Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

RORC Cherbourg Race – Preview

by Louay Habib today at 12:50 pm
Gilles Fournier's French J/133 Pintia – RORC Cherbourg Race © Paul Wyeth
The RORC Cherbourg Race is the penultimate race of the RORC Season's Points Championship, between the record breaking entry for the Rolex Fastnet Race, and the highly acclaimed Rolex Middle Sea Race.

The 75 nautical mile race from Cowes to Cherbourg is the last of the UK-based races for the RORC Season’s Points Championship, and for many teams this will be the swan song for their 2017 racing season.

In IRC Two, Gilles Fournier's French J/133 Pintia, has secured class victory for the season, which is decided by the best five results. Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, is second in class, but leading the RORC Season's Points Championship overall, which counts all races. Lisa won the championship last year, and has once again been chartered to RORC Commodore Michael Boyd.

“We are in a great position to win overall for the second year, but we must finish the Cherbourg Race, and even then, it depends on the results from the Rolex Middle Sea Race” commented Michael Boyd. “It has been a thoroughly enjoyable season, made all the more so by the close competition with Pintia. We have barely been out of sight of each other, and ashore we have become close friends. Gilles Fournier, his charming daughter, his grandson, and all of the Pintia crew, are wonderful people. Neither Lisa nor Pintia are stripped out racing boats, and I believe it says a lot about racing with the RORC, that anyone is capable of winning the championship. Nick and Suzi Jones have been fantastic to sail with, and Lisa is very well prepared, a big part of the reason for our success.”

Gilles Fournier is also full of praise for their rivals: “Having such close racing with Lisa, has definitely improved our performance, and we have enjoyed every battle in every race. After the Fastnet, we met for lunch, and we both worked out the same mathematics. Pintia wins the class, and Lisa wins overall. So we will have a race of honour to Cherbourg - the final decider!”

Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd – RORC Cherbourg Race © Paul Wyeth
Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd – RORC Cherbourg Race © Paul Wyeth



In IRC Zero, the class leader for the season is Windward Sailing's, CM 60 Venomous, skippered by Derek Saunders. For the Cherbourg Race that lead will be under pressure from Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Daniel Hardy. In IRC One, the class leader is Giles Redpath's Lombard 46 Pata Negra, which will be under similar pressure from James Neville's HH42 Ino XXX.

In IRC Three, the season's leader, Delamare & Mordret's fully crewed French JPK 10.80 Dream Pearls, will have one last match with a trio of Two Handed teams. Three British Sunfast 3600s that have provided close competition all year, Rob Craigie's Bellino, Ian Hoddle's Game On, and Ed Fishwick's Redshift Reloaded. Bellino leads the IRC Two Handed Class for the season. Nick Martin's British J/105 Diablo-j will also be racing Two Handed to Cherbourg, and will be looking to better their 2016 Cherbourg Race result; second in class.

In IRC Four, Noel Racine's French JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew, has been in scintillating form all season, and has secured the class win with two races to spare. However for the Cherbourg Race, two yachts are vying for a podium finish for the season; French Norlin 37 China Girl, skippered by Marc Noel, and Paul Kavanagh's Swan 44 Pomeroy Swan.

62 yachts are expected to start the race, and as with all RORC offshore races, the participants are an eclectic mix of professionals, experienced Corinthian sailors, and newcomers to the sport. Thus far, 438 yachts have competed in the RORC Season's Points Championship.

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Pulling G’s with Beneteau – Pt II
Just a little while ago we pulled some Gs with Beneteau’s Mr Product, aka G3. Just a little while ago we pulled some Gs with Beneteau’s Mr Product, aka G3. You can go back and read Part One of the story of Gianguido Girotti, as and when you may like. However, for now we’ll push on with the incredible semi-foiler Figaro 3, and the new Oceanis 51.1, along with what they represent for the brand as a whole. It is a very interesting tale, especially as Beneteau...
Posted today at 1:37 am Composite Technicians - make your next career move with C-Tech
Leading composite engineers, C-Tech is keen to hear from composite technicians and laminators Leading composite engineers, C-Tech is keen to hear from composite technicians and laminators who are interested in joining an expanding company offering good career and project opportunities. C-Tech was one of the suppliers to America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand and has had a long relationship with the team.
Posted today at 12:30 am Nord Stream Race – Team Sweden wins leg in Volvo Ocean Race conditions
Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) arrived home to a glorious victory this morning at the end of leg two At 420 miles, this was by far the longest of the trans-Baltic yacht race’s four legs, taking the boats from Copenhagen to the Royal Swedish Yacht Club (KSSS) at Saltsjöbaden, outside Stockholm.
Posted on 30 Aug Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 10 Race 1 – Leaders feeling the heat
HotelPlanner.com has clearly benefitted from being able to keep their medium weight spinnaker flying for over 80 hours Qingdao and GREAT Britain continue to hold on to first and second position respectively but HotelPlanner.com and Dare To Lead have snuck into third and fourth position, overtaking Sanya Serenity Coast from the east.
Posted on 30 Aug Form wide open for next week’s Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship
It is jointly organised by the event's hosts, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, this year celebrating its 50th anniversary Five custom-built Maxi72 racers are taking part ranging from the older, but heavily revised and optimised, to the newer, potentially faster, but less refined boats.
Posted on 30 Aug Clipper 2017-18 Race - Greenings re-joins Leg 1
The Greenings team resumed its Clipper 2017-18 Race campaign yesterday evening following yacht’s diversion to Portugal The Greenings team resumed its Clipper 2017-18 Race campaign yesterday evening following the yacht’s diversion to Portugal after Skipper David Hartshorn suffered a serious hand injury.
Posted on 30 Aug Export Roo in action on Day 2 at SB20 World Championship 2017
Michael Cooper and his crew of David Chapman and Gerry Mitchell have sailed Export Roo to an overall lead Tasmanian yachtsman Michael Cooper and his crew of David Chapman and Gerry Mitchell have sailed Export Roo to an overall lead after two days of frustrating competition at the SB20 World Championship in England.
Posted on 30 Aug Nord Stream Race – Team Germany fights back after overnight loss
Late this afternoon, the five ClubSwan 50s were beyond the half way stage of leg two from Copenhagen to Stockholm. Having left Copenhagen yesterday afternoon, more than 24 hours on, at 1700 local time, the boats were passing the southern tip of Öland island off Sweden’s east coast, still tightly grouped, with the finish line 200 miles away.
Posted on 29 Aug 49erFX Worlds – Fog, light winds kill first two days
If the fleet loses Tuesday, the Worlds schedule will be compressed, with the Qualifying rounds extended into Thursday. They’re some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and while many of the 80 men’s and 57 women’s Olympic skiff sailing teams arrived here weeks ago to practice for the most important event on the calendar, the only challenge they’ve faced during the first two days has been boredom.
Posted on 29 Aug Clipper Race – Day 9 – Champagne conditions create exciting helming
Great Britain chasing down Qingdao on the westerly edge of the fleet, is striving to improve its position further still. Following an impressive climb up the leaderboard, Qingdao, is still holding pole position, with Great Britain in second place and Sanya Serenity Coast third, as champagne sailing conditions with around 20 knots of following wind provide perfect spinnaker sailing for teams as the journey south continues.
Posted on 29 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy