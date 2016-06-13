Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Quantum Key West Race Week closes with a bang

by Storm Trysail today at 5:19 am
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
By winning the final race of the highly competitive 52 Super Series and with it the class championship, Doug De Vos' (Ada, MI) Quantum Racing was awarded Boat of the Week honors at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week hosted by the Storm Trysail Club.

Quantum Racing was placed sixth in the pro-laden class at mid-week, eight points off the lead, but battled back with a two – one - one over the final three races to claim the victory by six points over Harm Müller Speers' Platoon from Germany, the early series leader.

Doug De Vos (center, kneeling) and the Quantum Racing team received overall Boat of the Week honors © Quantum Key West Race Week / PhotoBoat.com
Doug De Vos (center, kneeling) and the Quantum Racing team received overall Boat of the Week honors © Quantum Key West Race Week / PhotoBoat.com



The coveted Boat of the Week trophy came down to the 52 Super Series and J/70 Class, but ultimately was awarded to Quantum Racing. 'Based on the closeness of the racing from start to finish, the 52 Super Series is the most competitive class we've ever had at race week,' said Division One Principal Race Officer Ken Legler, who's been coming to race week for 23 years.

Complete focus from owner/helmsman Doug DeVos helped lead Quantum Racing to victory in the 52 Super Series class today © Quantum Key West Race Week / PhotoBoat.com
Complete focus from owner/helmsman Doug DeVos helped lead Quantum Racing to victory in the 52 Super Series class today © Quantum Key West Race Week / PhotoBoat.com



'Thanks to Terry (Hutchinson, tactician, Annapolis, MD) and the Quantum Racing crew for all the great work that they've done,' said De Vos, who previously won the award in 1997. 'I want to thank and congratulate each and every competitor for making our sport special. What they do every day, the fact that they're here participating takes the sport of sailing forward. It wouldn't happen without the organizers at the Storm Trysail Club and we're grateful for what they've done.

'It was a spectacular week. The conditions were wonderful and the competition was as tough as always,' De Vos continued. 'Every year Key West Race Week has the greatest competition we can offer at this time of the year in the U.S. There's a wonderful mix of competitors from all different backgrounds who love our sport. For me, that's the best thing. They love our sport. They spend a lot of time and effort to come here. To be Boat of the Week is very special.'

The Corinthian Boat of the Week was awarded to Rob Britts' (Tierra Verde, FL) Hot Mess, which finished 15th in the J/70 Class.

The Sailing World Youth Trophy, for the crew with the youngest average age, was presented to Gannon Troutman's (Gloucester, VA) Pied Piper, which placed 12th in the J/70 Class.

Dave Brennan receives the Storm Trysail Club's Contribution to the Sport Trophy © Quantum Key West Race Week
Dave Brennan receives the Storm Trysail Club's Contribution to the Sport Trophy © Quantum Key West Race Week



The Storm Trysail Club's Contribution to the Sport of Sailing Trophy was presented to Division Two Principal Race Officer Dave Brennan (Miami, FL). 'Brennan has been a race officer at race week for 17 years and brings his own village, boats and all,' said event chairman John Fisher, a past commodore of the Storm Trysail Club. 'This year he drove back and forth to Miami on three separate occasions to deliver boats. He is 100 percent a volunteer.'

Race week was more than just the action on the water. All shoreside activities were held at the Waterfront Brewery, which was a gracious host. The nightly debriefs and panel discussions covered a host of topics pertinent to the sport. Morning weather briefings with Ed Adams (presented by Quantum Sails and Gowrie Group) got everyone ready for the day's racing. The daily prize-giving ceremonies gave all winners a chance to vogue for the camera.

Skeleton Key pulled off the repeat win in the J/111's © Quantum Key West Race Week / PhotoBoat.com
Skeleton Key pulled off the repeat win in the J/111's © Quantum Key West Race Week / PhotoBoat.com



The 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week saw the seven racing classes complete 10 or 12 races, all as scheduled. The Performance Cruising Class also completed five races, as scheduled. The week started with a windy and wavy southeasterly that faded over the course of four days before swinging around to a light southerly for today's conclusion. Many sailors felt the conditions were 'typical of Key West Race Week' and they complemented the race committee's judgment.

'The race committee work this week was very good,' said Peter Colby (North Kingstown, RI), the North American Service Manager for North Sails and mainsail trimmer on the J/111 Velocity. 'Yesterday we had the harbor delay and as a racer you get it in your head that racing's going to be blown off. Then when they took us out there I wasn't sure it'd be good racing, but it was. We had two good races yesterday that were part of a great week of sailing. The race committee got it right this week.'

Tim Healy's New England Ropes made an impressive overtake of early series leader and defending champion Calvi Network in the J/70 class © Quantum Key West Race Week / PhotoBoat.com
Tim Healy's New England Ropes made an impressive overtake of early series leader and defending champion Calvi Network in the J/70 class © Quantum Key West Race Week / PhotoBoat.com



Tim Healy's (Jamestown, RI) New England Ropes won the J/70 Class, the largest class at race week. New England Ropes finished 11 points ahead of Marty Kullman's (St. Petersburg, FL) second-placed New Wave, which won a tiebreaker for second over Carlo Alberini's Calvi Network from Italy. Calvi Network, the series leader through 10 races, stumbled in the final two races, placing 22-12.

Phil Haegler's Cloud Nine of Brazil, the winner of the final race in the J/70 Class, won the Quantum Sails Boat of the Day trophy.

J.D. Hill and wife Susan enjoy a post-race victory swim after their J/122 Second Star won the ORC Class © Quantum Key West Race Week
J.D. Hill and wife Susan enjoy a post-race victory swim after their J/122 Second Star won the ORC Class © Quantum Key West Race Week



In the ORC Class, J.D. Hill's (Houston, TX) Second Star (J/122) fended off Alex Sastre's (Coconut Grove, FL) High Noise (Italia Yachts 9.98m) for the victory. The 40-footer and 33-footer, respectively, were separated by one point at the beginning of today but Second Star defeated High Noise by two seconds on corrected time to secure a two-point victory.

Peter Wagner's (Atherton, CA) Skeleton Key won the J/111 Class for a second consecutive year with the low score of 25 points. Skeleton Key won today's race to score a six-point victory over Rob Ruhlman's (Cleveland, OH) Spaceman Spiff.

Nigel Brownett's (Long Beach, CA) Hogfish Racing wrapped up the Flying Tiger 7.5m Class with its eighth win in 10 races for the low score of 14 points.

Two class winners - Dan Cheresh's (Saugatuck, MI) Extreme2 in the C&C 30 One-Design and Laura Weyler's (Williamsville, NY) Hijinks in the J/88 Class - had such large leads that they didn't have to race today.

Todd Stuart's (Key West, FL) White Rhino (Swan 56) won the Performance Cruising Class with five first-place finishes, and Phil Lotz' (Newport, RI) Arethusa (Gunboat 60) won the Multihull Class.

For more information and complete provisional results, please visit the Quantum Key West Race Week website.

The next major event for the Storm Trysail Club is Block Island Race Week, scheduled June 18-23 off the coast of Rhode Island. For more information, visit the event website.

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsWildwind 2016 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

Former Clipper Race skipper equals British record in Vendee Globe
Alex Thomson, has finished in second place after a thrilling fight to the finish to the Vendee Globe. The youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson, has finished in second place after a thrilling fight to the finish to the Vendee Globe.
Posted today at 6:38 am Le Cléac'h and Thomson revel in the Vendée Globe glory
Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson were basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest sailors. Armel Le Cléac'h and second-placed Alex Thomson were today basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest ever sailors. Le Cléac'h and Thomson arrived in the race's home port of Les Sables d'Olonne in France just 16 hours apart after more than 27,000 nautical miles of racing over 74 days to claim the top two podium places.
Posted on 20 Jan Jules Verne Trophy – New equator record for IDEC Sport
Francis Joyon, Sébastien Audigane, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Alex and Bernard achieved the best performance ever Francis Joyon, Sébastien Audigane, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Alex Pella and Bernard Stamm achieved the best performance ever for the stretch betweenUshant and the Equator after rounding the three capes (Good Hope, Leeuwin and the Horn) with a time of 35 days, four hours and 45 minutes.
Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson takes the runner-up spot in the Vendée Globe
Thomson set out to become the first Brit ever to win the Vendée Globe but following an epic battle with French skipper. Thomson, 42, set out to become the first Brit ever to win the Vendée Globe but following an epic battle with French skipper Armel Le Cléac'h missed out on the top spot by just shy of 16 hours. The skipper of Hugo Boss crossed the finish line at 0737 UTC in a time of 74 days, 19 hours, 35 minutes and 15 seconds in one of the closest finishes ever in the race's 27-year history.
Posted on 20 Jan St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Tweaks and changes
Paul Miller, Racing Director for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta spoke about the tweaks and changes to the 37th edition Paul Miller, Racing Director for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, spoke about the tweaks and changes to the 37th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, including free entry for the Gill Commodore's Cup, sensational Beach Cat packages including very attractive shipping costs from Europe and a novel finale to the Caribbean's most popular regatta.
Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson finishes second in the Vendée Globe
Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss. Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, at 0737hrs UTC today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss.
Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson defies the odds to finish second in the Vendée Globe
After 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea, British sailor Alex Thomson reached the finish line on his boat Hugo Boss After 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea, British sailor Alex Thomson reached the finish line on his boat Hugo Boss at 7:37 UTC Friday 20th January 2017, and in doing so broke his own British record of 80 days for the fastest solo circumnavigation of the globe in a monohull.
Posted on 20 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week heads down to the wire in four classes
Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner in the 52 Super Series, J/111 Class, J/70 Class and the ORC Class.
Posted on 20 Jan Forecast on the Festival of Sails eve
A combined Festival of Sails fleet of 264 keelboats and off the beach classes representing all six states A combined Festival of Sails fleet of 264 keelboats and off the beach classes representing all six states plus the Northern Territory are gearing up for the full program of sailing and shoreside fun the Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC) is ready to roll out.
Posted on 20 Jan Around Australia Yacht Race - Fourth entry in, QLD dominates entries
With fourth entry for Around Australia Yacht Race having been received it seems that Queensland is dominating this event With the fourth entry for the Around Australia Yacht Race having been received, it seems that Queensland is dominating this event. Often you will see that NSW yachts dominate most major offshore races is Australia, however it seems that Queenslanders are the ones that want to sail around our great country more than anyone else.
Posted on 19 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy