Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

RORC Vice Admiral's Cup - Invictus celebrates in Cowes

by Fast 40+ Class today at 1:54 am
Sir Keith Mills Ker 40+ Invictus - RORC Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 www.rick-tomlinson.com
Sir Keith Mills' British Ker 40+ Invictus, helmed by Alex Mills has won the opening scoring round of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit, winning the FAST40+ Class at the Royal Ocean Racing Club Vice Admiral's Cup. Eleven teams took part from England, Germany, the Netherlands and Scotland. The intensity of the competition was such that over the eight race series, run on a variety of courses and conditions, five teams scored race wins, and nine teams scored podium finishes.

Invictus helm: Alex Mills: “It is great to start the scoring circuit on a high, last year we had a few technical problems, at the start of the season but this year, the mods seemed to have worked very well and they have to. Everybody is getting quicker, and that was really brought home on the last leg when 42 South were coming back at us. As an amateur driver, it is a real pleasure to sail with the team and like the other amateurs on Invictus, every time we go out we learn so much from the professionals around us. This has been a great start to the season, which we will try our best to maintain.”

Sir Keith Mills Fast40+ Invictus: Andy Yeomans, Alex Mills, Andrew Cape, James Grant, Javi Ibanez, Justin Slattery, Martin Calmon, Matt Brushwood, Peter Greenhalgh, Robert Greenhalgh, Ruairidh Scott - RORC Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © www.rick-tomlinson.com
Sir Keith Mills Fast40+ Invictus: Andy Yeomans, Alex Mills, Andrew Cape, James Grant, Javi Ibanez, Justin Slattery, Martin Calmon, Matt Brushwood, Peter Greenhalgh, Robert Greenhalgh, Ruairidh Scott - RORC Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © www.rick-tomlinson.com



Invictus Squad: Andy Yeomans, Alex Mills, Andrew Cape, James Grant, Javi Ibanez, Justin Slattery, Martin Calmon, Matt Brushwood, Peter Greenhalgh, Robert Greenhalgh, Ruairidh Scott.

Kiwi Mark Rijkse driving Reichel Pugh designed 42° South was second. Whilst 42° South did not win a race, the team dug deep when it mattered as Mark Rijkse explains: “I am over the moon, it was a fantastic regatta, being consistent was the key, and twice we came back from tenth on the water to take fifth, turning a bad result into a bankable result was crucial at the end. When we had set backs we fought back, which was pretty awesome and very satisfying. The racing is so incredibly close, you could cast a blanket over the vast majority of the fleet most of the time.”

Mark Rijkse's 42° South - RORC Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © www.rick-tomlinson.com
Mark Rijkse's 42° South - RORC Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © www.rick-tomlinson.com



42° South Squad: Arden Tomison, Chris Cowan, Danny Leech, Ed Davison, George Jubb, Mark Rijkse, Rob Bunce, David Swete, Luke Cross, Will Howden, John Pink.

Third was the German FAST40+ Silva Neo, helmed by Dennis Gehrlein, the young team scored no worst than a seventh for the whole regatta and won the penultimate race, to assist in securing the final podium spot. “In this fleet you just can't make any mistakes or you will be punished, so we tried to limit our errors.” commented Dennis. “We did not have much time to practice before the regatta, so we are super happy to have come third. The crew work was exceptional and we are very happy with our performance.

Silva Neo - RORC Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © www.rick-tomlinson.com
Silva Neo - RORC Vice Admiral's Cup 2017 © www.rick-tomlinson.com



Silva Neo Squad: Arran Holman, Gehrlein Dennis, Jacob Clasen, Jepsen Maui, Laube Andreas, Lewin Oliver, Nielandt Lasse, Richter Fritjof, Schäfer Lukas, Streckenbach Theo, Von Perger Christian, Zinkmann Robin.

The next FAST40+ Event will be the Fast40+ National Championship part of the RORC IRC National Championship in The Solent, 23 June–25 June. For more information visit www.fast40class.com.

RS Sailing 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

The return to Coffs!
The word is out that the new race to Coffs Harbour is on. The phoenix would run once again in the Christmas timeslot The word is out that the new race to Coffs Harbour is on. The phoenix would run once again in the traditional Christmas timeslot, and also be the much easier to digest 200 or so miles. The ‘new’ race would also be geared towards club racers, so they, and their non-pro crews could be out and back, and almost more importantly, returned to work before anyone missed them. Bring it on...
Posted today at 2:00 am Winners declared at Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week
Division two Winners Helen and Mick Gwilliams on Lady Mystique from PDYC sailed superb campaign to take out the Division Three local teams and three visiting teams, crossing all divisional lines, vied for the title of Race Week Pool champs with the eventual winners being Spank over Lady Mystique. The important thing was the beer was cold and the company was warm on a chilly day (for Port Douglas!)
Posted on 21 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 5 action-shots by Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez provided this gallery of action-shots from 2017 Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 5. Nico Martinez provided this gallery of action-shots from 2017 Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 5.
Posted on 21 May Super steady Platoon win Rolex TP52 World Championship title
Platoon crew got better of five-time title holders Quantum Racing during an exciting winner takes all final day showdown Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon crew got the better of the five-time title holders Quantum Racing during an exciting winner takes all final day showdown to win the Rolex TP52 World Championship title for the first time. Their seemingly unerring consistency across the challenging, hard-to-read conditions proved telling.
Posted on 21 May Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic - Walk on Wild Side cleans up in Bali
Garth Curran’s 58ft Inglis designed flyer Walk on the Wild Side took all three major prizes in Racing Div – Line honours At a glittering but low key presentation last night, Garth Curran’s 58 foot Inglis designed flyer Walk on the Wild Side took all three major prizes in the Racing Division – Line honours, first place IRC and first place YAH. In the process, Wild Side posted the third fastest time in the history of the event, a remarkable achievement for this 30 year old grand lady of the West Coast
Posted on 20 May Podium finish for Azzurra in the Rolex TP52 World Championship
Fresh northwesterly 15-18 knot wind forecast for today didn’t fill in until after 2pm, allowing only one race to be run. Azzurra won big time on the last day for a well earned third overall. Platoon is the new world champion; the circuit’s next event will be in Porto Cervo.
Posted on 20 May Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Three amazing races on Day 2
A steady Peler of variable intensity between eight and 15 knots allowed the completion of three very fast races The Hungarian entry FGF Sailing Team HUN-728 (8-3-2) with Robert Bakoczy in helm climbs up to the third position, while Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team USA-848 (12-13-15), under the spotlight in this event for the presence of the 470 Olympian sailor and Melges 24 World Champion David Hughes aboard, slips down in seventh position after having closed as second the first day of racing.
Posted on 20 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Final day images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from final day Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from final day
Posted on 20 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 9 – Tenacious finish
At around midnight last night, Jason and Judy Payne-James' Dufour 45, Heartbeat IV crossed the finish line in Bermuda. At around midnight last night, Jason and Judy Payne-James' Dufour 45, Heartbeat IV crossed the finish line in Bermuda.
Posted on 20 May Consistent Platoon have Rolex TP52 World Title within reach
Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon team have given themselves a fighting chance of lifting Rolex TP52 World Championship title The most consistent TP52 crew so far this season, Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon team have given themselves a fighting chance of lifting the Rolex TP52 World Championship title for the first time after returning a strong pair of scores on the penultimate day of competition.
Posted on 20 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy