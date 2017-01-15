RS Aero Stadium Racing at Lymington Town Sailing Club

Lymington Town SC - RS Aero Stadium Racing © LW Media Lymington Town SC - RS Aero Stadium Racing © LW Media

by Peter Barton today at 6:55 pmCrowds were depleted due to the very cold snap in the weather that weekend. Even with the bitterly cold temperatures 7 hardy Lymington RS Aeros went out to hone their skills and brush off the winter cobwebs in time for the RS Aero UK Winter Champs the following weekend. The Lymington sailors invited their neighbours and whilst the cold and various logistics meant none took to the water three RS Aero sailors from neighbouring Highcliffe SC and Spinnaker SC came to spectate and see what they could pick up from watching with a grandstand viewpoint on the pontoon.





The fleet all opted for their RS Aero 7 rigs to be matched and in the marginal planning medium breeze it was agreed unanimously at the briefing to relax Rule 42 on the downwind legs. This was a lifesaver in the cold air, keeping everyone toasty warm and great winter exercise too,with sailors panting by the leeward mark!This ‘experiment’ proved a real eye opener with useful learning on what was the most effective technique to make best use of a legal pump within normal racing.



The starboard biased start line was offset by more wind for the leeward boats due to the adjacent shore line and plenty of opportunity for a wind shift later in the beat to make up for the initial bias. Five 12 minute races gave 5 starts, 33 mark roundings and all angles on the triangle/sausage course.



Sailors came ashore buzzing and the invigoration led immediately to two more Lymington sailors committing to travel to the RS Aero Winter Champs at Oxford the following weekend! With keen players and little organisation, time or resource required we now plan to run similar sessions periodically throughout the year.









Regards the results – In fairness to Liam, he was busy laying the course when we had our briefing describing the course. He was comfortably leading race 1 when he sailed off in the wrong direction. However, it is best to learn these lessons in training like this!!!



Demonstrating innovation akin to a BBC nature documentary, LW Media and their talented team were out following the racing. The crew were experimenting with some new camera mounts to get right in amongst the action.













Results



Rank Boat SailNo HelmName Club Class Rating R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total 1st Beatrix 2093 Peter Barton LTSC RS Aero 7 1066 1 1 1 3 1 7 2nd Kylie 1209 Dave Ellis LTSC RS Aero 7 1066 3 3 3 1 3 13 3rd Izzy 1551 Liam Willis LTSC RS Aero 7 1066 2 4 4 2 2 14 4th ITA 2001 Alex Hayman LTSC RS Aero 7 1066 4 2 2 4 5 17 5th Marjorie 1302 Karl Thorne LTSC RS Aero 7 1066 5 7 6 7 4 29 6th 1457 David Mahony LTSC RS Aero 7 1066 7 6 5 5 6 29 7th 1806 Simon Maguire RLYC RS Aero 7 1066 6 5 7 6 7 31

