Quantum Sails the Official Sailmaker for Melges24 Canadian Nationals

2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship Dylan Carver 2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship Dylan Carver

by Pamela Miller today at 6:25 amScott has sailed on boats using Quantum Sails to win championships at the world, Gold Cup, European, North American, and national levels. His hands-on approach includes active campaigns and racing in many one-design classes including the Melges24 Class. “Quantum Sails is very excited to be a part of the 2017 Melges24 Canadian Nationals in Toronto. Canada has a fantastic group of Melges24 owners and sailors and we are looking forward to some awesome racing in September. With the upcoming 2018 Worlds in Canada this September is a great time to kick off your Worlds campaign. Quantum is thrilled to be associated with the enthusiastic and talented Canadian Melges24 sailors. Please let us know if we can help your Melges24 sailing program in any way” says Scott.Quantum Sails’ other roles at the Championship event will be education coordination, individual consultations, and sail repair services. 'Quantum Sails is a dynamic innovative sailmaker and we are honored to have their support of the Canadian Nationals' says Dan Berezin, the Chair of the Organizing Committee for the 2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship.





The 2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship is Stage 3 in 2017 Melges24 NorAm Tour:



Stage 1 – US Nationals Charleston, April 7-9

Stage 2 – NorAm Championship Cascade Locks, July 19-22

Stage 3 – Canadian Nationals Toronto, September 21-24



Close to half of the current registrants for the September 21-24, 2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship are from the U.S. with many U.S. competitors transporting boats long distances to get to Toronto’s Lake Ontario. To plan for the event, the Canadian Melges24 Class Association (CM24CA) posted border crossing information and links on the CM24CA Facebook page.



Stage 3 of the North American Tour, the 2017 Melges24canadian National Championship is open to all boats that meet the obligations of the Melges24 Class rules and IMCA rules, including class membership. For event information, race documents and registration visit website.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153419