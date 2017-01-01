RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open – Day 2

Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on Day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island © LW Media Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on Day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island © LW Media

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 8:45 pmDay two turned out to be a stellar day, Hayling at its best. Four races were held for each fleet with the breeze steadily increasing from 7kn to 14kn through the day. In the last two of those races the waves on Hayling Bay built to provide great rides downwind.In the RS Aero 5 Kate Sargent (Lee on Solent) blitzed the first to to make a comeback to equal first overall with Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham). Liina Kolk (Estonia) holds third one point behind going into the final day.The 73 boat RS Aero 7 fleet were fresh on their start line incurring a couple of recalls and a number of competitors suffering the Black Flag. British Sailing Team member, Sam Whaley (Swanage) sailed in a class of his own winning all four races, mostly with a big lead to. Three points adrift is younger brother Ben Whaley (Swanage). KristoOunap (Estonia) lies in third, only another three points back.Wins in the RS Aero 9 fleet were taken by Ben Charnley (Ouse), Phil McCoy (Emsworth Slipper) and Peter Barton (Lymington), with Peter one point ahead of Chris Larr (Northampton) going into the final day.Many thanks to Selden Mastsfor providing ‘Selden Saturday’,the refreshment drinks at the tally boardyesterday - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! The daily prize giving and annual awards followed dinner before the fleet returned to the bar to Olympic DJ Mark Covell’s tunes, to party until late with the Hayling members. A few sore legs and sore heads today perhaps!With the current 15kn wind set to increase to 25kn and a ebb tide straight into a southerly breeze the decision has been made to sail inside the harbour today for the final day’s racing. A course can be set over the bank with as many races as possible whilst depth permits. Each of the fleet’s scores are close and it is set to be an enthralling final day of UK Championship racing!Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the ‘drinks for tallies’ initiative!