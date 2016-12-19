RNZYS seek Sailing Coach - join the world's leading Youth Program

RNZYS Performance Program Nacra 20 with the RNZYS in the background - December 6, 2017, Waitemata Harbour © Richard Gladwell RNZYS Performance Program Nacra 20 with the RNZYS in the background - December 6, 2017, Waitemata Harbour © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Georgia Witt, RNZYS today at 1:33 amThis new role has been created to assist in the improvement and expansion of the RNZYS training programmes. Reporting to the Sailing Director and Training Manager this role is critical to the core operations of the club.As the Sailing Coach of this club duties will include:• Provides administrative support for all training activities for RNZYS in a way that enhances the strategic vision of the club.• On water coaching for all RNZYS training programmes• Coaching RNZYS teams at international regattas• Any future on water special interest areas• Support with maintenance of RNZYS training fleet





If you are or have:



• A dynamic, pro-active, creative team player

• Proven coaching background

• Good communicator

• Technology savvy

• High level of administrative and organisational skills

• Background in competitive sailing



Then we would like to talk to you now.



You will be provided with a competitive salary, very good working conditions and benefits package.









For a full job description or to send your application please contact the Sailing Director:

Laurie Jury ljury@rnzys.org.nz with a short cover letter and CV.



A full job description is available upon request.



As can be seen in the gallery of images below there have been some outstanding sailors who have come out of the RNZYS Youth Program and who have gone on to enjoy top level professional sailing career at the highest level including Volvo Ocean Race and America's Cup.





















