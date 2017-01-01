RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia – Kristo Ounap wins overall

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 11:45 amA concentrated group of sailors from three countries, Estonia, Russia and Austria, participated with the races were held in medium and light breezes.





RS Aero Europeans silver medalist Kristo Ounap won overall with three firsts. Whilst Ants Haavel and Oleg Egipte won a race each it was the consistency of LiinaKolk which took second overall and the title of first Lady. Russian RS Aero sailor Vlad Ivanovskiy showed good form with two seconds whilst Finn Olympian Deniss Karpak struggled in the lighter breeze to finish sixth.



As is customary, Kristo was flung from a great height into the harbour to celebrate his victory!









Next main RS Aero event in Tallinn is the RS Aero Eastern Baltic Championship from 9/10 September. With split fleets the available RS Aeros will be used in rotation with many races and quick changes of sailors in and out of boats after races allowing a large entry.











Rank Sail Name Club Class R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Nett 1st 1871 Kristo Ounap Pirita SPK RS Aero 7 1 -3 1 3 1 9 6 2nd 1873 Liina Kolk SMS RS Aero 7 3 -5 3 2 4 17 12 3rd 1781 Ants Haavel Pirita SPK RS Aero 7 4 1 -6 6 3 20 14 4th 1875 Vladislav Ivanovskiy YC Sankt­Petersburg, Russia RS Aero 7 5 2 2 5 -6 20 14 5th 1877 Oleg Egipte KJK/ RS Sailors RS Aero 7 -6 6 5 1 5 23 17 6th 1876 Deniss Karpak SK Karpak ST RS Aero 7 7 4 -9 4 2 26 17 7th 1085 Sander Puppart Pirita SPK RS Aero 7 2 7 4 -9 9 31 22 8th 1831 Christian Tschida YSTM, Austria RS Aero 7 8 8 -9 9 9 43 34

