC) 76DNC 402 250
48th 2196 Liz Potter West Kirby SC L -66 -64 32 50 46 49 41 34 382 252
49th 1815 Fraser Elms Hayling Island SC   47 -48 42 -52 43 40 46 40 361 261
50th 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn SC   48 32 50 41 49 58 (76DNC) (76DNC) 430 278
51st 1261 Martin Roots Cardiff Bay YC   49 57 48 59 37 31 (76DNC) (76DNC) 433 281
52nd 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC J 39 55 (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 18 18 437 285
53rd 1844 Robin Caiger Bough Beech SC   44 -61 47 53 51 -59 47 43 405 285
54th 1060 Mike Linney Chichester YC M 50 -63 (76DNC) 48 54 57 48 37 433 294
55th 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC M -69 -68 56 62 58 51 44 36 444 307
56th 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales SC L 60 62 37 44 57 52 (76DNC) (76DNC) 464 312
57th 2113 Christopher Smith Island Barn SC M -63 53 45 54 59 53 49 (76DNC) 452 313
58th 1594 Julie Archer Ullswater YC L 46 54 52 57 52 56 (76DNC) (76DNC) 469 317
59th 2055 Chris Woolley Combs SC   58 -59 54 56 55 54 (76DNF) 44 456 321
60th 1777 Catherine Hemsley Felpham SC L/M 51 60 49 60 56 45 (76DNC) (76DNC) 473 321
61st 2389 James Munn Weston SC   64 67 53 61 53 50 (76DNF) (76DNC) 500 348
62nd 2225 John McKeown Lancing SC GM 56 56 51 63 61 61 (76DNC) (76DNC) 500 348
63rd 1463 Paul Wright-Anderson Island Barn SC   52 43 (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 29 76DNC 504 352
64th 1543 Robin Pilcher Bartley SC M 68 66 55 55 60 60 (76DNC) (76DNC) 516 364
65th 1044 Lucy Tardrew Hayling Island SC L 61 58 44 64 63 (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 518 366
66th 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC   26 38 (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 520 368
67th 2270 Andrew Petter Littleton SC   (76DNC) (76DNC) 46 58 62 62 76DNC 7 DNC 532 380
68th 1818 Lester Korzilius Emsworth SC   (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 38 41 535 383
69th 2114 Fernando Gamboa Lee on Solent SC/ CDPA   36 44 (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 536 384
70th 1747 Andrew Cooney Broadwater SC   42 51 (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 549 397
71st 1455 Tom Dobbs Chichester YC GM 57 65 (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 578 426
72nd 2149 Michael Yates Weston SC M 67 69 (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 592 440
73rd 1024 Jason Hardman Hayling Island SC   (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 608 456
73rd 1723 Marcus Walther DSCL Frankfurt GERMANY   (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 608 456
73rd 1176 Andrew Williams Mudeford SC   (76DNC) (76DNC) 76DNC 76DNC 7 DNC 76DNC 76DNC 76DNC 608 456


RS Aero 9

Rank Sail Helm Club Cat. R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Tally Penalty Total Nett
1st 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC   -4 -3 1 1 2 1 3 1 1   17 10
2nd 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC   2 1 2 -3 -5 2 2 2 2   21 13
3rd 1411 Phil McCoy Emsworth Slipper SC   -8 2 4 2 1 3 4 4 -5   33 20
4th 2193 Ben Charnley Ouse SC Y 1 8 -9 5 4 4 1 -11 3   46 26
5th 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC A -11 5 5 (20BFD) 8 5 6 6 6 3 75 44
6th 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn SC M 6 4 3 7 -10 9 10 7 (20DNC)   76 46
7th 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC Y 10 7 6 10 -12 6 5 3 (20DNC)   79 47
8th 1489 Toby Freeland Downs SC A 5 -11 7 6 -9 8 7 8 7   68 48
9th 1171 Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC Y 11DPI -14 (20DNF) 4 7 7 8 9 10   90 56
10th 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC   -15 10 12 9 6 14 (20BFD) 5 4   95 60
11th 2368 Jim Hood Lymington Town SC   -13 9 (20DNC) 8 11 12 9 10 9   101 68
12th 2001 Keith Willis Lymington Town SC M 3 12 10 14 13 15 12 (20DNC) (20DNC)   119 79
13th 1184 Robert Freeland Downs SC   9 6 8 17 16 16 15 (20DNC) (20DNC)   127 87
14th 1231 Tim Bilbrough Hayling Island SC   12 16 13 16 -18 17 (20BFD) 12 8   132 94
15th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC J (20DNC) (20DNC) 20DNC 11 3 10 11 20DNC 20DNC   135 95
16th 1024 Jason Hardman Hayling Island SC   14 13 (20DNC) 13 15 11 13 (20DNC) 20DNC   139 99
17th 1818 Lester Korzilius Emsworth SC M 16 15 11 15 17 18 16 (20DNC) (20DNC)   148 108
18th 1463 Paul Wright-Anderson Island Barn SC   (20DNC) (20DNC) 20DNC 12 14 13 14 20DNC 20DNC   153 113
19th 1455 Tom Dobbs Chichester YC GM (20DNC) (20DNC) 20DNC 18 19 19 17 20DNC 20DNC   173 133
