North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

RS Aero Summer Cup overall

by Jorn Domres today at 7:36 pm
RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld
The German RS Aero fleet met for the fourth in their series of regattas through 2017 at Krefeld on the Elfrather See, hosted by Segel-Club-Crefeld. Eleven sailors were entered and nine competed in the regatta, all in RS Aero 7s.

On Saturday it was sunny and calm, with winds around 4-8 knots. Four triangular route races were completed on the first day. In light winds, it was a thrilling triple-header between Kim Gouverneur, a 15 years old lightweight woman, from Seglergemeinschaft Lohheider-See.

Close racing – RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld
Close racing – RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld



The local top dog Malte Glaser, Segel-Club-Crefeld and JornDomres, Seglerverein Harlebucht. The wind kept turning, so all four races where narrow decisions. In the last race JornDomres won the day in a duel with Malte Glaser.

After the races the competitors enjoyed the nice place at Segel-Club-Crefeld and the barbecue in the evening. On Sunday there was not enough wind for another competition, so there was a fun adventure race, together with 13 Bic' Kids, who held a regatta on same place.

Malte Glaser – RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld
Malte Glaser – RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld



Five German sailors are now entered for the first ever RS Aero World Championships in Carnac France in July where eighty RS Aeros are now pre-entered. Jorn Dormes has signed up to compete and these regular events will all help produce good practice for the big one.

Kim Gouverneur – RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld
Kim Gouverneur – RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld


Jorn Domres – RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld
Jorn Domres – RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld


RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld
RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld



Rank Sail Name Club Class R1 R2 R3 R4 Nett
1 1909 Jörn Domres Seglerverein Harlebucht e. V. RS Aero 7 1 2 3 1 4
2 1815 Malte Gläser Segel-Club-Crefeld e. V. RS Aero 7 10 DNS 1 2 2 5
3 2315 Kim Gouverneur Seglergemeinschaft Lohheider-See e. V. RS Aero 7 3 7 1 5 9
4 2037 Stephan Möller Segel-Club Sorpesee Iserlohn e. V. RS Aero 7 4 4 5 3 11
5 8 Thomas Beneker Weser Yacht Club Bremen e. V. RS Aero 7 6 8 4 4 14
6 2317 Horst Dobrinski Krefelder Segel-Klub e. V. RS Aero 7 5 3 7 10 DNS 15
7 1396 Felix Cremer Eisenbahner Essen-Kupferdreh e. V. RS Aero 7 7 6 6 6 18
8 1840 Ulrich Girbinger Segel-Club-Crefeld e. V. RS Aero 7 2 10 DNS 8 10 DNF 20
9 2316 Thomas Brandt Krefelder Segel-Klub e. V. RS Aero 7 8 5 10 DNS 7 20
Related Articles

Kieler Woche – Balancing act through the weather systems
Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and race committee. In the evening, the Head of Organisation of the Kiel Week, Dirk Ramhorst, could announce the fulfilment of a full program with only one race for the keel boats on course Foxtrott, two races for the Europes, Contenders and OK-dinghies
Posted today at 11:04 am Dream start for the Kiel Week
18 crews of National German Sailing League 'Bundesliga' did sail a match day for the first time at the Kiel Week. A full program for the first day of the international boat classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which is really random indeed. Despite late start, all 14 classes did sail the planned races. And on top of that, 18 crews of National German Sailing League 'Bundesliga' did sail a match day for the first time at the Kiel Week.
Posted on 18 Jun Brazilian medal glamour at the Kiel Week
In the 49er, Brazilian sailing legend Robert Scheidt (five Olympic medals) will also join the fleet. Two gold and one silver medal winner from the Paralympics in Rio have registered for the Para World Championships (PWSC).
Posted on 14 Jun Drama at the death as World Cup Series Final concludes
After a beautiful windy week of racing in Santander, the final day saw a light north westerly breeze under grey skies Four new World Cup Series Champions were crowned earlier on in the day but the best of the action was in the last race of the week, the Finn, where the medals were decided on the final run.
Posted on 11 Jun World Cup Series Final - Six World Cup Champions crowned in Santander
Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain. Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 11 Jun Vladimir wins Finn World Masters after dramatic Medal Race turnaround
Vladimir Krutskikh turned tables on fleet to win medal race & title as Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. After trailing the leaders all week, the 2015 Finn World Masters champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, turned the tables on the fleet to win the medal race and the title as the 2017 Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. Laurent Hay, from France, had his chances, but ended up second, but also took the Grand Masters title as well
Posted on 10 Jun British sailors in action at Sailing World Cup Final - Santander
British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing In true Friday fashion, British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing, as 13 boats book their berths for Saturday’s (10 June) first medal race day at the World Cup Series Final after four days of intense competition in Santander.
Posted on 10 Jun Medal Race places confirmed in six fleets at the World Cup Final
Friday's action at World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events. Friday's action at Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events.
Posted on 10 Jun World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun Perfect score for Rafa Trujillo & Laurent Hay at Finn World Masters
The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados and moves into a four point lead at the top. Laurent Hay, from France, also won both his races to move up from fifth to second, while Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, moves up one place to third.
Posted on 9 Jun
