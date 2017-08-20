Please select your home edition
Queensland Impulse State Championships - Tough fight for podium

by Queensland Impulse Assosciation on 10 Oct
Dave Cue from Port Curtis Sailing Club, leads the pack - 2017 Queensland Impulse State Championships Marina Hobbs
The 2017 Downer Queensland Impulse State Championships were held over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend at Port Curtis Sailing Club, Gladstone.

The was the first time the impulses had ventured to central Queensland for a state championship, and the move proved to be a resounding success, with a record fleet of 30 boats competing in a Queensland State Championship.

The regatta attracted many new boats and faces, which was held in moderate to fresh conditions was generously sponsored by the Downer Group and monkeyfist.com.au.

Competitors travelled from as far as the Tweed River in NSW, South East Queensland, Keppel Bay, as well as a strong contingent of 15 local Gladstone boats.

The championship was taken out by local hotshot and defending state champion Dave Mann sailing 'Gold Digger'. This boat is one of the new generation of impulses built by Freddy Phillips from Dinghy Sports on the Northern Beaches of Sydney. Immediately after the regatta Mann sold his boat to another Gladstone local and he is now is preparations for a new boat.

Andrew Turnbull-Miller, runner up 2017 Queensland Impulse State Championships © Marina Hobbs
Andrew Turnbull-Miller, runner up 2017 Queensland Impulse State Championships © Marina Hobbs



In second place was current Australian championship runner-up Andrew Turnbull-Miller in his brand new Ray Hobbs built 'Boaty McBoatface' from Oxley Sailing Club on the Brisbane River. Turnbull-Miller showed amazing speed for a boat that had been launched only the previous week and as usual displayed sound tactics.

Joshua Young, 3rd place - Queensland 2017 Impulse State Championships © Marina Hobbs
Joshua Young, 3rd place - Queensland 2017 Impulse State Championships © Marina Hobbs



In third place, was another Gladstone local and newcomer to the class, Joshua Young, in his Tim Wilson built 'Slipknot'. Young was extremely quick and would have challenged Mann and Turnbull-Miller further if it wasn't minor errors at mark roundings. Young is travelling to the National Championships in Adelaide over the Christmas/New Year period and could be considered one of the early favorites.

Keith Briers sailing
Keith Briers sailing "Sapphire" tasting the water at Gladstone - Queensland 2017 Impulse State Championships © Marina Hobbs



For a class that barely existed in Queensland 10 years ago, to now being one of the most popular classes in the State the rise of the Impulse is extraordinary.

The next major events on the Impulse calendar include the national championships at Brighton Seacliff Yacht Club, South Australia over the Christmas/New Year Period and the Eastern States on the Clarence River Harwood Island, Northern NSW in March 2018.

For more information on the Impulse head to www.ausimpulse.com.au.

Start Heat 6 - 2017 Queensland Impulse State Championships © Marina Hobbs
Start Heat 6 - 2017 Queensland Impulse State Championships © Marina Hobbs

Related Articles

Rooster RS Aerocup - Day 2
The RS Aerocup at Lake Garda saw a slight increase in breeze for Day 2. Like clockwork the southerly breeze came down The RS Aerocup at Lake Garda saw a slight increase in breeze for Day 2. Like clockwork the southerly breeze came down the lake in time for the 13:00hrs start after the fresh morning northerly had dissipated. The 50 RS Aero entries allow for Class racing of the three RS Aero fleets with three separate starts.
Posted on 10 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup - Day 1 report
RS Aerocup kicked of today with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up providing an awesomely international fleet set The RS Aerocup kicked of today with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly racing, extending the season at Italy’s legendary venue. The 50 RS Aero entries allow for Class racing of the three RS Aero fleets with three separate starts.
Posted on 9 Oct New Moon wins 5.5 Metre season finale after wind abandons Thunersee
The overnight rain had cleared and after a brief wait ashore on Sunday morning the fleet was sent out in a light breeze. So, New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov) takes a second regatta win in a row, after taking the win in Cannes last week. Second place goes Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 228 (Jürg Menzi, Dino Fumasoli, Christof Wilke) with Nina, SUI 215 (Heinz Saurer, Hans Scheidegger, Maja Siegenthaler) in third.
Posted on 8 Oct 5.5 Metre Herbstpreis (Autumn Trophy) – New Moon opens four-point lead
New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov) takes four point lead at the top from Friday’s leaders A first start was attempted in a southerly, but then the wind switched 180 degrees and the race committee had to move further down the lake to reset the course. Then the next attempt was abandoned on the first downwind, with New Moon leading, after the wind shut off and then switched 180 degrees again.
Posted on 7 Oct RS Aerocup - Preview
The third RS Aerocup kicks off at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda this week. Entries continue to build year on year The third RS Aerocup kicks off at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda this week. Entries continue to build year on year following the successful previous annual Aerocups at Barcelona and Malcesine. 50 entries from 13 countries are signed up providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly end of season racing at Italy’s legendary venue.
Posted on 7 Oct Season Finale for 5.5 Metre at Thunersee Autumn Trophy
Many foretold that winter is coming and first snowfalls on hills around Lake Thun coincided with a chilly start Many have foretold that winter is coming and the first snowfalls on the hills around Lake Thun in Switzerland coincided with a chilly start to the International 5.5 Metre season finale, the three day Autumn Trophy (Herbstpreis), hosted by Thunsersee Yacht Club.
Posted on 7 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship – Final day
The sailing conditions for the final day of racing today were excellent with 15 to 18kts of breeze over the racetrack The first two championship races were sailed yesterday where Singapore’s Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid, moved up from fourth to first overall after coming first and second in his races. With a total of 28 points, he was 15 points ahead of his nearest competitor Demir Dirk from Turkey with China’s Xilun Lin following in third overall.
Posted on 6 Oct Questions answered at Discover Sailing Day
Discover Sailing Day, on October 22 is the chance to have questions addressed by the right people in a free environment More than quarter of a million Australians take part in organised sailing each year. However, for some others, concerns about logistics, costs and safety prevent them from ever getting out on the water. Discover Sailing Day, on October 22, is the chance to have questions addressed by the right people in a free and welcoming environment at your local Club.
Posted on 6 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship - Penultimate Day
Singapore’s Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid jumped from fourth to first overall with a first and second. Two races were held for both the Yellow and Blue fleets off Stanley Bay with the only challenging conditions the competitors had to contend with being a one to 2kts spring tide running across the race track.
Posted on 5 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships - Team China in-action
The wind came out in force for Day 3 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships for 2017 Team Racing Championships The wind came out in force for Day 3 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships for the 2017 Team Racing Championships. 16 teams were ranked in terms of points of their top four sailors after two days of racing where six races were completed.
Posted on 5 Oct
