RORC Easter Challenge - Day 2 - Admiral in the chocolates

Andrew McIrvine's La Réponse leading in IRC Two - RORC Easter Challenge 2017 © Paul Wyeth / pwpictures.com Andrew McIrvine's La Réponse leading in IRC Two - RORC Easter Challenge 2017 © Paul Wyeth / pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com

by James Boyd today at 7:22 amDay two of the RORC's domestic season opener and training regatta, saw three races held on the central Solent, with a round the cans followed by two windward-leewards, due to the tidal state. As yesterday, conditions came good, starting in a chilly, overcast seven - eight knot northwesterly, finishing in brilliant sunshine and winds gusting to 20 knots.Despite shifty conditions and the contrary tidal state across the race track, La Réponse and Invictus showed impressive consistency, both scoring one – two - one.For La Réponse today was a bounce back after rounding the wrong mark while leading yesterday's opening race. 'I have new crew and really good foredeck crew,' explained McIrvine. 'The boat handling was superb and we fiddled with the rigging a lot last weekend and the boat's flying.' Race three went particularly well, La Réponse's tactical team calling the giant left hand shift correctly.





In IRC Two Ed Fishwick's brand new Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded (the only boat to take a race off La Réponse) has nudged David Frank's JPK 10.10 Strait Dealer off the top spot. Fishwick, who usually races a Figaro 2, has acquired the 3600 to sail doublehanded under IRC with former Match Racing National Champion turned solo offshore sailor, Nick Cherry.



Redshift Reloaded pulled out a second in race one, despite a contretemps with the mainland. 'We were cheating the tide off the North Shore and we hit because the instruments aren't properly calibrated yet,' admitted Fishwick. 'It took us about a minute to refloat and we only lost by 12 seconds...'



In race two they nailed the pin end start perfectly, putting them into clear air for the remainder of the race. But in the final race Fishwick said they found the shifting breeze tough and they got mixed up with traffic from IRC One.



In the FAST40+ class, the Scottish boat, Steve Cowie's Zephyr, followed three last place finishes with victory in today's second race, finally blemishing Invictus' perfect scoreline. 'It was about getting all the fundamentals right - we had a good start and we went the right way and there was a big difference between getting the tactics right and wrong,' recounted tactician Ian Budgen. 'There were big gains on the right side upwind where the tide had already turned and there was also more pressure and right shift. Every time we got to the right of somebody we made gains.' On the second lap this tactic enabled Zephyr to overhaul Invictus to take the bullet.



'It was really nice for the crew because everyone was really frustrated yesterday,' continued Budgen. In the final race Zephyr was over early but managed to recover to finish third. This again was due to the Scottish team positioned themselves correctly for the giant left hand shift. As Budgen observed: 'The Solent is a weird place and a race isn't over until you cross the finish line...'









Mike Greville and his beloved Ker 39, Erivale III, won today's first race in IRC One and maintained her string of podium positions until the tricky final race. 'We had a good start in the first race, but the last race was a bit funny because the wind was all over the shop and there were big shifts,' summarised Greville, former Commodore of the RORC. Erivale III is looking in good shape with a fresh paintjob and with 100kg lopped off her bulb this winter.



In IRC Three, top scoring boat of the day was Bullit, posting a four – one - four to leave Louise Morton's all-female crew in fifth place overall, just 1.5 points astern of another Quarter Tonner, Bullet, steered by husband Peter. Among the pint-sized former IOR racers, Sam Laidlaw's Aguila continues to lead IRC Three after another consistent day, 5.5 points ahead of Ian Braham's MG346, MS Amlin Enigma.









Also on the ascent among the Quarter Tonners is Cobh Pirate, skippered by Ben Daly. In only his second season in this highly competitive class, Cobh Pirate won their first race (among the Quarter Tonners) yesterday and followed this up with another solid performance today, scoring six – four - two. 'We are comfortable up to 14 knots and today we were in the sweet spot for the boat,' said Daly. They might have done better in the first race had they not got stuck in traffic with bigger boats. Their top result in the final race was once again due to choosing the favourable side of the course for the giant shift. 'It was fun sailing in sunshine. All the Quarter Tonners finished within a few boat lengths of each other,' concluded Daly.









The RORC Easter Challenge concludes tomorrow with three more races scheduled prior to the prizegiving where competitors will be appropriately rewarded with Easter eggs.



2017 RORC Easter Challenge - Results:



Fast 40+





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 1 GBR1851X Invictus Ker 40+ Sir Keith Mills 1.269 7 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 GBR1682R Tokoloshe II Gp 42 Michael Bartholomew 1.262 15 2 2 3 3 3 2 3 GBR1542R 42° South GP 42 Mark Rijkse 1.264 21 5 4 2 2 4 4 4 GBR4242C Zephyr Gp 42 Steve Cowie 1.264 23 4 5 5 5 1 3 5 SUI19 Jubilee Gp 42 Tony Dickin 1.261 24 3 3 4 4 5 5

IRC One





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 1 GBR236R Erivale III Ker 39 Michael Greville 1.116 16 2 3 2 1 2 6 2 GBR5940R Nifty King 40 Roger Bowden 1.116 19 1 6 4 2 5 1 3 GBR8888N Cobra King 40 Stephen Beckett 1.117 21 4 2 6 4 3 2 4 USA61180 Tschuss Mat 1180 Christian Zugel 1.187 26 7 7 1 5 1 5 5 GBR6255N Lady Mariposa Ker 46 Daniel Hardy 1.296 29 5 1 10 3 7 3 6 GBR1180X Gallivanter Mat 1180 Tor McLaren 1.196 31 8 4 3 8 4 4 7 IRL39000 Zero II Mills 39 Cowes Race School 1.114 37 3 5 10 6 6 7 8 GBR759R Eclectic Azuree 46 Colin Campbell 1.131 46 6 8 5 7 10 10 9 GER11 Hotspot M34 Soenke Bruhns 1.138 50 9 9 7 9 8 8

IRC Two





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 1 GBR4411L Redshift Reloaded Sun Fast 3600 Ed Fishwick 1.052 14 1 2 5 2 1 3 2 GBR1250N Strait Dealer JPK 10.10 David Franks 1.014 15 2 1 1 4 3 4 3 GBR3213L Dusty P First 40 Sailing Logic/Attenda 1.076 23.5 3.5 4 2 5 4 5 4 GBR42N La Réponse First 40 Andrew McIrvine 1.080 27 14 3 6 1 2 1 5 GBR1111X Jitterbug J/111 Cornel Riklin 1.095 35 16 5 4 3 5 2 6 GBR888X Sunrise JPK 10.80 Thomas Kneen 1.046 38 5 6 7 6 6 8 7 GBR979R Malice HOD 35 Mike Moxley 1.022 39.5 3.5 8 8 7 7 6 8 GBR8611R Kestrel J/111 Simon Bamford 1.099 56 6 14 11 8 8 9 9 GBR2688R Jenga J 88 Mark Richmond 1.031 58 8 9 3 10 9 19 10 FRA76 Pegasus Farr 30 Malcolm Wootton 1.047 59 9 7 9 9 14 11 11 GBR011 Pandemonium Farr 280 Jamie Rankin 1.093 63 11 10 10 12 13 7 12 GBR8541R Jolly Jack Tar J/109 RNSA 1.011 65 7 11 16 11 10 10 13 GBR7005R Trojan J/109 REYC Offshore Racing 1.010 76 13 12 14 13 11 13 14 GBR9235R Mad Max Max Fun 35 Andy Williams 1.083 79 10 19 12 14 12 12 15 GBR3234L Rocket Dog II First 40 Sailing Logic 1.068 87 15 13 13 16 15 15 16 GBR8809R Mojo Risin' J/109 J/109 Racing Limited 1.009 90 12 15 15 15 19 14 17 GBR007 Miss U 8mr Ian Smyth 1.098 114 19 19 19 19 19 19 17 GBR4013R Sailplane First 40 Rob Bottomley 1.083 114 19 19 19 19 19 19

IRC Three





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 1 GBR8414R Aguila Quarter Tonner Sam Laidlaw 0.906 16 4 1 1 3 2 5 2 GBR4365T MS Amlin Enigma Mg 346 Ian Braham 0.950 21.5 1 2.5 4 2 6 6 3 NED118 Winsome S&S 41 Harry J. Heijst 0.987 23 2 7 3 5 3 3 4 ESP3090 Bullet Quarter Ton Oliver Ophaus 0.911 24.5 6 2.5 2 8 5 1 5 FRA7891 Bullit Quarter Ton Louise Morton 0.910 26 8 4 5 4 1 4 6 IRL1392 Cobh Pirate Quarter Ton Ben Daly 0.910 30 3 5 10 6 4 2 7 GBR8185 Quokka 9 Half Tonner Peter Rutter 0.951 45 9 6 6 9 7 8 8 GBR7557 Innuendo 1/4 Tonner Julian Metherell 0.911 46 5 9 7 10 8 7 9 GBR8274 MacHismo II Sigma 38 Tim Levett 0.982 57 11 14 9 1 11 11 10 GBR3965R Jumblesail 2 J 97 1.92 Rachel & Robert Hunt 0.975 65 7 10 19 7 10 12 11 GBR97L Jaywalker J/97 Robert Baker 0.976 69 10 8 19 13 9 10 12 GBR9202R Nightjar J/92 Richard Searle 0.975 70 14 11 8 11 13 13 13 GBR2097R Jackaroo J/97 Robert Orr 0.959 70 12 13 12 12 12 9 14 GBR137 Jackal J70 Simon Spraggs 0.966 78 13 12 11 14 14 14 15 GBR7 Ilex of Upnor X 332 REYC 0.965 94 17 15 13 18 15 16 16 GBR3200N All Or Nothing Sun Fast 3200 1.90 Chris Blackburn 0.995 95 15 16 14 16 17 17 17 GBR6687T Skywave Elan 333 Royal Signals Yacht Club 0.963 100 18 17 15 17 18 15 18 GBR8351 Rumour Of Boss Sigma 38 Peter Ellis 0.982 104 16 19 19 15 16 19

