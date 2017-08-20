Please select your home edition
RNZYS accepting applications for the Red Bull Foiling Generation 2018

by Andrew Delves, RNZYS today at 10:58 pm
Trent Riplpley, Issac McHardie and Micah Wilkinson, Olivia Mackay race during Red Bull Foiling Generation final on the Waitemata Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand on March 6, 2016 Red Bull Content Pool
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is set to host the 2018 Red Bull Foiling Generation 2018 New Zealand, which will take place from the 22nd to the 25th February 2018.

Red Bull Foiling Generation provides talented young sailors aged 16 – 20 the opportunity to advance their careers through elite hydrofoil racing. The seven-stop series serves as a great training foundation for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, which caters to competitors aged 19-25.

In 2016 the RNZYS hosted New Zealand’s first Red Bull Foiling Generation, and the first stop of the 2016 World Series. Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson’s new-found foiling talent was undeniable on the Waitemat? Harbour, as they took out the New Zealand competition, eventually going on to take the overall 2016 Foiling World Championship in Newport, USA.

The RNZYS looks forward to hosting this fantastic event in February and cannot wait to unleash another batch of fresh foiling talent onto the world stage.

How to enter:
A maximum of 16 Teams shall be accepted for the event with the final selection of teams to be made by 15th January 2018.
Teams or individuals may apply online by clicking here

For further enquiries please contact:

Name: Laurie Jury
Company: Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron
Email: ljury@rnzys.org.nz
Cell: 021 400 164
Phone: 09 360 6809
