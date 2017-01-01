Please select your home edition
RORC Cherbourg Race – Lady Mariposa over the Moon

by Louay Habib today at 12:21 pm
Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Daniel Hardy, has won the RORC Cherbourg Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Daniel Hardy, has won the 2017 Cherbourg Race, after holding off a strong challenge from James Neville's HH42 Ino XXX.

After IRC time correction, 29 seconds was the winning margin, after a high speed blast to Cherbourg across the English Channel. Edward Broadway's Ker 40 Hooligan VII was third, completing the podium for overall honours. The 75 mile race featured a tight reach west out of the Solent, followed by a moon-lit downwind sprint to Cherbourg across the English Channel.

“We were over at the start, as was Ino XXX, so the race didn't start well. We re-started correctly and then went for the island shore, which worked out well for tidal relief. As the last start of the race, we had to work our way through the whole fleet, and after a luffing match with Bob, we were in clear air after the Needles, and put our foot down. The wind speed was up to about 20 knots from the north west, we were surfing towards a rising moon, just classic offshore racing, swapping out grinders and giving it our all. During the night, the wind speed decreased, and with a westerly going tide, we had to be careful not to heat up too much in the quest for speed, and end up too high at the finish. We lost track of Ino XXX but we knew it would be close, so to just get the win, was very satisfying.”

Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd – RORC Cherbourg Race © Louay Habib / RORC
Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd – RORC Cherbourg Race © Louay Habib / RORC



In IRC Zero, Lady Mariposa was the winner, and now leads the class for the season. Ross Hobson's Open 50 Pegasus Of Northumberland, racing Two Handed, was second for the Cherbourg Race, and Stephen Durkin's Farr 52 Bob, sailed by Jonathan Tyrrell, was third. In IRC One, Ino XXX was the winner, and now leads the class for the season. Hooligan VII was second for the Cherbourg Race, and Tor McLaren's MAT 1180 Gallivanter, sailed by Andrew Horrocks, was third.

In IRC Two, the race winner was Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, sailed by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd. Lisa was just seven seconds ahead of Gilles Fournier's J/133 Pintia, after IRC time correction. Christopher Daniel's J/122e Juno was third.

Suzi Jones has competed in all races on Lisa this season, juggling commitments, including bringing up three young children. “You need a really good babysitter, looking after three young boys is a tough job” commented Suzi. “I miss them dearly but it gives me a bit of a rest. On board Lisa, we have quite a young crew, so I can be mother to them too! Above all I love racing with the RORC because I am ultra competitive, and I love winning.”

RORC race crew enjoy the hospitality of the Yacht Club de Cherbourg – RORC Cherbourg Race © Louay Habib / RORC
RORC race crew enjoy the hospitality of the Yacht Club de Cherbourg – RORC Cherbourg Race © Louay Habib / RORC



In IRC Three, Ed Fishwick's Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded, racing was the winner by less than a minute after IRC time correction. Delamare and Mordret's JPK 1080, Dream Pearls was second, and Rob Craigie's Sun Fast 3600 Bellino, racing Two Handed, was third. In IRC Two Handed, Redshift Reloaded was the winner, Bellino second, and Ian Hoddle's Sun Fast 3600 Game On was third. Bellino has retained the lead in IRC Two Handed for the RORC Season's Points Championship.

In IRC Four, Jerome Desvaux's Sprint 108 Jurassic - Captain Corsaire, scored a memorable victory over fellow French competitor Noel Racine, racing JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew. Paul Kavanagh's S&S Swan 44 Pomeroy Swan, was third for the race, and moves up to second, behind Foggy Dew, for the RORC Season's Points Championship.

President of the Yacht Club de Cherbourg, Jean Le Carpentier, RORC Racing Manager Nick Elliott, and RORC Commodore Nick Elliott – RORC Cherbourg Race © Louay Habib / RORC
President of the Yacht Club de Cherbourg, Jean Le Carpentier, RORC Racing Manager Nick Elliott, and RORC Commodore Nick Elliott – RORC Cherbourg Race © Louay Habib / RORC



At the Prize Giving held at the Yacht Club de Cherbourg, RORC Commodore, Michael Boyd, spoke on behalf of the competitors, thanking the club for their generous hospitality. The President of the Yacht Club de Cherbourg, Jean Le Carpentier, and RORC Racing Manager, Nick Elliott, officiated at the awards ceremony.

Sunset from on board Lady Mariposa – RORC Cherbourg Race © Lady Mariposa Racing
Sunset from on board Lady Mariposa – RORC Cherbourg Race © Lady Mariposa Racing

