Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 6

Quantum Sails the Official Sailmaker for Melges24 Canadian Nationals

by Pamela Miller today at 6:25 am
2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship Dylan Carver
Quantum Sails has committed to supporting the Canadian Melges24 Class Association’s 2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship event hosted at the National Yacht Club in Toronto, Canada September 21-24. As the exclusive Official Sailmaker sponsor of the 2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship, Quantum Sails will be doing daily post-racing debriefs by Quantum Sails pro, Scott Nixon.

Scott has sailed on boats using Quantum Sails to win championships at the world, Gold Cup, European, North American, and national levels. His hands-on approach includes active campaigns and racing in many one-design classes including the Melges24 Class. “Quantum Sails is very excited to be a part of the 2017 Melges24 Canadian Nationals in Toronto. Canada has a fantastic group of Melges24 owners and sailors and we are looking forward to some awesome racing in September. With the upcoming 2018 Worlds in Canada this September is a great time to kick off your Worlds campaign. Quantum is thrilled to be associated with the enthusiastic and talented Canadian Melges24 sailors. Please let us know if we can help your Melges24 sailing program in any way” says Scott.

Quantum Sails’ other roles at the Championship event will be education coordination, individual consultations, and sail repair services. 'Quantum Sails is a dynamic innovative sailmaker and we are honored to have their support of the Canadian Nationals' says Dan Berezin, the Chair of the Organizing Committee for the 2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship.

2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship © Dylan Carver
2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship © Dylan Carver



The 2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship is Stage 3 in 2017 Melges24 NorAm Tour:

Stage 1 – US Nationals Charleston, April 7-9
Stage 2 – NorAm Championship Cascade Locks, July 19-22
Stage 3 – Canadian Nationals Toronto, September 21-24

Close to half of the current registrants for the September 21-24, 2017 Melges24 Canadian National Championship are from the U.S. with many U.S. competitors transporting boats long distances to get to Toronto’s Lake Ontario. To plan for the event, the Canadian Melges24 Class Association (CM24CA) posted border crossing information and links on the CM24CA Facebook page.

Stage 3 of the North American Tour, the 2017 Melges24canadian National Championship is open to all boats that meet the obligations of the Melges24 Class rules and IMCA rules, including class membership. For event information, race documents and registration visit website.

Protector - 660 x 82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Riff!
Unashamedly, the whole thing began with a story this week from the Australian Sailing Team Unashamedly, the whole thing began with a story this week from the Australian Sailing Team. Actually, they’ve all been good. Fresh, exciting, and it is no doubt as a result of the AST sailors opening up more. Also lovely to see some top results at the regatta in Hyeres too, even if others are more like a scatter graph at present.
Posted today at 7:34 am Big breeze test for Extreme Sailing Series fleet in Qingdao finale
After three days of light winds in Qingdao a new weather front has arrived, bringing with it breeze of up to 20 knots t After three days of light winds in Qingdao a new weather front has arrived, bringing with it breeze of up to 20 knots to guarantee a thrilling final-day showdown to Act 2.
Posted today at 5:48 am Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series - Final day
Yesterday marked the final race day of 2017 Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club Yesterday marked the final race day of the 2017 Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series (PPWCS) and was hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club. This series was completed with the two- day Brighton Ladies Skipper’s Series (BLiSS) Regatta with only the Sunday race counting towards the overall point score for the PPWCS.
Posted today at 4:11 am Tight at top as The Goat claims first win in Land Rover Winter Series
First pointscore race of Land Rover Winter Series was greeted with sunny skies and building south, south westerly breeze The first pointscore race of the Land Rover Winter Series, hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, was greeted with sunny skies and building south, south westerly breeze. The 95 starters on the day jostled for the final placings in each division, where just seconds separated some.
Posted today at 3:28 am America's Cup - Southern Spars AC50 build for Emirates Team NZ + Video
The Peter Blake skippered Steinlager 2 put Southern Spars on the map 27 years after Steinlager 2 put Southern Spars on the map with her unequalled clean sweep of the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Race, Southern Spars were called on to build Emirates Team NZ's America's Cup Challenger. Here's a look behind the scenes at the composite engineering process Southern Spars employ on projects ranging from Volvo OR spars, to Olympic bike wheels to an AC50
Posted today at 2:45 am RC44 Sotogrande Cup - Chris Bake grabs victory from jaws of defeat
After two severe days, Sotogrande and the Andalucian coastline laid on perfect conditions for final day of competition After two severe days, Sotogrande and the Andalucian coastline laid on perfect conditions for the final day of competition at the RC44 Sotogrande Cup. Mountainous seas gave way to a short chop, torrential rain gave way to brilliant sunshine and a stiff but shifty 20 knot, westerly offshore wind, to provide the tacticians with some welcome head scratching.
Posted today at 1:52 am World Cup Series Hyères – Kontides steals gold again
On the second day of live Medal Racing, it was the turn of the One and Two Person Dinghies to have their day. A colder, overcast day with a steady 8-12 knot breeze did nothing to dampen the spirits of the final few lucky World Cup Series medallists.
Posted on 30 Apr FAST40+ Spring Regatta – Hitchhiker declared winner
Hosted by the RSYC, the wind gods blew too hard on the second day resulting in racing abandoned for the last day Stewart Whitehead’s Carkeek 40+ Rebellion tide on points with Hitchhiker but was second on count back.Tony Dickin's Jubilee was in impressive form, scoring three podium finishes to end the regatta just one point off the lead in third.
Posted on 30 Apr Team Oman Air score big breeze win at Extreme Sailing Series
A resounding victory in the final race of the penultimate day kept Team Oman Air's dreams of second podium finish alive Phil Robertson's men proved uncatchable as they romped home to glory in the seventh and last outing of the day as Qingdao delivered a 20-knot breeze blasting through the city's stadium racecourse.
Posted on 30 Apr Young guns firing in tricky penultimate day of Extreme Sailing Series
The British team, the youth wing of America's Cup challenger, went into the action at the bottom of the Act leaderboard Skipper Rob Bunce's team of talented under 24s enjoyed their most successful outing since joining the global Stadium Racing tour at the start of 2016, only missing the podium once in seven races on Fushan Bay.
Posted on 30 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy