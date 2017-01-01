RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island SC

by Liam Willis today at 2:38 pmThe Saturday saw a southerly sea breeze filling in just as we were launching and lasting for the rest of the day. The first race saw the front few boats doing the wrong course and having to unwind their mistakes, allowing Jane Peckham to in her RS Aero 7 to take the first win followed by Nigel Rolfe and Steve Cockerill. Race 2 saw Steve Cockerill in an RS Aero 7 taking an impressive win by over a minute and managing to keep up with the RS Aero 9s on the water. Jason Russell in a 7 rig took second with Paul Bartlett taking third and first RS Aero 9. An increase in breeze for the last race of the day once again saw Steve Cockerill and Jason Russell taking the top two positions, with Steve Norburyin third place. Meanwhile in the 9 rigs Paul Bartlett and Liam Willis were battling it out for fourth and fifth on handicap, at the finish Paul pipped Liam by two seconds to take fourth place. On returning to the beach we where greeted on with ‘drinks for tallies’ kindly supplied by RS Sailing- perfect for thirsty sailors after a hot day on the water! Everyone enjoyed a perfect HISC summer’s evening on the balcony eating curry, drinking plenty and listening to live music.





The Sunday morning saw a light breeze and an hour’s postponement was displayed until some breeze materialised. It was the turn of the 9 rigs to take the top spots with the top three places going to Paul Bartlett, Liam Willis and Andrew Wilde who were all in their RS Aero 9s. Nigel Rolfe took the first place 7 rig in forth position. The Race officer tried to get another race in but the wind dyed off as the first boat got to the first markand it was abandoned.



When the scores were added up at the end of the weekend, Steve Cockerill come out on top. Paul Bartlett took second overall and first 9 rig. Top home boat, Jason Russell, in his 7 rig and took third overall with Liam Willis in his Aero 9 closely behind. Nigel Rolfe took fifth Place overall. The first RS Aero 5s was to Hayling member, Hilary Baker. A very pleasant and fun weekend was had by all.









Thanks to the huge amount of effort by Hayling Island SC and the RS Admins for putting on such a well managed 200 boat event and Harken and RS Sailing for their support. The RS Aero fleet looks forward to returning to Hayling this summer for the 2017 RS Aero UK National Championship from 31st August to 3rd September. Online entry is open and following the Class’first World Championship in France a month earlier good fleet of charter RS Aeros will also be available.









Results



Rank Helm Club Class R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Net 1st Steve Cockerill Stokes Bay SC RS AERO 7 3 1 1 -10 15 5 2nd Paul Bartlett Starcross YC RS AERO 9 -14 3 4 1 22 8 3rd Jason Russell Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 8 2 2 (33 DNC) 45 12 4th Liam Willis Lymington Town SC RS AERO 9 -12 6.5 5 2 25.5 13.5 5th Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC RS AERO 7 2 -12 11 4 29 17 6th Charlie Sansom Bowmoor SC RS AERO 7 -10 4 8 5 27 17 7th Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC RS AERO 7 5 8 6 -14 33 19 8th Steve Norbury Warsash SC RS AERO 7 6 11 3 -13 33 20 9th Sean Craig Royal St George YC RS AERO 7 4 6.5 10 (33 DNC) 53.5 20.5 10th Jane Peckham Gurnard SC RS AERO 7 1 15 9 -18 43 25 11th Fernando Gamboa Lee on Solent & CDPA RS AERO 9 -18 5 7 15 45 27 12th Matt Evans Great Moor SC RS AERO 7 -15 9 13 8 45 30 13th Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC RS AERO 7 7 10 -18 17 52 34 14th Tony Jukes Chelmarsh SC RS AERO 9 9 20 -28 6 63 35 15th Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC RS AERO 7 -16 13 12 11 52 36 16th Andrew Wilde Burghfield SC RS AERO 9 13 -23 21 3 60 37 17th Courtney Bilbrough Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 -19 17 15 9 60 41 18th Matt Hill Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 17 -24 16 12 69 45 19th Sarah Smith Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 11 16 -23 19 69 46 20th Simon Hill Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 -20 14 17 20 71 51 21st Peter Craggs York Railway Inst SC RS AERO 7 21 18 14 -22 75 53 22nd Andy Hill Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 -23 19 20 16 78 55 23rd Mark Tissiman Chelmarsh SC RS AERO 9 -29 27 29 7 92 63 24th Julie Willis Lymington Town SC RS AERO 7 22 22 -26 21 91 65 25th Chris Hobday Gurnard SC RS AERO 7 -25 21 22 23 91 66 26th Mark Stokes Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 26 25 19 (33 DNC) 103 70 27th Ben Cooper Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 -27 26 24 26 103 76 28th Fraser Elms Hayling Island SC RS AERO 9 24 -28 27 27 106 78 29th Hilary Baker Hayling Island SC RS AERO 5 -30 30 25 24 109 79 30th Rosie Berry Hayling Island SC RS AERO 5 -31 29 31 25 116 85 31st Mark Rolfe Upton Warren RS AERO 7 28 32 DNF 30 (33 DNC) 123 90 32nd Richard Lilley Lymington Town SC RS AERO 9 (33 DNC) 33 DNC 33 DNC 33 DNC 132 99

