RHKYC San Fernando Race 2017 - Scallywag smashes record

Scallywag. RHKYC San Fernando Race 2017. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell Scallywag. RHKYC San Fernando Race 2017. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/

by RHKYC Media today at 2:37 amThe 2001 record was set by Sam Chan’s 70’ ULDB Sled, FfreeFire. Chan is also taking part in this San Fernando race onboard his other FreeFire, a TP52, and is expected to arrive in San Fernando on Friday evening.The new San Fernando Race record now stands at 34h 27m 17s.This is the second Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club race record that Scallywag holds – she sailed her way into the record books last November in the Hong Kong to Hainan Race.Scallywag is currently in first place in IRC 0 and first in IRC Overall, but the final results will become clear once the rest of the fleet nears the finish.This year armchair sailors are racing alongside the fleet against 18,000+ virtual skippers on Virtual Regatta and/or Sailonline.org.The San Fernando Race also supports the San Fernando Race Foundation which helps fund the Faith Rescue Home in San Fernando, La Union, Philippines.Further information about the race is available on the event website www.sanfernandorace.com





