RS Aero Open Meeting - Overall report

by Andrew Cooney today at 2:42 amFor the first start was a tight line close to one of the jetties race and the first leg was a beat from one end of the lake to the other, but the line provided a good bias and the fleet got off cleanly. Splitting off down both sides of the lake, most of the 9’s found themselves clear of the fleet by the first buoy, only to hit the doldrums and then needing to negotiate a tricky cut between two islands. This allowed many of the 7s to catch up as the fleet concertinaed. When the wind returned the 9s all accelerated off led by Dave Cherrill, Pete Barton and the Rolfes (Nigel and Ben, senior and junior). However, they couldn’t shake off the leading Aero 7, sailed by Neil Parsloe from Broadwater, who was also the leading master over the weekend. As the shortened course flag fluttered, Cherrill (also from Broadwater) had a final battle with Barton and Ben Rolfe on the last beat, snatching first place by less than a metre on the final tack to give the local boats bragging rights over lunch.





Chilli and baked potatoes with generous helpings of apple pie and chocolate cake were taken early to give the wind a chance to fill in. As the wind picked up it also swung right round, requiring an entirely different start line and a new course, which would take the fleet right round the lake. Another clean start saw Cherrill leading once again with Barton and Rolfe senior again on his tail. More patchy wind again favoured the light wind specialists and places changed at the front many times, but the new course certainly allowed a better variety of sailing legs. Final positions in race two, after handicaps, were Cherrill, Parsloe, Barton.



For the final race the wind freshened and steadied as promised by the forecast. The start of race three proved challenging with a heavy port bias and the normal row of starboard boats cluttering up the entire line. Cherrill gave everyone a chance this time by being over the line, leaving Barton making the most of a great start to secure second overall by leading the entire race, and everyone enjoying the increasing wind, with occasional planing by the end. Barton was followed by Nigel Rolfe and Paul Bartlett with Rolfe junior (Ben) getting a fourth and sealing overall.



Lots of prizes, including some generously donated by SpeedSix, sent all the competitors home with a prize. With the sun still shining and more chocolate cake all round, the day ended on a high note and full stomachs.



Special mentions go to Alice Lucy (Rutland SC) as first youth and first lady, Neil Parsloe as first Master, Tim Alden (from Broadwater) for braving his first open meeting, as well as Rob Beere (Frensham) and Chris Parker (Broadwater) for their first outings in an Aero.



Results:





Place Sail No Helm Club Class R1 R2 R3 Points 1 st 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater RS Aero 9 1 1 6 2 2 nd 2093 Peter Barton Lymington RS Aero 9 3 3 1 4 3 rd 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield RS Aero 9 2 8 4 6 4 th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield RS Aero 9 6 5 2 7 5 th 1743 Neil Parsloe Broadwater RS Aero 7 5 2 9 7 6 th 1747 Andrew Cooney Broadwater RS Aero 7 10 4 5 9 7 th 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross RS Aero 9 8 9 3 11 8 th 1071 Alan Markham Upper Thames RS Aero 9 4 10 9 13 9 th 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross RS Aero 9 9 6 7 13 10 th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island RS Aero 7 12 7 10 17 11 th 1063 Peter Joseph Broadwater RS Aero 9 11 11 11 22 12 th 2135 Rob Beere Frensham RS Aero 9 7 19 19 26 13 th 2001 Alice Lucy Rutland RS Aero 7 14 14 12 26 14 th 1091 Penelope Gillett Royal Harwich RS Aero 7 16 12 14 26 15 th 1217 Jane Hill Broadwater RS Aero 7 13 15 13 26 16 th 2002 Tim Alden Broadwater RS Aero 7 18 13 14 27 17 th 1582 Mark Rolfe Upton Warren RS Aero 7 17 16 16 32 18 th 1750 Chris Parker Broadwater RS Aero 7 15 19 19 34







