by Media Fast40 Class today at 10:39 amThe day started with a round the cans downwind which was won by Invictus to build on their three victories from the first day, followed by Mark Rijkse's 42 South just a minute behind. Mike Bartholomew's South African flagged Tokoloshe took third, just three seconds behind after time correction. Tony Dickin's Jubilee was fourth.Races five and six were windward leewards. In a shifty race five, with the sea breeze trying to establish itself, victory was taken by Zephyr for their first win of the series. Invictus was second with Tokoloshe third.





Ian Budgen, Master Tactician on Zephyr, “The race win was a long time coming for us but it felt great to get there. We have some new crew and changes to the boat so need some time to bed in. Our boat handling needs more practice so the coastal races were tougher and we performed better in the windward-leewards. Its great to see the potential we have this early in the season.”



A tightly contested start line for race three saw Zephyr OCS but they got back to third place with the race win taken by Invictus with Tokoloshe second after time correction.









With up to three races possible tomorrow, Sir Keith Mills' Invictus has an eight point cushion in first place, but with no discard, and precious racing practice for the scoring regattas to come, Invictus will be looking to keep up their performance.



Sir Keith Mills, Owner Invictus, “We had three good races with three good starts but had some tussles along the way and had to fight for our results. The conditions were gusty, we had a drop issue and got the wrong side of a wind shift but another great day on the water and great to be getting back into it.”



Tokoloshe have a six point cushion in second place but there is an almighty scarp for third with just three points separating 42 South, Zephyr and Jubilee.











