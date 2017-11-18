Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

RMSIR 2017 all set to stay on course

by RMSIR Media today at 7:26 am
Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. Guy Nowell / RMSIR
The Royal Selangor Yacht Club (RSYC) today announced that the 28th Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta (RMSIR) fleet will set sail from Port Klang on 18 November 2017 and maintain its regular course along Malaysia’s west coast to the finish line.

This world-class event will see participating boats race from to Port Klang to Pangkor, then on to Penang and finally Langkawi. Top prizes up for grabs are the prestigious Raja Muda Cup and the Jugra Cup. This year’s RMSIR will run from 18 to 25 November 2017.

Known for its unpredictable winds, weather and tide, the RMSIR provides excitement for even the most experienced of sailors, along with an interesting challenge. Add to that a little bit of sightseeing, inshore racing, awards and dinner parties at every stop and you have a regatta with everything.

Windsikher. Langkawi Inshores, Day 2. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Windsikher. Langkawi Inshores, Day 2. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


The RMSIR is organised annually by the RSYC in association with the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) and the Malaysia Sailing Association; assisted by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). The RMP’s Marine Police play an important role in escorting the racing fleet during the coastal passage races, and providing race management vessels all the way through the regatta.

Tourism Malaysia and Selangor Tourism have returned as main sponsors for this year’s RMSIR, along with container port Westports Malaysia and Scottish whisky brand Old Pulteney. Also back on duty is veteran PRO, Jerry Rollin.

“We are pleased to welcome our sponsors and Race Officer back to the RMSIR, an event which continues to bring the regional sailing community together. We would also like to express our appreciation to the sailing community for its continued support – we were pleasantly surprised to have sailors sign up for the RMSIR even before the Notice of Race was officially issued,” said Royal Selangor Yacht Club (RSYC) Commodore Jeff Harris, who is also the RMSIR chairman.

Enough speed and room to cross on port, thank you. Penang - Langkawi Race. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Enough speed and room to cross on port, thank you. Penang - Langkawi Race. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


“As regular sailors know, conditions along the west coast of Malaysia can very enormously. There will be no major changes to the tried and tested passage race courses this year, but the race committee will constantly review the smaller details of all race courses as things progress,” he added.

The RSYC recently released its Notice of Race for the RMSIR, which officially signals that registration for the regatta is now open. This year’s event retains its usual Class 1 to Class 7 categories, along with the possibility of a Class 0 division (TP52s). There are Early Bird deals for those who register by 1 October 2017 at www.rmsir.com.

Singapore’s SY Mystic River, skippered by Daniel Pang, was the first entrant to sign up – the Hanse 400e boat will be sailing in Class 5 (Non-IRC Cruising).

The RSYC will set up RMSIR race offices at Penang’s Straits Quay marina – which is managed by former RMSIR alumnus, John Ferguson – and the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club (RLYC). Berths are available at the RLYC, which now has a 44-room boutique hotel.

Last light. Penang - Langkawi Race. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Last light. Penang - Langkawi Race. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


The regatta schedule for 2017 is as follows:
18 November 2017 Race start, Port Klang to Pangkor
20 November 2017 Race start, Pangkor to Penang
21 November 2017 Rickshaw races at Straits Quay, Tanjung Tokong, Penang
22 November 2017 Inshore races in Penang Harbour
23 November 2017 Race start, Penang to Langkawi
24 November 2017 Inshore Races at Kuah Harbour, Langkawi
25 November 2017 Final Inshore Races in Langkawi at Kuah Harbour /Awards

The RMSIR was established in 1990 by the RSYC’s Royal Patron, the Sultan of Selangor HRH Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (who was then Raja Muda Selangor) together with Dato’ Johan Ariff and Jonathon Muhiudeen.

Yachts competing in the regatta range from top class IRC1 racers to classic cruisers. Skippers and crew will have to cope with the unpredictable weather, tides and coastal currents and (probably) fishing nets in the Malacca Straita, all of which make the regatta a challenging experience.

Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


The month of November typically marks the height of the northeast monsoon on Peninsular Malaysia where sailors can expect anything from glassy waters and light breeze to a sea heaving with two metres of swell or higher and 30 knot squalls blowing off the coast. In other words, these northeast monsoon months bring conditions that are testing enough even for seasoned sailors.

The other sponsors for the 2017 RMSIR are the Port Klang Authority and the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA). The event is also supported by the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club.

For more information on the 2017 RMSIR, log on to www.rmsir.com or www.facebook.com/rmsir.

Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016 © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016 © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Royal Selangor Yacht Club, Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016<br /> © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Royal Selangor Yacht Club, Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016
© Guy Nowell / RMSIR


The newly-furbished Royal Langkawi Yacht Club. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
The newly-furbished Royal Langkawi Yacht Club. Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Go for it! Rickshaw racing, Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Go for it! Rickshaw racing, Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Black Baza, Port Klang-Pangkor Race, Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016<br /> © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Black Baza, Port Klang-Pangkor Race, Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016
© Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Class 3 start. Port Klang-Pangkor Race, Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016<br /> © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Class 3 start. Port Klang-Pangkor Race, Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta 2016
© Guy Nowell / RMSIR

Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportBarz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearSail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Rolex China Sea Race - Famous Classic Yacht Dorade Takes on Asia
In 2015 Dorade completed a campaign retracing the steps of all the major ocean races that the boat had won in the 1930s The 12th entry for 29th edition of the Rolex China Sea Race has been received - from the famous classic yacht Dorade. The China Sea Race was established in 1962 with five yachts racing from Hong Kong to Corrigedor, Philippines. The winner was C.F. Von Sydow’s on his yacht Reverie a 40’ foot classic Yawl designed by Sparkman & Stephens and launched in 1957. Now comes another S&S - Dorade.
Posted today at 7:02 am Famous names and faces prepare for Airlie Beach Race Week showdown
Several famous boats & equally famous sailors with speed as their focus are ready for showdown at Airlie Beach Race Week Several famous boats and equally famous sailors with speed as their focus are ready for a showdown at Airlie Beach Race Week, to be held from 10 to 17 August 2017.
Posted today at 4:00 am America's Cup - Accidentally on purpose
If you listen to Nathan Outteridge from Artemis In this video, you'd think he believes Land Rover BAR are easy beats So the French have already had to go home, but if you listen to Nathan Outteridge from Artemis in this video, you'd think he believes Land Rover BAR should have also packed up. Talk about burned by omission! Hard to see how it was anything other than intentional.
Posted on 5 Jun Leading experts appointed to World Sailing's Sustainability Commission
International federation of the sport has appointed a leading group of experts to its first sustainability commission One of the world's most accomplished and successful offshore sailors, Golding will lead a group of independent experts, thought leaders and distinguished sailors. Each member of the Sustainability Commission has a common passion and desire to drive sustainability within sailing and the marine industry forward.
Posted on 5 Jun It was always going to end in tears
Somebody had to go home early. It was in the actual design of the thing, after all. Somebody had to go home early. It was in the actual design of the thing, after all. It is so incredibly old school, but there would be no blue ribbons for all competitors here! However, to then find out that is was the French, who are the greatest multihullers in the world, did make it all seem particularly peculiar and odd.
Posted on 5 Jun 2017 Land Rover Winter Series heats up at the halfway stage
A consistent southerly breeze greeted 100-boat fleet on a glorious sunny day for race six of Land Rover Winter Series A consistent southerly breeze greeted the 100-boat fleet on a glorious sunny day for race six of the Land Rover Winter Series on Sydney Harbour. After six races, there’s proof that every point counts in the overall pointscore, and it’s tight at the top.
Posted on 5 Jun Melges 32 World League – Hungry like the wolf in Riva
In the Corinthian division, Francesco Graziani at the helm of VITAMINA takes home the Riva Del Garda trophy. In the Corinthian division, another new event winner - Francesco Graziani at the helm of VITAMINA takes home the Riva Del Garda trophy.
Posted on 4 Jun America's Cup – Oracle Team USA win point as Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR
Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA At the conclusion on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 3 Jun LV America's Cup – Spithill beat Burling and Ainslie to earn bonus
Oracle Team USA, the two-time defending champion of the America's Cup, won both of its races on Saturday The victory in the Qualifiers means Oracle Team USA will start the America's Cup Match on June 17 with a one point advantage over whichever challenger emerges from the Playoffs.
Posted on 3 Jun Melges 32 World League – Torpyone takes command in Riva Del Garda
A total of four races are now complete with four varied winners and still, there is no clear and undisputed ruler. A total of four races are now complete with four varied winners and still, there is no clear and undisputed ruler. This characteristic of Melges 32 racing is not only evident in Riva Del Garda
Posted on 3 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy