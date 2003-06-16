RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open – Day 0

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 1:47 pmThe Champs kicked of on Thursday ‘Day 0’ with training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley of the British Sailing Team. A thorough tuning and technique briefing lead into several short sharp races afloat to practice and warm up. At 14:45hrs the coaches blew the whistle on the coached races and the fleet moved to where the committee boat had been setting up adjacent, for the 15:00hrsrace for the RS Aero Challenge Cup title.For the RS Aero Challenge Cup all RS Aeros racing together on PY, outside the championship series. For this the exciting concept of varying PYs for wind strength, like last year, was used with the PRO selecting one of three sets of PY numbers based on the wind in the run up to the warning signal.





A quadrilateral course was set and with under 16.0 knots recorded the PRO selected the medium set of PY numbers, which were the straight RYA 2017 numbers, without any increasing or decreasing of the differentials between rigs to off set any disadvantage from low or high wind strengths. The wind then steadily increased to around 20kn, giving splendid racing on Hayling Bay in the sunshine and building waves.



On corrected times Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) took the win from Matt Thursfield (Chelmarsh), both in RS Aeros 7s. In third overall, first over the water and first RS Aero 9 was Chris Larr(Northampton) coping nicely in the fresh breeze in the big rig.

fourth overall and first Youth was Nick Robins (Hayling Island) in in RS Aero 7.



Charlie Pearce (Dabchicks) took the RS Aero 5 win from World Champion Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham). Jane Peckham (Gurnard) took the Ladies win from Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay).



Towels were awarded for the best capsizes to Gareth Griffiths (for quantity) and Peter Chaplin (for style). A special large RS Aero chocolate bar prize was awarded to the youngest competitor, Will Homewood age 12, who enjoyed thewexciting conditions in the waves of Hayling.









Tonight following the daily prize giving and customary top tips from the day’s leaders is the Class’ UK AGM.



Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the ‘drinks for tallies’ initiative!





Results - Top 20

Rank Class Sail No Helm Club PY Start Finish Elapsed Corrected Points 1 RS Aero 7 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1071 15.26.00 16.03.56 0.37.56 0.35.25 1.0 2 RS Aero 7 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC 1071 15.26.00 16.04.27 0.38.27 0.35.54 2.0 3 RS Aero 9 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC 1024 15.26.00 16.03.48 0.37.48 0.36.55 3.0 4 RS Aero 7 1332 Nick Robins Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.05.54 0.39.54 0.37.15 4.0 5 RS Aero 7 1232 Steve Norbury Warsash SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.03 0.40.03 0.37.24 5.0 6 RS Aero 7 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.08 0.40.08 0.37.28 6.0 7 RS Aero 7 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.32 0.40.32 0.37.51 7.0 8 RS Aero 7 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.40 0.40.40 0.37.58 8.0 9 RS Aero 7 2058 Duncan De Boltz Thorpe Bay YC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.41 0.40.41 0.37.59 9.0 10 RS Aero 5 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC 1120 15.26.00 16.08.34 0.42.34 0.38.00 10.0 11 RS Aero 7 12 Billy Vennis-Ozanne Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.57 0.40.57 0.38.14 11.0 12 RS Aero 5 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 1120 15.26.00 16.08.51 0.42.51 0.38.16 12.0 13 RS Aero 7 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.04 0.41.04 0.38.21 13.0 14 RS Aero 7 1211 James Eales Lymington Town SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.10 0.41.10 0.38.26 14.0 15 RS Aero 7 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton on Severn SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.31 0.41.31 0.38.46 15.0 16 RS Aero 7 1715 Jane Peckham Gurnard SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.32 0.41.32 0.38.47 16.0 17 RS Aero 7 1509 Peter Craggs York RI SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.44 0.41.44 0.38.58 17.0 18 RS Aero 7 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.05 0.42.05 0.39.18 18.0 19 RS Aero 9 1411 Phil McCoy HISC 1024 15.26.00 16.06.16 0.40.16 0.39.19 19.0 20 RS Aero 9 2193 Ben Charnley Ouse SC 1024 15.26.00 16.06.18 0.40.18 0.39.21 20.0

