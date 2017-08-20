Queensland Impulse State Championships - Tough fight for podium

by Queensland Impulse Assosciation on 10 OctThe was the first time the impulses had ventured to central Queensland for a state championship, and the move proved to be a resounding success, with a record fleet of 30 boats competing in a Queensland State Championship.The regatta attracted many new boats and faces, which was held in moderate to fresh conditions was generously sponsored by the Downer Group and monkeyfist.com.au.Competitors travelled from as far as the Tweed River in NSW, South East Queensland, Keppel Bay, as well as a strong contingent of 15 local Gladstone boats.The championship was taken out by local hotshot and defending state champion Dave Mann sailing 'Gold Digger'. This boat is one of the new generation of impulses built by Freddy Phillips from Dinghy Sports on the Northern Beaches of Sydney. Immediately after the regatta Mann sold his boat to another Gladstone local and he is now is preparations for a new boat.





In second place was current Australian championship runner-up Andrew Turnbull-Miller in his brand new Ray Hobbs built 'Boaty McBoatface' from Oxley Sailing Club on the Brisbane River. Turnbull-Miller showed amazing speed for a boat that had been launched only the previous week and as usual displayed sound tactics.









In third place, was another Gladstone local and newcomer to the class, Joshua Young, in his Tim Wilson built 'Slipknot'. Young was extremely quick and would have challenged Mann and Turnbull-Miller further if it wasn't minor errors at mark roundings. Young is travelling to the National Championships in Adelaide over the Christmas/New Year period and could be considered one of the early favorites.









For a class that barely existed in Queensland 10 years ago, to now being one of the most popular classes in the State the rise of the Impulse is extraordinary.



The next major events on the Impulse calendar include the national championships at Brighton Seacliff Yacht Club, South Australia over the Christmas/New Year Period and the Eastern States on the Clarence River Harwood Island, Northern NSW in March 2018.



For more information on the Impulse head to www.ausimpulse.com.au.





