RORC Vice Admiral's Cup - Day 1 - Rebellion quick out of the blocks

www.rick-tomlinson.com

by Fast 40 Class today at 3:31 amStewart Whitehead's Carkeek 40+ Rebellion came out of the blocks like a whippet, nailing the first two starts to score two bullets but gear failure hampered Rebellion at the start of the first race.





Rebellion Tactician: Paul Wilcox “We're following the plan but the breeze is tough, clean starts have been key and getting the balance between the tide effects and the shifts is really challenging. Downwind has been all about keeping up the pace and protecting the lead. The good news is the boat is going well and the team is working hard. Its good fun but you cannot hide from any mistakes.”









Race three saw Rebellion score a lowly 10th, crewman Nick Piper explained the reason: “Gear failure with the jib halyard strop during the starting sequence. We were last across the start line, so it was a battle to win back a few places which we did, well we got Tokoloshe on the last downwind leg.”









Tony Dickin's Farr designed Jubilee scored a seven – four - one to tie on points with Rebellion after three races but was placed second after countback. Dennis Gehrlein's German team racing Felci 42 Silva Neo where never placed out of the top six today, including a tie with Johnny Vincent's Ker 40+ pace in race two, the young team from Germany's consistency was rewarded with third place after the first day of racing.



Bastiaan Voogd's Carkeek designed Hitchhiker scored a second in the last race to take fourth spot, ahead of a pack of wolves. Four teams are all on 18 points; Invictus, Girls on Magnum, Tokoloshe II and 42° South.









Racing continues tomorrow, it should be hotter than ever in the FAST40+ Class.



For more information and results visit www.fast40class.com.









Provisional Results:





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 1 GBR8449R Rebellion Fast40+ Stewart Whitehead 1.269 12 1 1 10 2 SUI19 Jubilee Fast40+ Tony Dickin 1.267 12 7 4 1 3 GER6999 Silva Neo Fast40+ Dennis Gehrlein 1.258 14.5 3 5.5 6 4 NED8809 Hitchhiker Fast40+ Bastiaan Voogd 1.264 16 6 8 2 5 GBR1851X Invictus Fast40+ Sir Keith Mills 1.270 18 2 9 7 6 GBR39R Girls on Magnum Fast40+ Andrew Pearce 1.265 18 8 2 8 7 GBR1682R Tokoloshe II Fast40+ Michael Bartholomew 1.264 18 4 3 11 8 GBR1542R 42° South Fast40+ Mark Rijkse 1.270 18 5 10 3 9 GBR9463R Pace Fast40+ Johnny Vincent 1.270 19.5 10 5.5 4 10 GBR4242C Zephyr Fast40+ Steve Cowie 1.265 23 11 7 5 11 GBR4921R Ino XXX Fast40+ James Neville 1.265 30 9 12 9

