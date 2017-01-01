Please select your home edition
RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island SC

by Liam Willis today at 2:38 pm
On a very warm and pleasant weekend 31 RS Aeros made it down to the south coast to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the RS Aero Southerns at the RS Classes Summer Champs. With over 200 boats entered from the various RS fleets and the forecast looking light but sailable, it was set to be a good weekend of racing and socialising. The racing took place on two separate courses with the RS300s, 100s and 500s joining the RS Aeros on one course and the rest of the fleets on the other. The Aeros would be run off PY with all the rig sizes scored as one fleet.

The Saturday saw a southerly sea breeze filling in just as we were launching and lasting for the rest of the day. The first race saw the front few boats doing the wrong course and having to unwind their mistakes, allowing Jane Peckham to in her RS Aero 7 to take the first win followed by Nigel Rolfe and Steve Cockerill. Race 2 saw Steve Cockerill in an RS Aero 7 taking an impressive win by over a minute and managing to keep up with the RS Aero 9s on the water. Jason Russell in a 7 rig took second with Paul Bartlett taking third and first RS Aero 9. An increase in breeze for the last race of the day once again saw Steve Cockerill and Jason Russell taking the top two positions, with Steve Norburyin third place. Meanwhile in the 9 rigs Paul Bartlett and Liam Willis were battling it out for fourth and fifth on handicap, at the finish Paul pipped Liam by two seconds to take fourth place. On returning to the beach we where greeted on with ‘drinks for tallies’ kindly supplied by RS Sailing- perfect for thirsty sailors after a hot day on the water! Everyone enjoyed a perfect HISC summer’s evening on the balcony eating curry, drinking plenty and listening to live music.

RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island SC © Sportography.tv
The Sunday morning saw a light breeze and an hour’s postponement was displayed until some breeze materialised. It was the turn of the 9 rigs to take the top spots with the top three places going to Paul Bartlett, Liam Willis and Andrew Wilde who were all in their RS Aero 9s. Nigel Rolfe took the first place 7 rig in forth position. The Race officer tried to get another race in but the wind dyed off as the first boat got to the first markand it was abandoned.

When the scores were added up at the end of the weekend, Steve Cockerill come out on top. Paul Bartlett took second overall and first 9 rig. Top home boat, Jason Russell, in his 7 rig and took third overall with Liam Willis in his Aero 9 closely behind. Nigel Rolfe took fifth Place overall. The first RS Aero 5s was to Hayling member, Hilary Baker. A very pleasant and fun weekend was had by all.

RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island SC © Sportography.tv
Thanks to the huge amount of effort by Hayling Island SC and the RS Admins for putting on such a well managed 200 boat event and Harken and RS Sailing for their support. The RS Aero fleet looks forward to returning to Hayling this summer for the 2017 RS Aero UK National Championship from 31st August to 3rd September. Online entry is open and following the Class’first World Championship in France a month earlier good fleet of charter RS Aeros will also be available.

RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island SC © Sportography.tv
Results

Rank

Helm

Club

Class

R1

R2

R3

R4

Total

Net

1st

Steve Cockerill

Stokes Bay SC

RS AERO 7

3

1

1

-10

15

5

2nd

Paul Bartlett

Starcross YC

RS AERO 9

-14

3

4

1

22

8

3rd

Jason Russell

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 7

8

2

2

(33 DNC)

45

12

4th

Liam Willis

Lymington Town SC

RS AERO 9

-12

6.5

5

2

25.5

13.5

5th

Nigel Rolfe

Burghfield SC

RS AERO 7

2

-12

11

4

29

17

6th

Charlie Sansom

Bowmoor SC

RS AERO 7

-10

4

8

5

27

17

7th

Chris Jones

Sutton Bingham SC

RS AERO 7

5

8

6

-14

33

19

8th

Steve Norbury

Warsash SC

RS AERO 7

6

11

3

-13

33

20

9th

Sean Craig

Royal St George YC

RS AERO 7

4

6.5

10

(33 DNC)

53.5

20.5

10th

Jane Peckham

Gurnard SC

RS AERO 7

1

15

9

-18

43

25

11th

Fernando Gamboa

Lee on Solent & CDPA

RS AERO 9

-18

5

7

15

45

27

12th

Matt Evans

Great Moor SC

RS AERO 7

-15

9

13

8

45

30

13th

Jack Hardie

Frensham Pond SC

RS AERO 7

7

10

-18

17

52

34

14th

Tony Jukes

Chelmarsh SC

RS AERO 9

9

20

-28

6

63

35

15th

Peter Chaplin

Burghfield SC

RS AERO 7

-16

13

12

11

52

36

16th

Andrew Wilde

Burghfield SC

RS AERO 9

13

-23

21

3

60

37

17th

Courtney Bilbrough

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 7

-19

17

15

9

60

41

18th

Matt Hill

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 7

17

-24

16

12

69

45

19th

Sarah Smith

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 7

11

16

-23

19

69

46

20th

Simon Hill

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 7

-20

14

17

20

71

51

21st

Peter Craggs

York Railway Inst SC

RS AERO 7

21

18

14

-22

75

53

22nd

Andy Hill

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 7

-23

19

20

16

78

55

23rd

Mark Tissiman

Chelmarsh SC

RS AERO 9

-29

27

29

7

92

63

24th

Julie Willis

Lymington Town SC

RS AERO 7

22

22

-26

21

91

65

25th

Chris Hobday

Gurnard SC

RS AERO 7

-25

21

22

23

91

66

26th

Mark Stokes

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 7

26

25

19

(33 DNC)

103

70

27th

Ben Cooper

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 7

-27

26

24

26

103

76

28th

Fraser Elms

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 9

24

-28

27

27

106

78

29th

Hilary Baker

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 5

-30

30

25

24

109

79

30th

Rosie Berry

Hayling Island SC

RS AERO 5

-31

29

31

25

116

85

31st

Mark Rolfe

Upton Warren

RS AERO 7

28

32 DNF

30

(33 DNC)

123

90

32nd

Richard Lilley

Lymington Town SC

RS AERO 9

(33 DNC)

33 DNC

33 DNC

33 DNC

132

99
