Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

Queen Mary 2 leaves French four in her wake but resists luffing

by The Bridge today at 4:52 am
Queen Mary 2 Jehan Ashmore
After enjoying a magnificent start from the place of its birth in St Nazaire on Sunday, the Queen Mary 2 has powered into a commanding lead of over 250 miles after 24 hours of racing in The Bridge Centennial Transat race. She has left the four giant trimarans in her long wake. In the battle behind, the veteran record-breaker Francis Joyon and his crew on IDEC Sport reeled in the young gun Francois Gabart and MACIF on Monday afternoon to lead by nine miles at the 19:00 ranking (French time).

The only regret for the Queen Mary 2’s captain, Chris Wells, is that he was not allowed perform what would have been the largest luffing maneuver in history after the starting gun sounded.

“The first and most important thing is that currently I am in the lead,” Wells, who has been captain of Queen Mary 2 since 2008, said, tongue maybe partially in cheek. “I was a little disappointed as the gun went off that I was not allowed to accelerate very fast because we had to give enough room for the four trimarans to get ahead of me to allow them to tack in the channel. I could have been like Mr Lewis Hamilton and squeezed into the space quicker but we did have the race director on the bridge with me, so we had to wait. It would have been a magnificent luffing maneuver. But, I was a British gentleman and allowed them to go first.”

There was probably a joke about he who luffs last luffs hardest, but to his credit Wells resisted. At 1,132 feet long (345m) and 236 feet 2 inches high (72 metres) keel to funnel, the Queen Mary 2 (QM2) would have cast a wind shadow on her competitors the envy of any America’s Cup skipper.

For Wells it was a more emotional departure than normal, especially as he oversaw the building of the Queen Mary 2 in St Nazaire before her launch in 2003. “What a fantastic event and there was something extra special about taking the ship back to St Nazaire, the place of its birth,” he said. But his schedule does not allow him room for sympathy with the travails of the skippers behind him.

“I will go direct, taking the minimum distance route on this Great Circle track,” said Wells, who was born in Bournemouth, grew up in Poole, fell in love with the water and has spent his life at sea. “They are on the search for stronger wind, and of course I don’t want stronger wind. There is stronger wind further north, so all four of them are taking a more northerly route. I have a schedule to maintain. I will arrive at 06:00 on July 1 and I will make the speed required to arrive there. But at least we’re going at the design speed of the ship this time, which was a six-day transatlantic as opposed to the seven-day transatlantic.”

That means Wells will average 23.2 knots covering just over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic, speeds easily within the compass of these Ultime-class trimarans in different conditions to the anticyclonic ridge that greeted them in the Bay of Biscay. Joyon has been averaging 13 knots. They may be nimble for their size, but the QM2 has a 157,000-horsepower engine plant to call on allowing her to churn out a metronomic 540 miles a day.

The good news for the trimarans is that they will find stronger winds tomorrow (Tuesday). “They have had to cross a huge area of calm stretching from the coast of Cornwall in England to the Iberian Peninsula,” Dominic Vittet, the race meteorologist, who is on board the QM2, said.

However, from tomorrow (Tuesday), the face of the race should radically change and take a completely different turn with an approaching a low-pressure system, which should allow sail racers to seriously speed up the pace. “Tonight (Monday) and Tuesday and Wednesday are much better and stronger: the boats will be closer to the depression, the south-westerly will intensify (up to 20 knots) and switch to the north-west,” Vittet added. The boats that catch these winds first will begin to open up the first significant gaps and match the speed of their steel leader.

For more information visit www.thebridge2017.com.
Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1

Related Articles

America's Cup final day action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from America's Cup - Finals and prize-giving. Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from America's Cup - Finals and prize-giving.
Posted today at 4:12 am 73rd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Entries open
The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) today released the Notice of Race for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2017 The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) today released the Notice of Race for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2017, inviting eligible yacht owners to enter what is widely regarded to be one of the world’s toughest offshore racing challenges.
Posted today at 2:43 am Maserati Multi70 back in action ahead of Transpacific Yacht Race
Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 Maserati Multi70 is back on the water in San Francisco after a two-month overhaul It is the fourth major offshore challenge for Maserati Multi70 in the last 10 months - following on from the Rolex Middle Sea Race and RORC Transatlantic Race in 2016 and the RORC Caribbean 600 Race earlier this year.
Posted on 26 Jun Heading south for the second event of the GC32 Racing Tour
Having finished fourth in the first event on Lake Garda in Italy, Team ENGIE descends on the Mediterranean for a rematch All the competing GC32 teams are eager to try out racing at this new sailing venue. Measuring up against Sébastien Rogues’ Team ENGIE, the other teams, who come to Sardinia in peak form, will leave the French team little room for manoeuvre.
Posted on 26 Jun America's Cup Match – Kiwis at Match Point and banter continues
I caught up with Peter Burling, just before he had to run off to be drug tested, and I recap the highlights While James Spithill was again missed in the mix zone for most except for ACEA related media and CNN (he does have a bit on!!!), while filming my Nautical Channel piece (out in a few hours) and my summary I also caught up with Tom Spithill.
Posted on 26 Jun Queen Mary 2 takes on trimarans as Centennial Transat begins
Many thousands lined the harbor and shore to welcome the Queen Mary 2 into the Brittany harbor where she was built. This time the cannon shots were sounds of fraternity to begin the race between the Queen Mary 2 and four of the largest and fastest trimarans in the world. The start to ocean races are always emotive affairs but rarely are they so loaded.
Posted on 25 Jun Ran Racing wins at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
First across the finish line in the first race was Bronenosec, who got their first first place finish at this event A final day that saw Niklas Zennstrom's Ran Racing on the top step of the podium followed at just one point by Vladimir Liubomirov's Bronenosec. Doug DeVos' Quantum Racing finished in third place.
Posted on 25 Jun 52 Super Series Audi Sailing Week – Rán Racing rise to win
Without question this fourth regatta of the 52 Super Series has been an emotional roller coaster for many teams. While there was elation for the ice cool Swedish owner-driver and his hard working crew there was huge disappointment for Quantum Racing and for Provezza who both within minutes of each other had one hand on the top prize, before gear failures successively dropped them from contention.
Posted on 25 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry
In my live commentary of the racing I surmised that Oracle Team USA are using asymmetric foils as one of their changes I asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.
Posted on 25 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy