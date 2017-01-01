Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

RS Aero Sustainability Challenge – Overall report

by Richard Watsham today at 3:20 am
Chris Jones of Sutton Bingham SC, pictured with Kate Fortnam of The Green Blue, wins the RS Aero 7 class at the inaugural RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield SC Jane Hutchins
27 RS Aeros traveled to Burghfield SC in order to compete in the inaugural sustainability challenge. With three fantastic trophies donated to the class by the Green Blue, warm spring sunshine and a light to moderate breeze the stage was set for a great first event on the UK Southern Circuit calendar 2017.

17 entries for the nine rig, seven entries in the seven rig, and three opting for the five rig provided for fantastic fleet racing and close boat to boat tactical sailing.

After a slight delay in proceeding to allow for those unfortunate sailors affected by the closure of a section of the M4, racing kicked off just after 1100. Paul and Greg Bartlett deserve a prize for the speediest rigging of their Aero's after braving the traffic.

The efficient race team set a trapezoidal course with a long first beat towards the clubhouse for the first race all Aeros on one start with results to be split into fleets later. Sailing a nine rig, Rich Watsham was early to capitalise on the conditions leading into the first run, however getting sloppy after having a winter break an embarrassing light wind capsize ensued providing the fleet with some morale and a Rich with a cool down from the unusually pleasant early April weather. Ben Rolf pushed ahead to take a convincing win with Nigel Rolf hot on his heals in the nine. Chris Harrup used good local knowledge of Burghfield to push his seven rig to victory and Roger Belton from Felpham took honours in the five.

The race officer squeezed in two more races in the pre-lunch session, making the most of the good weather and moderate (occasionally light) breeze. Paul Bartlett stepped up a gear in the next two races taking second and third respectively to move into contention with Nigel and Ben Rolf at the top of the nine fleet. Peter Barton started his march to the lead with a bullet in the second race, all was still to play for going into the afternoon. In the seven rigs Chris Jones began to dominate his fleet mixing it with the nine rigs on the water. Roshan Vergesse in the five fleet edged ahead in the second race with Alice Lucy and Roger Belton providing close racing.

The lunch break provided a good amount of time to fill up on some pie and chips while watching the cumulus and cumulonimbus cloud gather on the horizon.

Peter Barton of Lymingon, pictured with Kate Fortnam of The Green Blue, wins the RS Aero 9 class at the inaugural RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield SC © Jane Hutchins
Peter Barton of Lymingon, pictured with Kate Fortnam of The Green Blue, wins the RS Aero 9 class at the inaugural RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield SC © Jane Hutchins



With lunch over all Aeros returned to the water for the last session. Two races to go and boats battled hard in the now changeable and unstable conditions, each new cloud drove big shifts and big changes in wind speed. Some boats maximised the opportunities available as each cloud passed however it was possible to take big hits in position too. Showers finally came by the penultimate race, but this didn't dampen spirits. Winners in these conditions included Peter Barton adding another two bullets to his total in the nine rig and Chris Jones in the seven. Andy Hill had a great final race beating most of the nine rigs on the water!

Matt Evans of Great Moor SC, finishes 1st Youth and 2nd RS Aero 7, at the inaugural RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield SC © Jane Hutchins
Matt Evans of Great Moor SC, finishes 1st Youth and 2nd RS Aero 7, at the inaugural RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield SC © Jane Hutchins



Off the water sailors grabbed a pint while the showers stopped and the sun returned. The RS Aero Sustainability Challenge was won in the nine rig by Peter Barton with local dad and son team Nigel and Ben Rolfe in second and third (regaining their family crown after losing it to the Bartletts at the Spring Champs). In the seven rig a consistent performance from Chris Jones saw him take the title with Matt Evans and Chris Harrup second and third respectively. Tight racing in the five rig over the day saw Roshan Verghese clinch the victory followed by Roger Belton then Alice Lucy.

Roshan Verghese of Felpham SC, pictured with Kate Fortnam of The Green Blue, wins the RS Aero 5 class at the inaugural RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield SC © Jane Hutchins
Roshan Verghese of Felpham SC, pictured with Kate Fortnam of The Green Blue, wins the RS Aero 5 class at the inaugural RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield SC © Jane Hutchins



Thanks must go to Burghfield Sailing Club for being excellent hosts and also to Race Officer, Ian Bullock, and his team who managed the Aero fleets and the concurrent Blaze open meeting perfectly. The use of an iPad to video the start and finish made for a fair regatta with close calls on the line being reviewed and ensuring the correct calls were made. A big thank you to The Green Blue and their sustainability project is also due for providing the winners prizes and helping to educate the fleet on how to mitigate our environmental footprint.

Video - The Race Officer's View

Thanks to PRO Ian Bullock for sharing his footage with the fleet. It provides a fantastic insight into the role of the race officer policing a start line with his iPad video from the rooftop of the committee boat. All five starts are filmed. Pushing hard and receiving the PROs full attention are 2074, 1181, 1817, 1298, 1071, 1792 & 2093 !



Next up for the RS Aero UK Class is the Lymington Coaching this weekend, the sixth and final monthly of the winter coaching weekends. Over Easter is the Green Frog Genovate RS Aero UK Northern Championships at Ullswater before the fleet returns South for the Speed Six Broadwater open in Middlesex on the 23rd. Full details of the RS Aero UK event calendar can be found here.

Results:
RS Aero 5                    
Rank Sail Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Nett
1st 1413 Roshan Verghese Felpham SC -3 1 1 2 1 8 5
2nd 1181 Roger Belton Felpham SC 1 3 2 1 (DSQ) 11 7
3rd 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 2 2 -3 3 2 12 9
                     
RS Aero 7                    
Rank Sail Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Nett
1st 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC 3 1 1 1 -6 12 6
2nd 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC 2 -5 4 2 2 15 10
3rd 1589 Chris Harrup Burghfield SC 1 4 3 -6 4 18 12
4th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC 4 -6 5 3 1 19 13
5th 2141 Steve Sharp Reading SC -6 2 2 5 5 20 14
6th 1927 Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC 5 3 -6 4 3 21 15
7th 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC 7 7 7 7 (RAF) 36 28
                     
RS Aero 9                    
Rank Sail Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Nett
1st 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC -10 1 5 1 1 18 8
2nd 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield/RS Sailing 1 3 2 -5 3 14 9
3rd 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 2 4 -11 2 5 23 12
4th 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC 9 2 3 3 (DNF) 35 17
5th 1298 Rich Watsham RNSA/Starcross YC 4 7 -10 4 7 31 21
6th 2188 Ian Linder Burghfield SC 7 6 4 -16 13 41 26
7th 1093 Peter Townend Chelmarsh SC 8 -13 7 7 6 39 27
8th 999 Dan Bullock Burghfield SC 11 10 1 -13 9 41 29
9th 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 5 8 8 8 -14 39 29
10th 1637 Gregory Bartlett Starcross YC 6 9 -18 15 2 46 31
11th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 3 -15 13 10 15 49 36
12th 1404 Neil Hardie Frensham Pond SC 13 5 -14 6 18 51 37
13th 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn 12 11 9 -14 10 53 40
14th 1555 Andrew Wilde Burghfield SC -21 20 6 12 17 63 46
15th 2135 David Shafto Burghfield SC 14 -19 19 11 20 70 54
16th 1071 Alan Markham Upper Thames SC 16 16 12 -22 21 73 56
17th 1211 Nick Eales Lymington Town SC 17 17 -21 17 22 80 63
Sail Exchange 660x82 1Dubarry 2016 660x82 1Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82

Related Articles

Sarah Ogilvie to join Australian Sailing Board
Sarah Ogilvie has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission Dual Olympian and three time World Champion sailor Sarah Ogilvie (Nee Blanck) has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission as the Board representative.
Posted today at 4:06 am Crews from NSW and Queensland gear up for 12ft Skiff Australian Champs
The Sydney Sailmakers crew of Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay will start as firm favourites The Sydney Sailmakers crew of Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay will start as firm favourites when The Kitchen Maker 12ft Sailing Skiff Australian Championship is sailed over the Easter period from 14-17 April from Lane Cove 12ft Sailing Skiff Club (LCSSC) in Sydney.
Posted on 5 Apr Top of the Gulf Regatta set to welcome 3000th entry
More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.
Posted on 4 Apr Chris brains the Aero Australian Championship after a 34 year interval
Last time Chris sailed competitively was 34 years ago on a Minnow, the same Minnow that brought him out of retirement The night Brain ordered the printing for his son Lachlan’s Minnow, renamed Yoda, he realised he needed to print his own so borrowed the name ‘Jack’ from his old Minnow’s original moniker, Jumping Jack Splash, reflecting his father’s penchant for The Rolling Stones.
Posted on 2 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Five Finn finale makes magic moments
Over the past week, 57 Finns had been whittled down to just five. The winner takes all medal race is a new concept Put five top Finn sailors on a beautiful stretch of turquoise waters, 25 knots of wind and baking hot sunshine and you have a recipe for some magic happening. Magic happened today in Palma.
Posted on 1 Apr Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
In the 49er Peters and Sterritt went into the medal race day one point ahead of their nearest rivals, Botin-Iago Lopez. Silver for Elliot Hanson and Nacra 17 duo John Gimson-Anna Burnett, along with bronze medals for Nick Thompson and Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell, made it five medals for the British Sailing Team at the conclusion of the six-day event.
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Palma winners crowned
A mix of established Rio Olympic campaigners and emerging young talent shared the top podium spots when the event ended While it is the first major Olympic classes regatta victories for the up and coming winners of the 49er class, for the triumphant Men’s 470 pair, the Laser Radial, the men’s RS:X, the outright winner of the Princesa Sofia Trophy is 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Zofia Noceti-Klepacka.
Posted on 1 Apr Alex McKinnon images from the RS Aero Australian Championship
The 2017 RS Aero Australian Championship is being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club The 2017 RS Aero Australian Championship is being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club. On the Eastern shores of Melbourne's Port Phillip, the club has an enviable history for holding A Grade dinghy events. There is a fleet of 21 boats for this national title. The PRO for the series is Matt Ross, and on the Saturday, we had three races, with an Olympic triangle and windward return course.
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia - Changing the narrative for an exciting finish
Five sailors will contend the medal race final at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar in Palma on Saturday Five sailors will contend the medal race final at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar in Palma on Saturday as the testing of the new event format comes to a close. Turkey’s Alican Kaynar, Deniss Karpak of Estonia, Sweden’s Max Salminen, Zsombor Berecz of Hungary and Dutchman Nick Heiner will sail a 30-minute shootout to take home the gold medal. Whoever crosses the finish line first will win
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Showdown Saturday on Bay of Palma
The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day.
Posted on 1 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy