Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 6

RORC Transatlantic Race - Feisty start predicted

by Trish Jenkins today at 3:53 am
Gerald Bibot analysing the weather scenario for the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race. He is competing for the second time in his catamaran Zed 6 © James Mitchell / RORC
Gerald Bibot will be competing in the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race with his Belgian 42ft Catamaran Zed 6. Gerald is the founder of Great Circle which produces weather routing programme Squid. In 2015 Gerald was the winner of the MOCRA Class, completing the race in just over 11 days and the only team to take a northerly route.

'This is going to be a tricky race compared to two years ago and the options are not balanced between north and south,' commented Bibot. 'In 50 scenarios only two routes are going south of the Great Circle Route and 42 are going north, so the probability of a northern route is almost absolute for just about any boat in the race, except possibly a boat that has good performance upwind in light air.'

Squid Ensemble Modelling, running 50 related but different analytical models for the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race © Gerald Bibot/Great Circle
Squid Ensemble Modelling, running 50 related but different analytical models for the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race © Gerald Bibot/Great Circle



The RORC Transatlantic Race fleet must leave Lanzarote to starboard and Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife to port before they can head into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. A low pressure system located to the north west of the islands is expected to produce fast downwind conditions in the early part of the race.

'The fleet will be virtually downwind for the start heading north,' explained Bibot. 'With the wind from the south there will be a big wind shadow to the north of the islands. The other effect will be that the ocean current will be against the wind, so we can expect waves of maybe three metres. Competitors must be careful not to go too close to the centre of the low because there will be no wind. The boats might literally sail away from Grenada and slingshot around the low to stay downwind. After that, several transition zones are predicted. This is definitely going to be a very tactical race.'

Squid Ensemble Modelling, running 50 related but different analytical models for the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race © Gerald Bibot/Great Circle
Squid Ensemble Modelling, running 50 related but different analytical models for the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race © Gerald Bibot/Great Circle



Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna is one of the fastest yachts in the race. Mike Broughton will be navigator, taking part in his 20th transatlantic. Broughton would not commit to Varuna's route:

'I would say that there is a 75% chance that we will go north and it could be a rough three days if we do,' said Broughton. 'The low pressure system will create conditions more akin to the North Atlantic. We could be headed as we approach the low, as well as rain and squalls to contend with. The wind speed and direction could be very unstable. In the early part of the race we could see anything from 14-30 knots and upwind on Varuna that will be a wet ride, which was definitely not in the brochure.'

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 1Yachtspot J97E 660x82

Related Articles

Transat Jacques Vabre - A totally successful outcome for the IMOCAs
With Romain and Aurélien finishing on 22nd November, the thirteenth Transat Jacques Vabre came to an end for the IMOCAs. With Romain Attanasio and Aurélien Ducroz finishing on Wednesday 22nd November, the thirteenth Transat Jacques Vabre came to an end for the IMOCAs. This year's race was won by Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on StMichel-Virbac. There was a very positive outcome for the IMOCA class, as all thirteen boats that lined up for the start in Le Havre made it to the finish in Salvador da Bahia.
Posted today at 2:59 am America's Cup - State of the Cup debate - differing views on the AC75
Replay of Wednesday morning (NZT)'s session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell Replay of Wednesday (NZT) this morning's 90 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell, editor of Sail-World.com/nz Both have been covering or involved in the America's Cup since the 1980's and often have differing views on many issues with the America's Cup and other facets of sailing. This time they argue merits of the AC75 announced the day before.
Posted on 23 Nov 2017 Raja Muda – the Soggy Subway Express to Langkawi
Fujin scored another bullet at the front of Class 4 after recovering from a sub-par start in stealth mode By any accounts, it was a classic start from Penang today as the fleet set out for Langkawi on the last passage of the series. Glass calm at the advertised start time, and a motoring session up the track looking for breeze. Consulting his GPS record, PRO Jerry Rollin noted later that the eventual position of the start line was within 200m of last year’s...
Posted on 23 Nov Star Sailors League – 25 stellar teams ready to line up
25 Olympic medals hanging on the necks of the 2017 SSL Finalists, of which seven are gold medals. We shall see some true Star champions competition among Robert Scheidt, Freddy Loof, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Hamish Pepper, Mark Mendelblatt, Eivind Melleby, Xavier Rohart and the crews Bruno Prada, Frithjof Kleen, Pierre-Alexis Ponsot, Brian Fatih and Dominik Zycki all of whom racing at the London Olympics in 2012.
Posted on 23 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Breeze coming on for leaders
With less than 500nm to go to the Cape Town finish line, both teams chose to hide their positions for 24 hours Although the leg is coming to a close it is by no means over – and the approach to Cape Town is notoriously tricky. Between their current position and the finish line is a vein of strong winds near 25 knots, but the final miles to the finish could be painstakingly light.
Posted on 23 Nov It's down to the wire in the Extreme Sailing Series™
Front-runner SAP Extreme Sailing Team has had an outstanding season so far and has shown no signs of slowing down Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air are not out of the fight yet. If the Omani team, that narrowly missed out on victory in 2016, is able to put two boats between itself and the current leader in the rankings for Los Cabos it will claim the 2017 title.
Posted on 23 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 23, Race 3 – Leading teams' wind hole woes
PSP Logistics is still holding onto second place but Skipper Matt Mitchell is also frustrated by their current progress After opting to hide its position from the rest of the fleet, by using Stealth Mode yesterday, Visit Seattle has reappeared on the Race Viewer ahead of both Sanya Serenity Coast and PSP Logistics, but all three teams are still struggling with the light winds that have entrapped them.
Posted on 23 Nov America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ pushes back on surprise bases deal
Emirates Team New Zealand issued a very terse media release on the decisions made at the meeting. An olive branch offered by Emirates Team New Zealand Board Chairman, Sir Stephen Tindall midway through an afternoon meeting of the Auckland Council triggered the end of the team's preferred option for the hosting of the 36th America's Cup. A deal brokered by Mayor Phil Goff carried the day. Later Emirates Team New Zealand issued a very terse media release on the decisions made at the meeting.
Posted on 23 Nov 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Travelling Bunfight - Penang
Rickshaw racing - wheel-to-wheel as sailors try to outdo each other in the running, manoeuvring and drinking stakes. Time flies when you’re having fun, and at the Raja Muda the programme speeds up as soon as the fleet reaches Penang. After two passage races in the first three days, all of a sudden it’s rickshaw racing, inshore racing, hand out the biscuits and depart. It feels like 'blink and you'll miss it...'
Posted on 23 Nov Winner of the doldrums strategy finish third in Transat Jacques Vabre
The duo crossed the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil on Thursday 23rd of November Over the theoretical 4,357nm distance, Imerys Clean Energy sailed an actual distance of 4,539 nm, averaging 10.70 knots, finishing 05 hours, 14 minutes and 26 seconds behind the eventual winner, V&B.
Posted on 23 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy