Henri Lloyd

RNZYS seek Sailing Coach - join the world's leading Youth Program

by Georgia Witt, RNZYS today at 1:33 am
RNZYS Performance Program Nacra 20 with the RNZYS in the background - December 6, 2017, Waitemata Harbour © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is one of the most successful Yacht Clubs in the world and continues to be on the forefront of modern sailing.

This new role has been created to assist in the improvement and expansion of the RNZYS training programmes. Reporting to the Sailing Director and Training Manager this role is critical to the core operations of the club.

As the Sailing Coach of this club duties will include:

• Provides administrative support for all training activities for RNZYS in a way that enhances the strategic vision of the club.
• On water coaching for all RNZYS training programmes
• Coaching RNZYS teams at international regattas
• Any future on water special interest areas
• Support with maintenance of RNZYS training fleet

Lion Foundation RNZYS Elliott 7 fleet used by the Youth Program © Doyle Sails NZ
Lion Foundation RNZYS Elliott 7 fleet used by the Youth Program © Doyle Sails NZ



If you are or have:

• A dynamic, pro-active, creative team player
• Proven coaching background
• Good communicator
• Technology savvy
• High level of administrative and organisational skills
• Background in competitive sailing

Then we would like to talk to you now.

You will be provided with a competitive salary, very good working conditions and benefits package.

Day 1 action from the RNZYS Nespresso Int Youth Match Racing Championships,2015 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 1 action from the RNZYS Nespresso Int Youth Match Racing Championships,2015 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz



For a full job description or to send your application please contact the Sailing Director:
Laurie Jury ljury@rnzys.org.nz with a short cover letter and CV.

A full job description is available upon request.

As can be seen in the gallery of images below there have been some outstanding sailors who have come out of the RNZYS Youth Program and who have gone on to enjoy top level professional sailing career at the highest level including Volvo Ocean Race and America's Cup.

Sara_Tucker_1989 RNZYS YTP Governors Cup Winners: Mark Christensen (right), Morgan Trubovich (left) and Clinton Newbury with Coach Harold Bennett © Sara Tucker
Sara_Tucker_1989 RNZYS YTP Governors Cup Winners: Mark Christensen (right), Morgan Trubovich (left) and Clinton Newbury with Coach Harold Bennett © Sara Tucker


Sara_Tucker_2001 RNZYS YTP Governor's Cup winners: Simon Minoprio, Ryan Houston, Justin Ferris with Coach Kevin Peet © Sara Tucker
Sara_Tucker_2001 RNZYS YTP Governor’s Cup winners: Simon Minoprio, Ryan Houston, Justin Ferris with Coach Kevin Peet © Sara Tucker


Sara_Tucker_2009 & 2010 RNZYS YTP Winners: Will Tiller, Harry Thurston & Shaun Mason © Sara Tucker
Sara_Tucker_2009 & 2010 RNZYS YTP Winners: Will Tiller, Harry Thurston & Shaun Mason © Sara Tucker


Flying Phantom's were used for the Red Bull Youth series run in conjunction with the RNZYS earlier in 2016 © RNZYS Media
Flying Phantom’s were used for the Red Bull Youth series run in conjunction with the RNZYS earlier in 2016 © RNZYS Media


Act 8, Extreme Sailing Series Sydney 2016 – Day 1 – Kiwi wildcard entry RNZYS Lautrec Racing on their first day of racing © Jesus Renedo / Lloyd images
Act 8, Extreme Sailing Series Sydney 2016 – Day 1 – Kiwi wildcard entry RNZYS Lautrec Racing on their first day of racing © Jesus Renedo / Lloyd images

