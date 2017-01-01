Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

RORC IRC National Championship – Pace wins the FAST40+ Nationals

by Louay Habib today at 12:21 pm
RORC IRC National Championship – FAST40+ Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RORC
Johnny Vincent's British KER40+ Pace is the 2017 FAST40+ National Champion, holding onto the lead after a terrific battle in the last race of the regatta.

In race eight, Pace was down in fifth place at the first top mark, but gybed away early to make up enough places to win the regatta. Peter Morton's brand new British Carkeek Mk3 Girls on Film was second, just two points behind. Kiwi Mark Rijkse's Reichel Pugh designed 42 South was third. 42 South has been the most improved performer in the circuit for the 2017 season.

RORC IRC National Championship – FAST40+ Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RORC
RORC IRC National Championship – FAST40+ Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RORC



“We had to work very hard for this win.” commented Johnny Vincent. “We have done so much work over the winter, and the whole fleet has become much more competitive, and much more polished, that has made a big difference. So it is fantastic to win in a fleet like this. It is incredibly close racing and unbelievably good fun charging downwind at over 20 knots, with tons of green water coming at you! It is really full on exhilarating racing. With such competitive racing, you can not always be first to the top mark but you know there is enough tactical decisions and manoeuvres in two or three laps, that it is anybody's game.

RORC IRC National Championship – FAST40+ Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RORC
RORC IRC National Championship – FAST40+ Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RORC



The FAST40+ Class is not one design, but a lot of the boats have now squeezed up into the top of the permitted racing band, and that was the whole concept from the beginning; to not get lumbered with a one design boat means that you can go off and do other IRC events and be very competitive. So you have the flexibility to sail in any regatta but then come together for FAST40+ races and experience racing which is virtually one design. It is a clever combination and it is working really well. This set up allows us to try different things, you are free to try different equipment and rig settings.

RORC IRC National Championship – FAST40+ Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RORC
RORC IRC National Championship – FAST40+ Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RORC



When we sold my last boat, a TP52, I asked myself: Can we do something that can be as much fun? Now I am probably the novice out of this team but this is a much harder boat to sail than a TP52 and this racing is ten times more competitive than we were involved in before. The FAST40+ ticks all the boxes; we have close racing in a big fleet and it is so much fun.”

Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues next weekend, 30 June – July 01, with Round 2 of the FAST40+ Race Circuit, consisting of one day of Windward Leeward racing, followed by the 50 nautical mile course Round the Island Race.

RORC IRC National Championship – FAST40+ Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RORC
RORC IRC National Championship – FAST40+ Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RORC


Johnny Vincent's KER40+ Pace © Paul Wyeth / RORC
Johnny Vincent's KER40+ Pace © Paul Wyeth / RORC

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82C-TechX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

America's Cup Match – Kiwis at Match Point and banter continues
I caught up with Peter Burling, just before he had to run off to be drug tested, and I recap the highlights While James Spithill was again missed in the mix zone for most except for ACEA related media and CNN (he does have a bit on!!!), while filming my Nautical Channel piece (out in a few hours) and my summary I also caught up with Tom Spithill.
Posted today at 12:47 pm Second IRC Nationals title for Whooper
With a near perfect scoreline, Giovanni Belgrano's 1939 classic yacht Whooper was today crowned 2017 champion Today, two windward-leeward races were held on the Solent in similar brisk southwesterlies to the first two days. This year's event may not have been an 'all-round test' weather-wise, but has been extremely challenging in terms of preparation and boat handling.
Posted today at 10:20 am A Few Rays – What to know about your skin?
Skin has evolved over the millions of years to keep water outside of the body out Skin has evolved over the millions of years to keep water outside of the body out, while keeping the moisture we have in our body in. That’s a good thing right? – So we don’t blow up every time we take a swim or go out in the rain. Likewise so we don’t dry up in the sun.
Posted on 25 Jun Queen Mary 2 takes on trimarans as Centennial Transat begins
Many thousands lined the harbor and shore to welcome the Queen Mary 2 into the Brittany harbor where she was built. This time the cannon shots were sounds of fraternity to begin the race between the Queen Mary 2 and four of the largest and fastest trimarans in the world. The start to ocean races are always emotive affairs but rarely are they so loaded.
Posted on 25 Jun Ran Racing wins at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
First across the finish line in the first race was Bronenosec, who got their first first place finish at this event A final day that saw Niklas Zennstrom's Ran Racing on the top step of the podium followed at just one point by Vladimir Liubomirov's Bronenosec. Doug DeVos' Quantum Racing finished in third place.
Posted on 25 Jun 52 Super Series Audi Sailing Week – Rán Racing rise to win
Without question this fourth regatta of the 52 Super Series has been an emotional roller coaster for many teams. While there was elation for the ice cool Swedish owner-driver and his hard working crew there was huge disappointment for Quantum Racing and for Provezza who both within minutes of each other had one hand on the top prize, before gear failures successively dropped them from contention.
Posted on 25 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry
In my live commentary of the racing I surmised that Oracle Team USA are using asymmetric foils as one of their changes I asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – More action shots from Day 3 by Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – Day 3 images by Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Posted on 25 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy