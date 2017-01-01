Please select your home edition
Edition
Lancer Lasts Longer

RS Aero Open Meeting - Overall report

by Andrew Cooney today at 2:42 am
David Cherrill, RS Aero Champion of Broadwater 2017 Dave Tonge
Eighteen sailors from across the UK took part in Broadwater Sailing Club’s second annual RS Aero open meeting sponsored by SpeedSix, sharing a tranquil lake with around a dozen Miracles. Unfortunately no one was able to deliver any other miracles in the form of a decent breeze for race one. Light winds were forecast for the morning slowly increasing during the day and all eyes were on race officer Dave Weatherhead to make the best of a tricky wind. The RS Aeros shared a common start for both the 9s and 7s with the final results worked out based on yardstick.

For the first start was a tight line close to one of the jetties race and the first leg was a beat from one end of the lake to the other, but the line provided a good bias and the fleet got off cleanly. Splitting off down both sides of the lake, most of the 9’s found themselves clear of the fleet by the first buoy, only to hit the doldrums and then needing to negotiate a tricky cut between two islands. This allowed many of the 7s to catch up as the fleet concertinaed. When the wind returned the 9s all accelerated off led by Dave Cherrill, Pete Barton and the Rolfes (Nigel and Ben, senior and junior). However, they couldn’t shake off the leading Aero 7, sailed by Neil Parsloe from Broadwater, who was also the leading master over the weekend. As the shortened course flag fluttered, Cherrill (also from Broadwater) had a final battle with Barton and Ben Rolfe on the last beat, snatching first place by less than a metre on the final tack to give the local boats bragging rights over lunch.

A testing breeze in race 1 at Broadwater SC © Dave Tonge
A testing breeze in race 1 at Broadwater SC © Dave Tonge



Chilli and baked potatoes with generous helpings of apple pie and chocolate cake were taken early to give the wind a chance to fill in. As the wind picked up it also swung right round, requiring an entirely different start line and a new course, which would take the fleet right round the lake. Another clean start saw Cherrill leading once again with Barton and Rolfe senior again on his tail. More patchy wind again favoured the light wind specialists and places changed at the front many times, but the new course certainly allowed a better variety of sailing legs. Final positions in race two, after handicaps, were Cherrill, Parsloe, Barton.

For the final race the wind freshened and steadied as promised by the forecast. The start of race three proved challenging with a heavy port bias and the normal row of starboard boats cluttering up the entire line. Cherrill gave everyone a chance this time by being over the line, leaving Barton making the most of a great start to secure second overall by leading the entire race, and everyone enjoying the increasing wind, with occasional planing by the end. Barton was followed by Nigel Rolfe and Paul Bartlett with Rolfe junior (Ben) getting a fourth and sealing overall.

Lots of prizes, including some generously donated by SpeedSix, sent all the competitors home with a prize. With the sun still shining and more chocolate cake all round, the day ended on a high note and full stomachs.

Special mentions go to Alice Lucy (Rutland SC) as first youth and first lady, Neil Parsloe as first Master, Tim Alden (from Broadwater) for braving his first open meeting, as well as Rob Beere (Frensham) and Chris Parker (Broadwater) for their first outings in an Aero.

Results:

Place Sail No Helm Club Class R1 R2 R3 Points 
1st 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater RS Aero 9 1 1 6 2
2nd 2093 Peter Barton Lymington RS Aero 9 3 3 1 4
3rd 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield RS Aero 9 2 8 4 6
4th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield RS Aero 9 6 5 2 7
5th 1743 Neil Parsloe Broadwater RS Aero 7 5 2 9 7
6th 1747 Andrew Cooney Broadwater RS Aero 7 10 4 5 9
7th 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross RS Aero 9 8 9 3 11
8th 1071 Alan Markham Upper Thames RS Aero 9 4 10 9 13
9th 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross RS Aero 9 9 6 7 13
10th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island RS Aero 7 12 7 10 17
11th 1063 Peter Joseph Broadwater RS Aero 9 11 11 11 22
12th 2135 Rob Beere Frensham RS Aero 9 7 19 19 26
13th 2001 Alice Lucy Rutland RS Aero 7 14 14 12 26
14th 1091 Penelope Gillett Royal Harwich RS Aero 7 16 12 14 26
15th 1217 Jane Hill Broadwater RS Aero 7 13 15 13 26
16th 2002 Tim Alden Broadwater RS Aero 7 18 13 14 27
17th 1582 Mark Rolfe Upton Warren RS Aero 7 17 16 16 32
18th 1750 Chris Parker Broadwater RS Aero 7 15 19 19 34


Wildwind 2016 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Australian sailors in action on Day 1 at World Cup Hyeres
Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series, with the Australian Sailing Team in action in four classes as they start the long haul towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Posted today at 1:44 am Cornish and Pic open the scoring in World Cup Series Hyeres
Ramshaw took the left track downwind and passed Cornish, who later admitted he had not seen the Oscar flag flying. Race one got started in a pleasant 9-11 knots with Oscar flag flying for free pumping. After a route up the middle right, Cornish squeezed round the top mark in the lead from Italy’s Filippo Baldassari and Henry Wetherall of Great Britain.
Posted on 25 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyères – Laying down a marker
Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging right In the 38 strong Women's Windsurfer fleet, Israel's Noga Geller came out flying with superb starts and speed. Feeling comfortable in the conditions, she snapped up the first two race wins.
Posted on 25 Apr World Cup Series in Hyères – Racing needs to be fast, not the food
Spanish sisters, Carla and Marta Munté Carrasco, sail together in the 49erFX and know they have a problem. Many sailors will be brimming with confidence after browsing the weather forecast and will be striving for gold in Hyères. But it is a team small in stature that know exactly where they stand in terms of performance that intrigues.
Posted on 24 Apr Masters Games - Slater off to a flying start on Day 1
Dan Slater, who competed in three Olympic Games, had a perfect start to the 2017 Masters Games Dan Slater, who competed in three Olympic Games, had a perfect start to the 2017 Masters Games with two first-placed finishes in today’s two races in the Laser fleet. It has been more than four years since Slater finished top-level racing following the London Olympics and it’s fair to say he let standards slip.
Posted on 23 Apr World Cup Series Hyères – Returning to action
There will be a Riou partnering Besson, but this time it will be in the shape of former Laser Radial competitor, Amélie. Besson, along with partner Marie Riou, won all four Nacra 17 World Championship titles in the Rio 2016 quadrennial but failed to capitalise on that dominance as a back injury hampered any Olympic medal ambitions the pair harboured.
Posted on 21 Apr 2017 World Cup Series Hyères - Back to the future
When round two of World Cup Series takes place in Hyères many sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of podium. When round two of the 2017 World Cup Series takes place in Hyères, France from 23 - 30 April, many attending sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of an Olympic podium.
Posted on 20 Apr Dalton Duo win 2017 Australian Sailing Youth Nacra 15 Championship
Western Australian siblings, Shannon and Jayden Dalton, have won the Australian Sailing Youth Nacra 15 Championship Western Australian siblings, Shannon and Jayden Dalton, have won the Australian Sailing Youth Nacra 15 Championship, hosted by Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club over the Easter long weekend.
Posted on 19 Apr Sydney Sailmakers successfully defends 12ft Skiff Australian title
Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay (Sydney Sailmakers) have capped off an extraordinary season Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay (Sydney Sailmakers) have capped off an extraordinary season after successfully defending the 12ft skiff Australian Championship title they won last year when The Kitchen Maker 12ft Sailing Skiff Australian Championship was sailed over Easter.
Posted on 18 Apr Kitchen Maker Australian 12ft Skiffs - Sydney Sailmakers dominate
The opening race of the 82 Kitchen Maker Australian 12ft Skiff Titles got underway on Friday The opening race of the 82 Kitchen Maker Australian 12ft Skiff Titles got underway on Friday, sailed in a light 5 – 8 knot East – South East breeze on a perfect late sunny Autumn day. The start had most of the fleet congested at the boat end, with Geothern, LCC, Sydney Sailmakers and Geotherm managing to break through.
Posted on 17 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy