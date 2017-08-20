Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

RORC Transatlantic Race – Day 3 – 370 miles of separation

by Louay Habib today at 8:51 am
Third day at sea in the RORC Transatlantic Race to Grenada - photo from on board Friedrich Boehnert's Xp-50 Lunatix RORC
As dawn broke on the third day of the RORC Transatlantic Race, the northerly route across the Atlantic looks to be the favourite for many of the 23 teams taking part in the race.

Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna leads the charge towards the low pressure system which has attracted the fleet to this route. The low has moved further north east than predicted allowing the fleet to take a more direct heading across the Atlantic. To the south, the convergence zone, acting as a barrier to the tradewinds, is the focus of attention for Ludde Ingvall's Australian Maxi CQS which has chosen the southerly route.

After beating into big seas for most of the second day, CQS tacked south at around midnight last night. To reach the tradewinds, CQS need to cross a convergence zone, an area of scarce wind approximately 100 miles across. The Australian Maxi has pointed their bow towards the coast of Senegal, West Africa and will be hoping to have picked the narrowest gap. By sharp contrast, Roman Guerra's Volvo 70 Monster Project is 370 nautical miles (682 km) north of CQS, blasting along on a tight reach into the low pressure system and experiencing close to gale force conditions.

Varuna has been the fastest yacht in the fleet, racing close to 300 miles in the last 24 hours, and of the yachts north of the rhumb line, Varuna is closest to the finish. Amongst the Maxi Yachts, Canadian Southern Wind 96 Sorceress, skippered by Daniel Stump has passed Jochen Bovenkamp's Marten 72 Aragon and pulled out a six mile lead. However, Eric de Turckheim's French Nivelt -Muratet 54 Teasing Machine continues to impress, as does Bo Teichmann & Thomas Jungblut's German Elliott 52 Outsider. The two smaller yachts have covered a similar distance as the two Maxis in the last 24 hours.

In the Class40s, Mathias Mueller von Blumencron's Red has covered 200 miles in the last 24 hours, to pull out a 30 mile lead on Berthold and Tobias Brinkmann's MarieJo. Gerald Bibot's Belgian 42ft Catamaran Zed 6 is north of the Class40s and is now clear of the wind shadow of the Canary Islands.

In IRC Zero, two young German teams are locked in a close battle. JV52 Haspa Hamburg, skippered by 21 year-old Max Gaertner, and JV53 Bank Von Bremen skippered, by Alexander Beilken. In IRC One, Bjoerne Woge's Andrews 56 Broader View Hamburg has raced 176 miles in the last 24 hours, more than any other team in the class.

Friedrich Boehnert's Xp-50 Lunatix, and Chris Stanmore-Major's Whitbread 60 Challenger have for now chosen to race the rhumb line towards Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada. Arno Boehnert aboard Lunatix is already looking forward to the spice of Grenada.

'It's all good on board Lunatix, but we are bashing upwind at the moment,' reported Arno Boehnert in a race blog. 'Tonight we are eating our delicious freeze-dried food with hot sauce, which you never want to forget when you are racing the Atlantic! Rounding the (Canary) Islands we had a pretty tough day with everything from light winds to strong gusts, so we really needed to stay focused. Earlier we had a great battle with Broader View Hamburg, but now no other boats are in sight. We are on our own.'
Nebo 660x82 1Protector - 660 x 82Yachtspot J97E 660x82

Related Articles

Victorian State Sailing Centre opens in the heart of Melbourne
More than 100 people joined together last Wednesday night for the official opening of the Victorian State Sailing Centre More than 100 people joined together last Wednesday night for the official opening of the Victorian State Sailing Centre at Albert Park Lake. Overlooking the lake and with city skyline as a backdrop, the balmy evening allowed guests to stand on lawn and enjoy a display from members of Victorian Sailing Team, alongside members of public involved in The Boatshed’s twilight Discover Sailing program.
Posted today at 9:00 am Zhik appoints Chairman and announces new CEO
Zhik CEO, David Crow and Zhik’s Founding Director Brian Conolly have announced changes in the Zhik leadership structure Zhik CEO, David Crow (aka ‘Crowie’) and Zhik’s Founding Director Brian Conolly have announced the following changes in the Zhik leadership structure, which reflect the company’s rapid global growth and expansion. The Zhik Board has promoted Crowie to the role of Chairman. He will transition into his new role over the next 3 months as Zhik brings on board its new CEO, Piet Poelmann.
Posted today at 5:04 am All jokes aside
Last week we ran some of the information about Brad McMaster’s SailConnect. Last week we ran some of the information about Brad McMaster’s SailConnect. It’s the platform for re-engaging skippers and crew via clubs and their activities, namely aces and regattas. Clearly, and based on your responses, it went well, which is important, for at the very heart of it is a matter we all need to be clear about, and that is participation.
Posted today at 12:00 am Spectacular video of Hugo Boss foiling out of Lisbon
Spectacular video of the IMOCA60 Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson) filmed off the coast of Portugal Spectacular video of the IMOCA60 Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson) filmed off the coast of Portugal and hitting a staggering 33.2 knots in rough seas. Thomson finished second in the last Vendee Globe,despite breaking his starboard DSS foil just after entering the Southern Ocean. One the way he set two sailing records. Hugo Boss is powered by Doyle Sails
Posted on 26 Nov RC44 Calero Marinas Cup – Second consecutive title for Team CEEREF
With no racing on the final day, John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum claimed this, the last event of the season. The wind occasionally built to 6-7 knots at around 135° but would then die swinging hard left to 80°. Despite looking for every available opportunity and moving the race course, at 1430 principal race officer Peter Reggio reluctantly announced there would be no racing for the day.
Posted on 26 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – And then there were two
The 56-year-old José Guilherme Caldas and the 32-year-old Leonardo Chicourel are one of the amateur duos in the race. The duo had to manage an early setback after Mussulo 40 Team Angola Cables, diverted to Camaret-sur-Mer in Brittany 36 hours after the start, and spent 24 hours fixing their electronic problems.
Posted on 26 Nov RORC Transatlantic Race – Day 2 – CQS head south
Ludde Ingvall's Maxi CQS leads the fleet on the water and having now raced over 200 miles and left Tenerife to port Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna leads the charge, nine miles ahead of Eric de Turckheim's French Nivelt -Muratet 54 Teasing Machine. Of the Maxi yachts, Roman Guerra's Volvo 70 Monster Project is by far the most northerly yacht, whilst Jochen Bovenkamp's Marten 72 Aragon is going well, pulling ahead of Canadian Southern Wind 96 Sorceress, skippered by Daniel Stump.
Posted on 26 Nov Harken International Championship to Japanese representative team
The finals were definitely a balancing act for RNZYS coach Reuben Corbett who trains both teams Over the four-day knockout round robin format Takahashi’s Pacific Racing Team and their training partners, James Wilson’s Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron team, proved round after round they had the pace, flair and match racing nous to deserve a finals berth.
Posted on 26 Nov America's Cup - Dan Bernasconi explains the foiling AC75 - Part 2
Bernasconi believes there is a lot of crossover from the AC50 wingsailed catamaran to the AC75. While the AC75 appears to be an overwhelming design exercise, perhaps that is because a foiling monohull of this type and size is not in the sailing lexicon. For an established America’s Cup team, Bernasconi believes there is a lot of crossover from the AC50 wingsailed catamaran to the AC75.
Posted on 26 Nov 18ft Skiffs NSW Championship – Race 1
Kitchen Maker (Scott Babbage, Sam Ellis, Murray Jones) finished strongly to grab third place 2m35s behind Noakesailing. Current JJ Giltinan champion came out of 'retirement' to replace Lee Knapton and combined with Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge on Smeg to score an all the way win in race one of the five-race championship.
Posted on 26 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy