Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia – Kristo Ounap wins overall

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 11:45 am
RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia RS Sailors Estonia
The RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia was held in collaboration with the Kalevi Yacht Club Championships with the Lasers from the Pirita Olympic Harbour in Tallinn.

A concentrated group of sailors from three countries, Estonia, Russia and Austria, participated with the races were held in medium and light breezes.

RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia © RS Sailors Estonia
RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia © RS Sailors Estonia



RS Aero Europeans silver medalist Kristo Ounap won overall with three firsts. Whilst Ants Haavel and Oleg Egipte won a race each it was the consistency of LiinaKolk which took second overall and the title of first Lady. Russian RS Aero sailor Vlad Ivanovskiy showed good form with two seconds whilst Finn Olympian Deniss Karpak struggled in the lighter breeze to finish sixth.

As is customary, Kristo was flung from a great height into the harbour to celebrate his victory!

RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia © RS Sailors Estonia
RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia © RS Sailors Estonia



Next main RS Aero event in Tallinn is the RS Aero Eastern Baltic Championship from 9/10 September. With split fleets the available RS Aeros will be used in rotation with many races and quick changes of sailors in and out of boats after races allowing a large entry.

RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia © RS Sailors Estonia
RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia © RS Sailors Estonia



Rank  Sail Name  Club  Class R1  R2  R3  R4  R5  Total  Nett 
1st  1871 Kristo Ounap  Pirita SPK  RS Aero 7 1 -3 1 3 1 9 6
2nd  1873 Liina Kolk  SMS  RS Aero 7 3 -5 3 2 4 17 12
3rd  1781 Ants Haavel  Pirita SPK  RS Aero 7 4 1 -6 6 3 20 14
4th  1875 Vladislav Ivanovskiy  YC Sankt­Petersburg, Russia RS Aero 7 5 2 2 5 -6 20 14
5th  1877 Oleg Egipte  KJK/ RS Sailors  RS Aero 7 -6 6 5 1 5 23 17
6th  1876 Deniss Karpak  SK Karpak ST  RS Aero 7 7 4 -9 4 2 26 17
7th  1085 Sander Puppart  Pirita SPK  RS Aero 7 2 7 4 -9 9 31 22
8th  1831 Christian Tschida  YSTM, Austria RS Aero 7 8 8 -9 9 9 43 34
Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

Open top bus welcome for World Cup Final sailors
Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain. Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at the 2017 World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 5 Jun Finn Masters poised for Caribbean encounter in Barbados
One hundred and thirty seven Finns from 21 countries are waiting as the 2017 Finn World Masters was officially opened One hundred and thirty seven Finns from 21 countries are waiting on a beautiful sandy beach under the brilliant blue skies of Barbados as the 2017 Finn World Masters was officially opened Sunday night at the Barbados Yacht Club overlooking the picture book azure waters of Carlisle Bay.
Posted on 5 Jun Nick Craig secures record fifth OK Dinghy world crown in Barbados
The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day. The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day.
Posted on 1 Jun Nick Craig closes in on record breaking fifth OK Dinghy Worlds crown
Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain’s Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain’s Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship. He has now won six of the eight races sailed and leads the fleet by 13 points with just two races to sail and any place inside the top 12 on Wednesday will give him a record breaking fifth OK Dinghy World title.
Posted on 31 May 2017 UK Moth National Championships - Day 4
Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Three races were held, meaning the full 12 race series was completed by the host club in what has been a tricky few days wind-wise.
Posted on 31 May Riva Cup and International 14’ European Championships overall
An extraordinary edition of the Riva Cup reserved to the classes 505, Korsar, Dyas has just concluded in Riva del Garda Beautiful sunny days with 20-knot wind made the 2017 Riva Cup unforgettable, which was already remarkable thanks to the participation of 115 boats from the classes 505, Korsar, Dyas and International 14’.
Posted on 30 May OK Dinghy World Championship– Craig extends again on Day 3 in Barbados
Nick Craig built an eight lead after another solid day while Jim Hunt moves up to second and Paul Rhodes climbs to third Leading round the top mark in race five was Poland’s Tomasz Gaj, from Craig and Australia’s Roger Blasse. Defending world champion, Hunt, took the lead on the reaches and maintained it to the finish to win his first race of the week. Starting under the black flag one of the casualties was second overall Luke O’Connell from New Zealand.
Posted on 30 May UK Intl Moth Nationals - Day 3 - Fletcher's perfect day in Paignton
Early morning mist in the English Riviera allowed Moth fleet to have a leisurely morning of boat bimbling & chatting Early morning mist in the English Riviera allowed the Moth fleet to have a leisurely morning of boat bimbling and chatting in Paignton, before the sun broke through and the sea breeze filled in, allowing four great races to be held, bringing the event back on sche
Posted on 30 May No stopping Craig at OK Dinghy Worlds in Barbados – Except the weed
A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track. A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track.
Posted on 29 May International Moth UK National at Paignton – Day 2
After a postponement a patchy 7-8 knot wind filled in from East to get the fleet foiling and squeeze in a single race. After a postponement a patchy 7-8 knot wind filled in from the East, just enough to get the fleet foiling and squeeze in a single race.
Posted on 29 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy