RPAYC Summer One Design and Sports Boat Regatta now open for entry

by Stephen Collopy today at 12:28 pm
Jeanne-ClaudeStrong's Yandooxx - Etchells Australian Championship Kylie Wilson http://www.positiveimage.com.au
The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club invites all eligible One Design Classes and Sports Boats including Etchells, Ynglings, Dragons, Melges 20/24/32, Vipers, Stars, Elliott 7s, Couta Boats, 5.5m, 11m and others to compete in the Summer One Design and Sports Boat Regatta hosted by the RPAYC on the week-end of the 25th and 26th of February, 2017.

Racing will be held inshore from 1100hrs and will be a windward / leeward course, with up to six races across two days on the waters of Pittwater, with the course in the 'big pond' just north of Scotland Island.

The clubs Bistro 'Halyards' is open post racing for socialising, post race F/Bs, with the prize giving to be held on Sunday afternoon post racing.

Gather your friends, family, co workers and join these great weekend regatta's on Pittwater. Looking for a boat to sail? Let the office know.

Eligible boats must enter via the online entry system available on the RPAYC website

The NoR, List of competitors and race documents and entry can be viewed using the same link as above.

Berthing is available to all visiting boats free of charge from Friday to Monday (on availability), contact RPAYC Waterfront to arrange allocations prior to your arrival.

Entry fee is FoC for permanent facility holds at RPA or $130 for members and $180 for visitors. Entries close Wednesday 22 February.

For further details contact the RPAYC Sailing Office on 02 9998 3760 or email sailing@rpayc.com.au.

