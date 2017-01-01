Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

RS Aero UK Eastern Areas at Downs Sailing Club

by Nigel Rolfe today at 1:56 pm
RS Aero UK Eastern Areas Downs Sailing Club
As we woke from our slumber we had sunshine, blue skies, the view of the shingle beach rolling into the sea and the French on the horizon! Welcome to Down’s sailing club, famous for the landing of Julius Caesar and a pier the same length as the Titanic.

After a breezy Saturday and a few of the “Seaside” ales expectations were high for the RS Aero Eastern Area Championships. As we launched the breeze was there although considerably less than the day before.

The first race was all about getting the tide right for the first beat. Ben Rolfe and Andy Hill not only had speed but made good decisions around the course followed closely by one of Lymington’s youth sailors Tim Hire. Local lad Rob Freeland was onto pace for much of the race only losing out the Rolfe Snr on the finishing line.

In race two it was the turn of the ex RS Tera sailors with Tim and youth newbie to the RS Aero Ned Stattersfield pulled away from the fleet. Ben hung onto their tales and secured third place.

As the day went on and the tide begins to ebb so the wind also started to fade. Fortunately there was just enough to get two more races in although towards the end it was looking highly marginal.

Race three, Ben took the early lead making good decisions upwind by closely followed by the light weight youth squad. Ned managed to catch up with Ben in the later stages of the race with Ben succeeding from an intense gybing battle. This coincidentally gave them significant distance over the rest of the pack who just watched!

In the final race Ben decided to head in an get the charter boats packed up early whilst the rest of us faced another drifting battle with the downwind leg getting longer an longer as the wind dropped with some tide still remaining. This gave Tim the chance to take glory by winning the race (and Championship on count back) having held off Ned throughout the race with the senior contingent of the fleet merrily drifting in their wake.

Well done to Tim securing victory and showing how to use transitions effectively downwind. Nice to see two 15 year olds topping the result sheet in first and third. With 21 year old Ben in second too, the youngsters were certainly having their day! Well done to Tim, Ben and Ned! The ‘old guard’ is going to have to keep upping their game!

Thank you to Downs Sailing Club and their RS Aero fleet for being as welcoming as ever!

Top five
First - Tim Hire, Royal Lymington YC, 5pts
Second - Ben Rolfe, Burghfield SC, 5pts
Third - Ned Stattersfield, Wells NTTS, 6pts
Fourth - Andy Hill, Hayling Island SC, 11pts
Fifth - Nigel Rolfe, Burghfield SC, 11pts
Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingSail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

RYA launches 2017 Safety Advisory Notice
To mark the start of Boat Fire Safety Week, the RYA has today launched the 2017 Safety Advisory Notice Compiled for the leisure boater and first launched in 2014, the RYA Safety Advisory Notice offers a simple digest of critical safety issues including those that have arisen from incidents and tragic accidents in the past year.
Posted today at 12:31 pm No stopping Craig at OK Dinghy Worlds in Barbados – Except the weed
A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track. A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track.
Posted today at 11:35 am International Moth UK National at Paignton – Day 2
After a postponement a patchy 7-8 knot wind filled in from East to get the fleet foiling and squeeze in a single race. After a postponement a patchy 7-8 knot wind filled in from the East, just enough to get the fleet foiling and squeeze in a single race.
Posted today at 10:56 am Buckingham (USA) takes Laser Silver at Delta Lloyd Regatta
US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at Delta Lloyd Regatta The US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham (Newport Beach, Calif.) earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta, a top-level Olympic-classes competition that concluded on Saturday in Medemblik, The Netherlands.
Posted today at 6:32 am OK Dinghy Worlds - Nick Craig masters Barbados conditions
Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Great Britain got off to the perfect start at 2017 World Championship Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Great Britain got off to the perfect start at the 2017 World Championship in Barbados with two races wins on a challenging day in Carlisle Bay. Luke O’Connell from New Zealand is second while defending champion Jim Hunt from Great Britain is third.
Posted on 28 May International Moth UK National Championship - Day 1
A big day in Paignton as the 48 helms taking part in the 2017 UK International Moth National Championship A big day in Paignton as the 48 helms taking part in the 2017 UK International Moth National Championship took to the water for an intense four race day. With the defending champion Robert Greenhalgh unable to take part due to Volvo Ocean Race commitments, and Chris Rashley no longer in the fleet, the title is up for grabs between sailors
Posted on 28 May Thrilling races during tropical 33rd Delta Lloyd Regatta
The organisation was testing new formats for 49er, 49erFX and RS:X. It was a great success and made the finals exciting Medemblik welcomed a lot of talent, including those preparing for World Championships and World Cups, and some starting new Olympic campaigns. There were also many Olympic Rio sailors who’ve just started their season again.
Posted on 27 May Riva Cup – Some more action shots by Elena Giolai
Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes
Posted on 27 May Riva Cup images by Elena Giolai
Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes
Posted on 27 May Wall to wall smiles as OK Dinghy Worlds opens in paradisiacal Barbados
Most sailors in Barbados for the 2017 World Championship have been looking forward to this event for three years The OK Dinghy fleet has landed in paradise. Most sailors in Barbados for the 2017 World Championship have been looking forward to this event for three years and so far it is delivering in spades, with fantastic sailing and fabulous hospitality, all based in a stunning location at the Barbados Yacht Club and Barbados Cruising Club. It is simply idyllic.
Posted on 27 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy