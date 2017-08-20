Please select your home edition
RS Aero End of Seasons - An unexpected trip to the seaside!

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 3:42 am
2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November Lee on Solent SC
Many thanks to Lee-on-Solent SC and all their wonderful volunteers who stepped in at very short notice to host our RS Aero UK End of Seasons, joining their new fleet of 13 local RS Aeros! The initial event had to be moved from Queen Mary due to low water there.

A splendid turnout of 35 RS Aeros enjoyed great racing with a full variety of conditions during the day. RS Sailing provided three charter RS Aeros that were sold out quickly to local sailors. It was great to have Ken Fowler of Race To Scotland join us for his first event in his high mileage RS Aero! It is always interesting to visit new clubs and see how the locals operate. Lee on Solent faces the prevailing south-westerly winds with waves from the western Solent often rolling straight onto their beach. A benefit of the featherweight RS Aero is that two people can lift an RS Aero into the waves to launch and recover, removing the complication of the launching trolley in the surf and shingle. This is how Lee-on-Solent RS Aero fleet like to launch when the waves are rolling straight in.

The day kicked off with Steve Cockerill and Peter Barton providing a 30 minute coaching session in the run up to the race briefing. These have become a regular feature before RS Aero open meetings and they enable local RS Aero sailors and new fleets to benefit from the techniques learnt in the new class over the past three years.

Steve Cockerill - 1st Place - 2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent © Lee on Solent SC
Steve Cockerill - 1st Place - 2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent © Lee on Solent SC



With up to 20kn breeze across the course Race 1 got off to a blast reaching start, giving some interesting variety from the norm from the shore based start line. At mark 1 the fleet turned onto a beat offshore. Liam Willis (Lymington Town) led fast out of the blocks but was overhauled by Peter Barton (Lymington Town) on the two long broad reaches with some nice surfs to be had back towards the club. Peter held on for the win with Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) pulling through to second and Liam third.

Race 2 gave a similar start with Liam and Steve neck and neck blasting to mark 1. Peter was third having started to leeward. Steve showed his downwind pace catching waves to pull out a lead. The forecast was for a new lighter breeze from the north later in the day and this change happened on lap 2! With a big right shift those who had been protecting the right were rewarded to an early lay line or a fast reach in to the top mark. Steve held first. Peter cut the corner on Liam with the shift and in the final sprint to the line Steve Norbury (Warsash) took some new wind off the shore to come through to third.

2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November © Lee on Solent SC
2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November © Lee on Solent SC



Coming ashore for a tasty lunch allowed the RO to reconfigure the course. This time there was to be a tricky beat along the shore to mark 1. The tide was on the turn and the start line hard to judge. A crowded starboard end looked set to be a recall until the RO postponed to give the line a little more port favour. It didn’t look to have moved much and with the starboard end near to laying the top mark the fleet was tempted there. However three RS Aeros spotted opportunity down the line and John Warburton (Chew Valley) and Peter Barton successfully came off the port end. With the wind now down at 8-12kn it was a very different race to the morning. Chris Jones (Sutton Bingham) lead at Mark 1 and pulled away throughout the race to take the win from John Warburton in second. Mark Riddington (Emsworth Slipper) took third with Steve Cockerill pulling through to fourth to win on a tie break from Peter Barton. Steve Norbury took third overall after the discard was applied.

Top Youth was Liam Willis, first Lady Sarah Cockerill and Steve Cockerill also took first Master. Andrew Frost was first out of the RS Aero 5s with a fifth in Race 1. first home RS Aero from Lee-on-Solent was Fernando Gamboa who had the initial idea to bring the event to Lee - Thank you Fernando!

2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November © Lee on Solent SC
2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November © Lee on Solent SC



This was the final event of 10 in the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit and that prize giving followed the daily prize giving.

Next up in the UK this Winter is the RS Aero Winter Series which will be up to 10 events chosen from some of the most popular mixed class winter events, spread around the country and starting with the Brass Monkey at Yorkshire Dales SC on 27th December.

2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November © Lee on Solent SC
2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November © Lee on Solent SC



The RS Aero Winter Training has six weekends scheduled, one a month from November to April, and kicks off at Oxford SC this weekend, 18/19th. The Rooster RS Aero UK Youth squad will be at all six Winter Training weekends and these are also open to all - so locals, neighbours, and parents are all welcome!

Full details are via the RS Aero UK events list - Click here

2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November © Lee on Solent SC
2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November © Lee on Solent SC



2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November © Lee on Solent SC
2017 RS Aero End of Seasons - Lee-on-Solent, 11th November © Lee on Solent SC



Results:

Rank Sail Helm Club Class PY Category R1 R2 R3 Total Nett
1st 2319 Stephen COCKERILL Stokes Bay SC RS Aero 7 1071 Master 2 1 -4 7 3
2nd 2093 Peter BARTON Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 1 2 -7 10 3
3rd 1232 Steve NORBURY Warsash SC RS Aero 7 1071 4 3 -16 23 7
4th 2147 John WARBURTON Chew Valley SC RS Aero 7 1071 6 -8 2 16 8
5th 1551 Liam WILLIS Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 Youth 3 5 -12 20 8
6th 1817 Chris JONES Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero 7 1071 Master -16 9 1 26 10
7th 1819 Mark RIDDINGTON Emsworth Slipper SC RS Aero 7 1071 -9 7 3 19 10
8th 2114 Fernando GAMBOA Lee on Solent SC RS Aero 7 1071 7 6 -15 28 13
9th 1312 Andrew FROST Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero 5 1120 Youth 5 12 -18 35 17
10th 2318 Karl THORNE Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 8 -10 9 27 17
11th 1904 Ben CLARK Lee on Solent SC RS Aero 7 1071 15 4 -17 36 19
12th 2162 Peter CHAPLIN Burghfield SC RS Aero 7 1071 Master -19 13 6 38 19
13th 2427 Nigel ROLFE Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 12 -16 8 36 20
14th 2320 Sarah COCKERILL Stokes Bay SC RS Aero 7 1071 Lady -13 11 10 34 21
15th 2420 Ben GEORGE Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 -23 17 5 45 22
16th 1230 Noah REES Torpoint Mosquito SC RS Aero 7 1071 Youth 11 -18 13 42 24
17th 8 Jonty CHALLIS Lee on Solent SC RS Aero 7 1071 Master -17 15 14 46 29
18th 2325 Ned STATTERSFIELD Wells Next the Sea SC RS Aero 5 1120 Youth 10 21.5 -24 55.5 31.5
19th 1795 Sammy ISAAC-JOHNSON Maidenhead SC RS Aero 5 1120 -26 14 20 60 34
20th 2126 Graham ILES Burghfield SC RS Aero 7 1071 27 -29 11 67 38
21st 2222 Ed CHILDS Lee On Solent SC RS Aero 7 1071 14 24 -25 63 38
22nd 2198 Karen MAIN Warsash SC RS Aero 5 1120 Lady 18 20 -21 59 38
23rd 2389 Nick IRELEND Stokes Bay SC RS Aero 7 1071 Master -21 19 19 59 38
24th 2293 Caroline MARTIN Lee on Solent SC RS Aero 5 1120 Lady/Master 22 -23 22 67 44
25th 1490 Graham PLATT Highcliffe SC RS Aero 7 1071 24 21.5 -33 78.5 45.5
26th 1897 Kenneth FOWLER Highcliffe SC RS Aero 7 1071 -28 26 23 77 49
27th 1818 Lester KORZILLIUS Emsworth SC RS Aero 7 1071 Master 25 -34 30 89 55
28th 1792 Andy HILL Hayling Island SC RS Aero 7 1071 20 (36DNC) 36DNC 92 56
29th 2285 Roger COWAN Burghfield SC RS Aero 7 1071 29 27 -34 90 56
30th 2125 Paul ATKINSON Lee on Solent SC RS Aero 7 1071 Master -33 25 32 90 57
31st 2171 Paul CHANDLER Lee on Solent SC RS Aero 7 1071 -30 28 29 87 57
32nd 1964 Alice LUCY Rutland SC RS Aero 5 1120 Lady/Youth 32 -33 26 91 58
33rd 2415 Aaron MIDDLETON Lee on Solent SC RS Aero 5 1120 Youth -35 31 27 93 58
34th 1119 Peter WARBURTON Lee on Solent SC RS Aero 7 1071 Master -31 30 28 89 58
35th 2112 Mark WARWICK Lee on Solent SC RS Aero 7 1071 Master -34 32 31 97 63
