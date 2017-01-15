Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

RS Aero Stadium Racing at Lymington Town Sailing Club

by Peter Barton today at 6:55 pm
Lymington Town SC - RS Aero Stadium Racing © LW Media
Following on from a successful pre Christmas race when lack of wind dictated the format of a very short course at the top of the river next to the club pontoon and in front of the club balcony. It occurred then to PRO Keith Willis that this could be a lot of fun in any wind and any direction. The lack of moored boats in the winter provides space for a tight race course and a series of 10 minute races with fast turnarounds.

Crowds were depleted due to the very cold snap in the weather that weekend. Even with the bitterly cold temperatures 7 hardy Lymington RS Aeros went out to hone their skills and brush off the winter cobwebs in time for the RS Aero UK Winter Champs the following weekend. The Lymington sailors invited their neighbours and whilst the cold and various logistics meant none took to the water three RS Aero sailors from neighbouring Highcliffe SC and Spinnaker SC came to spectate and see what they could pick up from watching with a grandstand viewpoint on the pontoon.

Lymington Town SC - RS Aero Stadium Racing © LW Media
Lymington Town SC - RS Aero Stadium Racing © LW Media



The fleet all opted for their RS Aero 7 rigs to be matched and in the marginal planning medium breeze it was agreed unanimously at the briefing to relax Rule 42 on the downwind legs. This was a lifesaver in the cold air, keeping everyone toasty warm and great winter exercise too,with sailors panting by the leeward mark!This ‘experiment’ proved a real eye opener with useful learning on what was the most effective technique to make best use of a legal pump within normal racing.

The starboard biased start line was offset by more wind for the leeward boats due to the adjacent shore line and plenty of opportunity for a wind shift later in the beat to make up for the initial bias. Five 12 minute races gave 5 starts, 33 mark roundings and all angles on the triangle/sausage course.

Sailors came ashore buzzing and the invigoration led immediately to two more Lymington sailors committing to travel to the RS Aero Winter Champs at Oxford the following weekend! With keen players and little organisation, time or resource required we now plan to run similar sessions periodically throughout the year.

Lymington Town SC - RS Aero Stadium Racing © LW Media
Lymington Town SC - RS Aero Stadium Racing © LW Media



Regards the results – In fairness to Liam, he was busy laying the course when we had our briefing describing the course. He was comfortably leading race 1 when he sailed off in the wrong direction. However, it is best to learn these lessons in training like this!!!

Demonstrating innovation akin to a BBC nature documentary, LW Media and their talented team were out following the racing. The crew were experimenting with some new camera mounts to get right in amongst the action.

Lymington Town SC - RS Aero Stadium Racing © LW Media
Lymington Town SC - RS Aero Stadium Racing © LW Media





Results

Rank

Boat

SailNo

HelmName

Club

Class

Rating

R1

R2

R3

R4

R5

Total

1st

Beatrix

2093

Peter Barton

LTSC

RS Aero 7

1066

1

1

1

3

1

7

2nd

Kylie

1209

Dave Ellis

LTSC

RS Aero 7

1066

3

3

3

1

3

13

3rd

Izzy

1551

Liam Willis

LTSC

RS Aero 7

1066

2

4

4

2

2

14

4th

ITA

2001

Alex Hayman

LTSC

RS Aero 7

1066

4

2

2

4

5

17

5th

Marjorie

1302

Karl Thorne

LTSC

RS Aero 7

1066

5

7

6

7

4

29

6th

  

1457

David Mahony

LTSC

RS Aero 7

1066

7

6

5

5

6

29

7th

  

1806

Simon Maguire

RLYC

RS Aero 7

1066

6

5

7

6

7

31
Zhik ZKG 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 5385

Related Articles

Hong Kong Raceweek. Asia's biggest small boat regatta wraps in style
It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors. It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors.
Posted today at 12:13 pm 18ft Skiffs - Thurlow Fisher take another win as JJ's loom
Today’s Race 11 of Australian 18 Footers League’s Club Championship on Sydney Harbour took on even greater importance With the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship just six days away, today’s Race 11 of the Australian 18 Footers League’s Club Championship on Sydney Harbour took on even greater importance than usual for the 19 teams contesting the event. A 10-15 knots ESE wind allowed all teams to set their big number one rigs.
Posted today at 7:14 am Hong Kong Raceweek – plenty of breeze, and fog!
Lasers, Optimists, 29ers, windsurfers, 2.4m class, 420s, 470s, 200+ boats Lots of boats out on the water for Hong Kong’s no 1 dinghy regatta of the year, which is also a part of the Asian Sailing Federation Youth Cup. Lasers, Optimists, 29ers, windsurfers, 2.4m class, 420s, 470s, 200+ boats (who have I missed?).
Posted on 18 Feb HK Raceweek 2017- sunshine, breeze, fog (all of them)
Race day 23 at HK Raceweek was like sailing in Melbourne. Four seasons in the same day. The forecast for the morning was for a light breeze at first and that’s precisely what it was – but a little too light to put it mildly. RO Barry Truhol said shortly before 1000hrs, 'we are sat in the middle of Stanley Bay; Round Island zero breeze, zero knots; Stanley Bay, zero breeze, zero knots; out towards Tai Tam Bay zero breeze, zero knots. (Spoiler alert: it didn't last).
Posted on 18 Feb A great excuse for FINNtastic racing – Finn Masters Magazine
It must be close to the start of the European Finn season, with the publication of the Finn Masters Magazine this week. It must be close to the start of the European Finn season, with the publication of fourth edition the Finn Masters Magazine and Yearbook this week.
Posted on 17 Feb 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship - Preview
The closeness of 2016 championship indicates 2017 championship will be just as tough to win as Smeg’s victory The closeness of the 2016 championship and the likely improvement in a few of last year’s rookie teams, indicates the 2017 championship will be just as tough to win as Smeg’s victory was just twelve months ago.
Posted on 17 Feb The Perth Scoundrels retain the Dragon State Championship
The second weekend of WA Dragon State Championships was held over the weekend of 11 - 12 February on Swan River in Perth The second weekend of the WA Dragon State Championships hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay YC, was held over the weekend of 11 - 12 February on the Swan River in Perth.
Posted on 15 Feb Rio silver medallists win another 470 national championship
As NSW sweltered in the heat, the sailors enjoyed some mixed conditions over the regatta. As NSW sweltered in the heat, the sailors enjoyed some mixed conditions over the regatta, with strong sea breezes coming in across the weekend.
Posted on 14 Feb 470 Australian National Championships – Another win for Mathew Belcher
Held at the Wangi Amateur Club in Lake Macquarie, weather conditions brought perfect sailing setting for Mathew and Will Held at the Wangi Amateur Sailing Club in Lake Macquarie over the weekend, weather conditions brought perfect sailing settings for Mathew and Will.
Posted on 13 Feb 57th 12 Foot Skiff Interdominion Championship - Overall report
The Queensland 12 Foot Skiff association hosted the 57th 12 Foot Skiff Interdominion Championship The Queensland 12 Foot Skiff association hosted the 57th 12 Foot Skiff Interdominion Championship from the 7th to the 15th of January 2017. This is the premier event for 12 Foot skiffs and attracted 25 skiffs to Moreton Bay, with boats representing QLD, NSW and New Zealand.
Posted on 12 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy