Quantum Key West Race Week opens with epic conditions

by Storm Trysail today at 4:35 am
City of Key West Boat of the Day: double-bullet winner Platoon racing in the 52 SuperSeries - Quantum Key West Race Week 2017 © PhotoBoat.com
The comments from the first day of the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week, the City of Key West Day, were nearly unanimous - epic sailing conditions in one of the best racing venues in the world.

'It was a sporty day,' said J.D. Hill (Houston, TX), owner of the J/122 Second Star. Hill was the first to enter Quantum Key West Race Week last June and he's racing for the first time after having the regatta on his bucket list. 'For years I've heard about all the great conditions and big breeze, and that's what it delivered. We had winds between 15 and 20 knots with gusts to 25. It was a lovely day, plenty of action.'

The fabulous conditions helped spur Harm Müller Spreer's (Hamburg, GER) Platoon in the 52 Super Series to Boat of the Day honors. Platoon posted a one - one and leads Takashi Okura's (Newport, RI) Sled by five points. Spreer drives with all-world tactician John Kostecki (Reno, NV) calling the shots.

'Perfect. Perfect. It's incredibly nice, warm, good breeze, shifty winds, great racecourse,' said Kostecki. 'We had really good starts today, pretty good consistent boatspeed, good boat handling, somewhat went the right way most of the day. When you do all of those things pretty much right it means you do pretty well in this fleet. It's hard getting them all right.'

It might be hard getting them all right, but not when you have trusted lieutenants at your side. The 13-man crew also includes mainsail trimmer Dirk de Ridder and headsail trimmer Ross Halcrow. Kostecki, de Ridder and Halcrow all won the America's Cup with Oracle Racing in 2010 and the Volvo Ocean Race with illbruck Challenge in 2002.

'We got the band back together,' said de Ridder.

The 52 Super Series was one of five classes that sailed two races. Two other classes, the J/70 and C&C 30 One-Design, sailed three races, and the Performance Cruising Class sailed one race, all as scheduled. As is typically seen after the first day of a lengthy regatta, many class leaders have sterling score lines.

In the highly competitive J/70 Class, the largest class at race week with 42 entries, the story from the past two years remains the same - Carlo Alberini's Calvi Network of Italy is leading the way.

Alberini won the class last year and in 2015, when he also won Boat of the Week honors. Along the way he and crew have been extremely consistent, never counting a finish worse than 11th in 19 races. After finishing three – two - one today, they've posted top three finishes an astounding 13 times over the past three years. That type of consistency is rare in one regatta, let alone over a three-year span.

'It always turns out right for us. It's just very nice sailing,' said mainsail trimmer Karlo Hmeljak of Slovenia, a two-time Olympian (2008, '12). 'We escape winter to come here and sail in summertime conditions. We enjoy it a lot and maybe that's why we do so well.'

Hmeljak said that their performance today is even more important because crews are not allowed to discard their worst finishes. So a bad finish adds points that can hinder an overall victory. Hmeljak said that their strong showing today was due in part to a good first leg.

'The first leg wasn't that long so the first shift was crucial,' said Hmeljak. 'We did very good playing the first shift and that was it. There was quite a big swell, especially downwind, and that made for huge differences between boatspeeds. We were planing, but just below full power so sometimes we had to work hard to get the waves.'

Henry Filter (Annapolis, MD) leads the J/70 Corinthian Division with Wild Child. 'This weather is a so much better than last year, it's just spectacular with the wind, waves and sun,' said Filter. 'We got off the line OK today, and had good first legs, usually within or close to the top ten. But then we'd have a few mistakes and drop back, and in this class it can be hard to recover. A lot of these other crews have been racing together more recently, but I think our teamwork will improve as we keep racing.'

To no one's surprise, another class leader that bolted out of the gates is Dan Cheresh's (Saugatuck, MI) Extreme2 in the C&C 30 One-Design Class. Extreme2 posted three firsts and holds a five-point lead over Kip Meadows's (Raleigh, NC) RoXanne, which finished two – four - two. Meadows is competing in his sixth race week, returning to help support the class.

'You can't beat the racing down here,' said Meadows. 'We can finish better than fourth, that's for sure. The right side of the course seemed a little better today. Whenever we came out of the left the boats on the right seemed lifted. Extreme2 is a very well-sailed boat. They've had the boat for a long time, have consistent crew and sail it very well. But they can be beat and we'll give them all we can.'

Hill's Second Star is tied for the lead in the ORC Class with Chris and Karen Lewis' (Houston, TX) Kenai (J/44), each with a first and second for three points.

'The chop made the racecourse a little lumpy and you had to watch out for the shifts,' said Hill. 'A lot of our tactics were dictated by the faster boats on the racecourse. They took joy covering us sometimes so we had to stay out of their way. But it was all friendly competition.'

The friendly competition comes in the form of Kenai, which also hails from Lakewood Yacht Club in Houston. Second Star won the first race by 25 seconds and Kenai won the second by 13 seconds.

Rob Rhulman's (Cleveland, OH) Spaceman Spiff took the early lead in the J/111 Class. Spaceman Spiff finished one - two and leads Jeffery Davis' (Cleveland, OH) Shamrock by one point.

Laura Weyler's (Williamsville, NY) Hijinks also finished one - two in the J/88 Class and also holds a one point lead over second place, which is held by Ryan Ruhlman's (Bratenahl, OH) Spaceman Spiff.

Another tie exists in the Flying Tiger 7.5m Class, where Nigel Brownett's (Long Beach, CA) Hogfish Racing and Brian Tyrell's (Benton City, WA) 04 each have three points.

Todd Stuart's (Key West, FL) White Rhino, a Swan 56, won the Performance Cruising Class.

Racing resumes tomorrow with the first warning signal for all three divisions scheduled at 11:00 am.

For more information and complete provisional results, please visit the Quantum Key West Race Week website.

Full Results
Quantum Key West Race Week 2017 - Preliminary Cumulative Results
   
Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Quantum Key West Division 1 Racing
One Design Division
52 Super Series
1. 12   GER 52 Platoon TP52 Harm Müller Spreer 1 1 2.0
2. 6   USA 5095 SLED TP52 Takashi Okura 2 5 7.0
3. 2   ITA 280 Azzurra TP52 Alberto & Pablo Roemmers 6 2 8.0
4. 1   USA 52015 Quantum Racing TP52 Doug DeVos 3 7 10.0
5. 3   SWE 52 Rán TP52 Niklas Zennstrom 4 6 10.0
6. 5   RUS 5252 Bronenosec 52 TP52 Vladimir Lybomirov 7 4 11.0
7. 7   USA 5210 Interlodge V TP52 Austin and Gwen Fragomen 5 8 13.0
8. 19   GBR 8852R Alegre TP52 Olly Cameron 11 3 14.0
9. 9   TUR 1212 Provezza IX TP52 V. Ergin IMRE 8 9 17.0
10. 10   FRA 5211 Paprec Recyclage TP52 Stephane Neve 9 11 20.0
11. 4   GBR 11152X Gladiator TP52 Tony Langley 10 10 20.0
 
J 111
1. 65   USA 93 Spaceman Spiff J 111 Rob Ruhlman 1 2 3.0
2. 63   USA 61666 Shamrock J 111 Jeffrey Davis 3 1 4.0
3. 67   USA 008 Velocity J 111 Martin Roesch 2 5 7.0
4. 64 North Sails  USA 115 Skeleton Key J 111 Peter Wagner 8 3 11.0
5. 68   USA 30 Wicked 2.0 J 111 Douglas Curtiss 7 4 11.0
6. 60   USA 60909 Bravo J 111 Sedgwick Ward 4 7 11.0
7. 62 North Sails  USA 7311 Perseverance J 111 Bennet Greenwald 6 6 12.0
8. 66   USA 90 Utah J 111 Bradley Faber 5 8 13.0
9. 61   USA 29 Heat Wave J 111 Gary Weisberg 9 9 18.0
 
 
Quantum Key West Division 2 Racing
One Design Division
J 70
1. 33   ITA 456 Calvi Network J 70 Carlo Alberini 3 2 1 6.0
2. 34   USA 49 Relative Obscurity J 70 Peter Duncan 5 7 3 15.0
3. 42   USA 2 New England Ropes J 70 Tim Healy 4 6 8 18.0
4. 28   ITA 1073 Mascalzone Latino J 70 Vincenzo Onorato 8 12 2 22.0
5. 29   USA 246 New Wave J 70 Martin Kullman 2 8 12 22.0
6. 37   USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 6 3 13 22.0
7. 36   USA 585 Running Wild J 70 Peter Vessella 7 5 11 23.0
8. 21   USA 852 Hoss J 70 Glenn Darden 1 14 9 24.0
9. 12   USA 187 Catapult J 70 Joel Ronning 14 1 15 30.0
10. 18   USA 377 Gonzo J 70 Kenneth Ganch 10 13 7 30.0
11. 19   BER 000 Hedgehog J 70 Alec Cutler 9 4 20 33.0
12. 24   GBR 108 JElvis 7* J 70 Martin Dent 12 17 5 34.0
13. 20   USA 389 Hooligan: Flat Stanley Racing J 70 Trey Sheehan 17 18 4 39.0
14. 15   USA 369 Cool Story Bro. J 70 Snow Brigden 11 19 10 40.0
15. 45   GBR 910 Vertigo Too J 70 Marco Salvi 15 10 17 42.0
16. 31   USA 380 Pied Piper J 70 Gannon Troutman 20 9 16 45.0
17. 11   USA 839 Reach Around J 70 Thomas Bowen 21 20 6 47.0
18. 46   USA 45 Wild Child (Corinthian) J 70 Henry Filter 13 16 19 48.0
19. 32   CAY 580 Powerplay Racing J 70 Peter Cunningham 19 11 21 51.0
20. 26   USA 419 Joint Custody J 70 Jenn & Ray Wulff 22 21 18 61.0
21. 14   BRA 650 Cloud Nine J 70 Phil Haegler 26 15 23 64.0
22. 22   USA 397 Hot Mess (Corinthian) J 70 Rob Britts 16 24 27 67.0
23. 35   USA 819 Nine J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 18 22 29 69.0
24. 10   USA 501 Button Fly (Corinthian) J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 27 31 14 72.0
25. 16   USA 169 Empeiria J 70 John Heaton 25 26 24 75.0
26. 8   USA 51 Black River Racing J 70 Douglas Strebel 23 25 28 76.0
27. 39   USA 311 Sparkle J 70 Hannah Swett 24 27 30 81.0
28. 47   USA 382 Zombie (Corinthian) J 70 Kristen Robinson 28 23 31 82.0
29. 13   USA 497 Chinook (Corinthian) J 70 Frank McNamara 33 29 22 84.0
30. 25   USA 53 Jeunesse Racing J 70 George & Donna Antarr 31 28 25 84.0
31. 41   USA 1026 Tramp (Corinthian) J 70 Thomas Ritter 30 30 26 86.0
32. 43 Quantum Sails  USA 241 USA 241 (Corinthian) J 70 Al Poindexter 34 32 32 98.0
33. 23 North Sails  USA 903 Instant Karma J 70 David Betts 29 35 36 100.0
34. 9   USA 310 Black Seal (Corinthian) J 70 Seth Young 32 33 38 103.0
35. 7   USA 84 Bazinga! J 70 Daniel Goldberg 35 34 35 104.0
36. 30   USA 220 Phoenix (Corinthian) J 70 Peter Firey 36 36 33 105.0
37. 44   USA 42 USA 42 (Corinthian) J 70 Richard Wagner 38 38 34 110.0
38. 40   USA 48 Swoosh 3 (Corinthian) J 70 Alex Cross 37 37 37 111.0
39. 27   USA 317 Late Life Crisis J 70 Corbo Corbishley 43/DNC 43/DNC 43/DNC 129.0
40. 38   USA 312 Soul J 70 David Koski / Maciej Zawadzki 43/DNC 43/DNC 43/DNC 129.0
41. 6   USA 1041 1041 J 70 Bill McNally 43/DNC 43/DNC 43/DNC 129.0
42. 17   MEX 384 Flojito Y Cooperando J 70 Julian Fernandez Neckelmann 43/DNC 43/DNC 43/DNC 129.0
 
CC 30
1. 3   USA 30009 Extreme2 C&C 30 Dan Cheresh 1 1 1 3.0
2. 5   USA 30025 RoXanne C&C 30 Kip Meadows 2 4 2 8.0
3. 2   USA 30026 Don't Panic C&C 30 Julian Mann 3 2 5 10.0
4. 4   USA 30014 Flying Jenny C&C 30 Sandra Askew 4 3 4 11.0
5. 1   USA 30024 Anema & Core C&C 30 Ennio Staffini 5 5 3 13.0
 
 
Quantum Key West Division 3 Racing
One Design Division
Flying Tiger 7.5m
1. 4   04 Flying Tiger 7.5 Brian Tyrell 2 1 3.0
2. 1   Hogfish Racing Flying Tiger 7.5 Nigel Brownett 1 2 3.0
3. 2   02 Flying Tiger 7.5 Tom Babel 3 3 6.0
4. 5   05 Flying Tiger 7.5 Guy Williams 5 4 9.0
5. 6   06 Flying Tiger 7.5 Dave Reddaway 4 6 10.0
6. 3   03 Flying Tiger 7.5 Rod Favela 6 5 11.0
7. 10   10 Flying Tiger 7.5 Mike Marshall 8/DNS 8/DNC 16.0
 
J 88
1. Quantum Sails  USA 27 Hijinks J 88 Laura Weyler 1 2 3.0
2.   USA 15 Spaceman Spiff J 88 Ryan Ruhlman 3 1 4.0
3.   USA 80 Wings J 88 Mike Bruno 2 5 7.0
4.   USA 24 Deviation J 88 Iris Vogel 6 3 9.0
5.   CAN 56 Touch2Play Racing J 88 Rob Butler 5 4 9.0
6.   USA 77 Courageous J 88 Gary Panariello 4 6 10.0
7.   USA 2 Easy Eights J 88 Joseph / Jeffrey Pawlowski 7 7 14.0
 
 
ORC Division
ORC
1.   GBR 5598T Kenai J 44 Chris and Karen Lewis 2 1 3.0
2. North Sails  USA 74 Second Star J 122 J.D. Hill 1 2 3.0
3.   USA 99 Sitella XP44 Ian Hill 3 3 6.0
4.   USA 6 High Noise Italia Yachts 9.98 Alex Sastre 4 4 8.0
5.   USA 60432 Cool Breeze Mills 43 Custom John Cooper 6 5 11.0
6.   USA 12282 Orion J 122 Paul Milo 5 6 11.0
7.   USA 673 The Asylum J 105 Jon Weglarz 7 7 14.0
8.   USA 1131 Phrfection Beneteau First 10 Madalin Keeble 8 8 16.0
9. Quantum Sails  USA 71221 Short Bus Henderson 30 Hawk Caldwell 9 9 18.0
 
Performance Cruising
1.   USA 52821 White Rhino Swan 56 Todd Stuart 1 1.0
2.   USA 96 Island Flyer Wauquiez Centurion 40s Denny Manrique 2 2.0
3.   USA 53 SolAire Ericson 39 Christian Haas 5/DNS 5.0
4.   USA 42 Grateful Red C&C 121 Ken Johnson 5/RET 5.0
 
 
PHRF Division
Multihulls
1.   USA 61006 Arethusa Gunboat Phil Lotz 3/DNF 3.0
2.   USA 13 Flight Simulator II Corsair Cruze 970 Tom Reese 3/DNS 3.0
 
 
Quantum Key West Race Week 2017 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Quantum Key West Division 2 Racing
One Design Division
J 70
1. 46   USA 45 Wild Child J 70 Henry Filter 13 16 19 48.0
2. 22   USA 397 Hot Mess J 70 Rob Britts 16 24 27 67.0
3. 10   USA 501 Button Fly J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 27 31 14 72.0
4. 47   USA 382 Zombie J 70 Kristen Robinson 28 23 31 82.0
5. 13   USA 497 Chinook J 70 Frank McNamara 33 29 22 84.0
6. 41   USA 1026 Tramp J 70 Thomas Ritter 30 30 26 86.0
7. 43 Quantum Sails  USA 241 USA 241 J 70 Al Poindexter 34 32 32 98.0
8. 9   USA 310 Black Seal J 70 Seth Young 32 33 38 103.0
9. 30   USA 220 Phoenix J 70 Peter Firey 36 36 33 105.0
10. 44   USA 42 USA 42 J 70 Richard Wagner 38 38 34 110.0
11. 40   USA 48 Swoosh 3 J 70 Alex Cross 37 37 37 111.0
 
