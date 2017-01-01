RS Aero Summer Cup overall

RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld RS Aero Summer Cup © Segel-Club-Crefeld

by Jorn Domres today at 7:36 pmOn Saturday it was sunny and calm, with winds around 4-8 knots. Four triangular route races were completed on the first day. In light winds, it was a thrilling triple-header between Kim Gouverneur, a 15 years old lightweight woman, from Seglergemeinschaft Lohheider-See.





The local top dog Malte Glaser, Segel-Club-Crefeld and JornDomres, Seglerverein Harlebucht. The wind kept turning, so all four races where narrow decisions. In the last race JornDomres won the day in a duel with Malte Glaser.



After the races the competitors enjoyed the nice place at Segel-Club-Crefeld and the barbecue in the evening. On Sunday there was not enough wind for another competition, so there was a fun adventure race, together with 13 Bic' Kids, who held a regatta on same place.









Five German sailors are now entered for the first ever RS Aero World Championships in Carnac France in July where eighty RS Aeros are now pre-entered. Jorn Dormes has signed up to compete and these regular events will all help produce good practice for the big one.



















Rank Sail Name Club Class R1 R2 R3 R4 Nett 1 1909 Jörn Domres Seglerverein Harlebucht e. V. RS Aero 7 1 2 3 1 4 2 1815 Malte Gläser Segel-Club-Crefeld e. V. RS Aero 7 10 DNS 1 2 2 5 3 2315 Kim Gouverneur Seglergemeinschaft Lohheider-See e. V. RS Aero 7 3 7 1 5 9 4 2037 Stephan Möller Segel-Club Sorpesee Iserlohn e. V. RS Aero 7 4 4 5 3 11 5 8 Thomas Beneker Weser Yacht Club Bremen e. V. RS Aero 7 6 8 4 4 14 6 2317 Horst Dobrinski Krefelder Segel-Klub e. V. RS Aero 7 5 3 7 10 DNS 15 7 1396 Felix Cremer Eisenbahner Essen-Kupferdreh e. V. RS Aero 7 7 6 6 6 18 8 1840 Ulrich Girbinger Segel-Club-Crefeld e. V. RS Aero 7 2 10 DNS 8 10 DNF 20 9 2316 Thomas Brandt Krefelder Segel-Klub e. V. RS Aero 7 8 5 10 DNS 7 20

