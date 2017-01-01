Please select your home edition
Queen of Harbour and Alice Burton Memorial Trophy - Overall report

by Frank Quealey today at 6:38 am
Smeg beat Compassmarkets.com with a final burst - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 18footers.com
Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour, sponsored by Hunt, which was sailed in 17-knots North East wind today.

Smeg (Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge, Mike McKensey, Nicole Johnson) came from behind to take the lead just a few metres from the finish and take the honours by 16s.

Compassmarkets.com led the fleet down the first spinnaker run - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
Compassmarkets.com led the fleet down the first spinnaker run - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com



Compassmarkets.com (Keagan York, Matt Stenta, Angus Williams, Jodie York) led for the entire race, until Smeg’s brilliant finish, and had to be content with second placing.

The young Lumix crew of Bryce Edwards, Rory Cox, Jacob Broom and Emma Sills finished in third place, a further 14s behind Compassmarkets.

Lumix finished third - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
Lumix finished third - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com



Yandoo (John Winning, Michelle Marr) finished fourth, followed by De’Longhi (Simon Nearn, Mariet Sterk) and Ilve (Ollie Hartas, Claire Kowaltzke).

Nicole Johnson was excited with her victory: “I have been trying for a few years and had a couple of disappointments, but this win makes up for the previous bad luck. “

Nicole Johnson with the rest of the winning Smeg crew - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
Nicole Johnson with the rest of the winning Smeg crew - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com



The freshening North East wind and a clear sky was a perfect setting for the queens to enjoy the thrill of 18ft Skiff racing.

Next Sunday’s race is Race 12 of the Club Championship and the handicap section is for the Commodore Cup.

The Australian 18 Footers League will have its usual Spectator Ferry available to follow all the action, leaving Double Bay Wharf, alongside the clubhouse, at 2.15pm.

Next Sunday’s race is also the final race of the 2016-2017 Season.

Thurlows Compensation Lawyers crew power through the waves on the first beat - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
Thurlows Compensation Lawyers crew power through the waves on the first beat - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com


Thurlow Fisher Lawyers and Ilve side by side at top speed on the run into Rose Bay - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers and Ilve side by side at top speed on the run into Rose Bay - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com


The two leaders cross on the final spinnaker run - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
The two leaders cross on the final spinnaker run - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com


The Kitchen Maker rides the waves on the run to the finish - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
The Kitchen Maker rides the waves on the run to the finish - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com


Smeg and Lumix chasing the leader on the run home - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
Smeg and Lumix chasing the leader on the run home - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com


Mojo Wine races past the club's video team on board the camera cat - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
Mojo Wine races past the club's video team on board the camera cat - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com


De'Longhi powers into Rose Bay on the first spinnaker run - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
De'Longhi powers into Rose Bay on the first spinnaker run - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com


Approaching the bottom mark - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com
Approaching the bottom mark - 18ft Skiffs: Queen of the Harbour & Alice Burton Memorial Trophy 2017 © 18footers.com

