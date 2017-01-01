Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

RORC Channel Race - Rambler 88 in action

by Louay Habib today at 7:03 am
George David's Rambler 88 was the overall winner of the RORC Channel Race. © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
George David's American Canting Keel Maxi, Rambler 88 has won the 2017 RORC Channel Race, making it two wins in a row, having also won the RORC Cowes Dinard St Malo Race. Rambler 88 took Line Honours in the 160 nautical mile race, and after IRC time correction, was the overall winner out of 109 entries. Piet Vroon's Dutch Ker 51 Tonnerre 4, was second, and Pascal Loison's French JPK 10.10 Night and Day, was third racing Two Handed.

Rambler 88 Crew: George David, David Aisher, Silvio Arrivabene, Dean Barker, William Beavis, Scott Beavis, Josh Belsky, Curtis Blewett, Brad Butterworth, Andrew Cape, Rodney Daniel, Brian Giorgio, Mick Harvey, Nathan Hislop, Will McCarthy, Mark Newbrook, Dean Phipps, Stuart Wilson.

Rambler 88's Project Manager Mick Harvey, spoke about the win: “George (David) is really happy and so is the whole team. We wanted to race in good breeze, and we certainly got that in this race. It was a long leg down to the French coast, and we were fully powered up most of the time, on the leg back to the Isle of Wight, we were sitting at over 20 knots for most of the time, and on occasions, we were sending it faster. This has been a good build up to the Fastnet, which is the big event for us, but we are really enjoying the championship. The RORC race management is excellent, and that is important for the team, as we need to plan well in advance.”

In IRC One, Mark Emerson's British A13 Phosphorus II, was the class winner after a close battle with Jean Pierre Dreau's French Grand Soleil 50 Lady First², and James Neville's British HH42 INO XXX. After over 28 hours on the race course, and after IRC time correction, Phosphorus II was just over a minute ahead of Lady First², and less than four minutes ahead of INO XXX.

In IRC Two, Ross Applebey's Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster, scored an impressive victory against top opposition. Fournier & Migraine's French J/133 Pintia was second, and Nick and Suzi Jones' Beneteau First 44.7 Lisa, sailed by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd, was third. Pintia crossed the line five seconds behind of Lisa, but after IRC time correction, Pintia was second for the race.

“I fully appreciate why Lisa and Pintia are top teams in this year's championship” commented Ross Applebey. “They are really quick, and extremely well sailed. This was a wet and bumpy race, and it was full of snakes and ladders, and I would very much like to thank my crew for putting up with me and for their hard work. The tough moment in the race was watching the opposition accelerate downwind after the virtual mark, as we battled upwind and against the tide to round it. However, at Selsey Bill we could see boats making little headway inshore, and chose to stay in breeze offshore and it paid off, after a tough race, we managed to end it with a 'ladder' rather than a 'snake' to take the win.”

The 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship, the world's largest participation offshore racing series. © Paul Wyeth
The 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship, the world's largest participation offshore racing series. © Paul Wyeth



In IRC Three, Delamare & Mordret's French JPK 10.80 Dream Pearls, crossed the line just under four minutes ahead of Ian Hoddle's Two Handed team, racing British Sun Fast 3600 Game On. Richard Elliott's British A35 Eaujet, was third. Pascal Loison's JPK 10.10 Night and Day, was the winner of IRC Four. After IRC time correction, the 2013 Rolex Fastnet Champion, was over an hour ahead of Noel Racine's JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew. Jonathan Rolls' Swan 38 Xara was third.

In the Class40 Division, Peter Harding's Phor-ty was narrowly beat Benoit Charon’s Normandie by just over 17 minutes following over 25 hours of duelling with each other.

The Channel Race is the tenth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. The 14 race series attracts an international and varied fleet. For the serious offshore sailor, trying to win the championship is a real challenge. The 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship continues with The Rolex Fastnet Race, which starts on Sunday 6th August.

For more information about the Royal Ocean Racing Club visit www.rorc.org.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex Fastnet Race - Raw challenge, compelling beauty
Near 400 yachts registered for the 47th running of the legendary 605-nm race represent a record number of participants. The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), race founder and organizer of the Rolex Fastnet Race, has said that the fleet that will contest the 2017 edition looks set to be the largest and most diverse in offshore racing history. The facts unanimously back up the statement. The near 400 yachts registered for the 47th running of the legendary 605-nm race represent a record number of participants.
Posted today at 6:05 am 52 Super Series – Rán Racing win Portals opener
On the second beat, Alegre closed slightly, but Ado Stead and Adam Beashel defended down the run to keep their win safe. On the second beat, Alegre closed slightly, but Rán Racing’s Ado Stead and Adam Beashel defended down the run to keep their win safe.
Posted on 24 Jul 52 Super Series – Azzurra is third in the first day at Puerto Portals
The first day of racing was characterized by unstable winds, unusual conditions in the bay of Palma. The first day of racing at the Puerto Portals 52 Super Series Sailing Week was characterized by unstable winds, unusual conditions in the bay of Palma.
Posted on 24 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Super Final shakes Tahiti from top spot
This was one of the most physically demanding race days the 29 already-fatigued crews have experienced so far. This was one of the most physically demanding race days the 29 already-fatigued crews have experienced so far over seven acts of the Tour.
Posted on 24 Jul Record turnout in Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk 2017
83 teams from 11 countries throughout Europe start racing on 26 July for four days of offshore and inshore competition After two days of measurement, registration and practice racing today and tomorrow, 83 teams from 11 countries throughout Europe will start racing on Wednesday 26 July for four days of offshore and inshore competition at the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk 2017.
Posted on 24 Jul Forelle Estates crowned SB20 UK Open National Champions
Several races were held in over 20 knots of wind, with some high octane action on the windward leeward course. Several races were held in over 20 knots of wind, with some high octane action on the windward leeward course.
Posted on 23 Jul Barcelona glory for Oman Air but SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top
The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team. The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team, last year's runners up, celebrated topping the podium for the first time this season following a trio of thirds in the previous Acts.
Posted on 23 Jul Team Oman Air win Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 in style
An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team. An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team after three days of tense, high octane racing.
Posted on 23 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Patience pays in blowy Coastal Raid
The conditions proved perfect for Team SFS, skippered by Sofian Bouvet, who took control from the start. The conditions proved perfect for Team SFS, skippered by Sofian Bouvet, who took control from the start, handling their Diam 24 masterfully in the challenging conditions to glide across the finish line.
Posted on 23 Jul Puerto Portals 52 Super Series – Ray and Rán’s Balearic re-run?
The regatta sees the triumphant return to the TP52 Class of recent America’s Cup winner Ray Davies. The regatta sees the triumphant return to the TP52 Class of recent America’s Cup winner Emirates Team New Zealand’s Ray Davies.
Posted on 23 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy