RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia – Kristo Ounap wins overall
by RS Aero International Class Association today at 11:45 am
The RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia was held in collaboration with the Kalevi Yacht Club Championships with the Lasers from the Pirita Olympic Harbour in Tallinn.
A concentrated group of sailors from three countries, Estonia, Russia and Austria, participated with the races were held in medium and light breezes.
RS Aero Europeans silver medalist Kristo Ounap won overall with three firsts. Whilst Ants Haavel and Oleg Egipte won a race each it was the consistency of LiinaKolk which took second overall and the title of first Lady. Russian RS Aero sailor Vlad Ivanovskiy showed good form with two seconds whilst Finn Olympian Deniss Karpak struggled in the lighter breeze to finish sixth.
As is customary, Kristo was flung from a great height into the harbour to celebrate his victory!
Next main RS Aero event in Tallinn is the RS Aero Eastern Baltic Championship from 9/10 September. With split fleets the available RS Aeros will be used in rotation with many races and quick changes of sailors in and out of boats after races allowing a large entry.
|Rank
|Sail
|Name
|Club
|Class
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|1871
|Kristo Ounap
|Pirita SPK
|RS Aero 7
|1
|-3
|1
|3
|1
|9
|6
|2nd
|1873
|Liina Kolk
|SMS
|RS Aero 7
|3
|-5
|3
|2
|4
|17
|12
|3rd
|1781
|Ants Haavel
|Pirita SPK
|RS Aero 7
|4
|1
|-6
|6
|3
|20
|14
|4th
|1875
|Vladislav Ivanovskiy
|YC SanktPetersburg, Russia
|RS Aero 7
|5
|2
|2
|5
|-6
|20
|14
|5th
|1877
|Oleg Egipte
|KJK/ RS Sailors
|RS Aero 7
|-6
|6
|5
|1
|5
|23
|17
|6th
|1876
|Deniss Karpak
|SK Karpak ST
|RS Aero 7
|7
|4
|-9
|4
|2
|26
|17
|7th
|1085
|Sander Puppart
|Pirita SPK
|RS Aero 7
|2
|7
|4
|-9
|9
|31
|22
|8th
|1831
|Christian Tschida
|YSTM, Austria
|RS Aero 7
|8
|8
|-9
|9
|9
|43
|34
