X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

RORC IRC National Championship - Day 2 - Four FAST40s fight for glory

by Louay Habib today at 4:36 am
Peter Morton's Carkeek Mk3 Girls on Film - Day 2 - RORC IRC National Championship 2017 © Shaun Roster
After six races in the championship, Johnny Vincent's Ker40+ Pace, still leads the FAST40+ fleet but their lead has been halved to just three points going into the final day. Pace started the day well scoring two second place results but a kite drop went badly wrong in the third race, resulting in a sixth place finish.

Peter Morton's Carkeek Mk3 Girls on Film, scored two bullets today, lifting the current FAST40+ National Champion to second place. Mark Rijkse's Reichel Pugh designed 42 South, scored an impressive five – one - two to finish the day in third place, just five points off the lead. Bastiaan Voogd's Carkeek designed Hitchhiker, helmed by son Willem, had a consistent day at the races scoring three – four - four, to stay in with a chance of the FAST40+ National title.

With pewter skies and a wind speed trundling up and down from 15 to 20 knots, the second day featured three races; two hour long windward leeward courses, followed by a 90 minute round the cans race, which featured fast reaching legs, and a long hard beat to finish against an adverse tide.

Day 2 - RORC IRC National Championship 2017 © Shaun Roster
Day 2 - RORC IRC National Championship 2017 © Shaun Roster



“Although we won one race today, we felt we left a bit out on the race course.” Admitted 42 South owner/driver Mark Rijkse. “In the first race, we had a strong position and had an unfortunate final mark rounding. Before racing, we talked about eliminating mistakes and we were very happy to come away with a good win in the second race, winning against quality competition, really means something. In the final race, we used our Code Zero more than the other boats and that seemed to work out. We had a terrific battle with Girls on Film, but sadly they got passed us in the last tack, but it was a fantastic race, and both crews really enjoyed that. So overall it was a strong day for the team and we are looking forward to getting out there tomorrow.”

“We had a good day, and we are very happy with the boat, we have had a few things break but that's alright, it is a new boat.” Commented Girls on Film owner/driver Peter Morton. “She is a quick boat, giving us the ability to pass others, which is good. We could have done with a lighter airs regatta to start her off. We had a great race with 42 South today, and they have done a few mods to the boat and they are now very competitive, as is all the fleet. It just goes to show that in the Fast40+ fleet, if you optimise an existing GP42, you can have a very successful boat.”

Hitchhiker crew - Day 2 - RORC IRC National Championship 2017 © Shaun Roster
Hitchhiker crew - Day 2 - RORC IRC National Championship 2017 © Shaun Roster



Two races are scheduled for tomorrow, to complete the series and decide the winner of the FAST40+ National Championship.

The FAST40+ National Championship, part of the RORC IRC National Championship, will run from 23 June–25 June. For more information visit www.fast40class.com or FAST40+ Facebook page.

Provisional Results:

Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6
1 GBR9463R Pace Ker40+ Johnny Vincent 1.270 9 2 2 1 2 2 6
2 GBR50R Girls On Film Carkeek 40 Mk3 Peter Morton 1.270 12 1 3 10 1 6 1
3 GBR1542R 42° South GP 42 Mark Rijkse 1.270 14 3 4 4 5 1 2
4 NED8809 Hitchhiker Fast 40 Bastiaan Voogd 1.264 17 4 5 2 3 4 4
5 GBR4921R Ino XXX HH42 James Neville 1.267 25 7 7 3 7 5 3
6 SUI19 Jubilee Gp 42 Tony Dickin 1.267 31 6 6 10 6 3 10
7 GBR1682R Tokoloshe II GP 42 Michael Bartholomew 1.264 34 8 10 10 4 7 5
8 GER6999 Silva Neo GP 42 Heinz-Peter Schmidt 1.258 40 9 1 10 10 10 10
9 GBR4242C Zephyr Gp 42 Steve Cowie 1.265 45 5 10 10 10 10 10
