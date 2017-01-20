Please select your home edition
Quantum Key West Race Week - Day 5 images by Nico Martinez
by 52 Super Series today at 4:29 am
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
Photographer Nico Martinez was on water at 2017 Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series and provided this gallery of images from Day 5 action.
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
20 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 5 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
Related Articles
Former Clipper Race skipper equals British record in Vendee Globe
Alex Thomson, has finished in second place after a thrilling fight to the finish to the Vendee Globe.
The youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson, has finished in second place after a thrilling fight to the finish to the Vendee Globe.
Posted today at 6:38 am
Le Cléac'h and Thomson revel in the Vendée Globe glory
Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson were basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest sailors.
Armel Le Cléac'h and second-placed Alex Thomson were today basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest ever sailors. Le Cléac'h and Thomson arrived in the race's home port of Les Sables d'Olonne in France just 16 hours apart after more than 27,000 nautical miles of racing over 74 days to claim the top two podium places.
Posted on 20 Jan
Jules Verne Trophy – New equator record for IDEC Sport
Francis Joyon, Sébastien Audigane, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Alex and Bernard achieved the best performance ever
Francis Joyon, Sébastien Audigane, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Alex Pella and Bernard Stamm achieved the best performance ever for the stretch betweenUshant and the Equator after rounding the three capes (Good Hope, Leeuwin and the Horn) with a time of 35 days, four hours and 45 minutes.
Posted on 20 Jan
Alex Thomson takes the runner-up spot in the Vendée Globe
Thomson set out to become the first Brit ever to win the Vendée Globe but following an epic battle with French skipper.
Thomson, 42, set out to become the first Brit ever to win the Vendée Globe but following an epic battle with French skipper Armel Le Cléac'h missed out on the top spot by just shy of 16 hours. The skipper of Hugo Boss crossed the finish line at 0737 UTC in a time of 74 days, 19 hours, 35 minutes and 15 seconds in one of the closest finishes ever in the race's 27-year history.
Posted on 20 Jan
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Tweaks and changes
Paul Miller, Racing Director for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta spoke about the tweaks and changes to the 37th edition
Paul Miller, Racing Director for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, spoke about the tweaks and changes to the 37th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, including free entry for the Gill Commodore's Cup, sensational Beach Cat packages including very attractive shipping costs from Europe and a novel finale to the Caribbean's most popular regatta.
Posted on 20 Jan
Alex Thomson finishes second in the Vendée Globe
Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss.
Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, at 0737hrs UTC today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss.
Posted on 20 Jan
Alex Thomson defies the odds to finish second in the Vendée Globe
After 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea, British sailor Alex Thomson reached the finish line on his boat Hugo Boss
After 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea, British sailor Alex Thomson reached the finish line on his boat Hugo Boss at 7:37 UTC Friday 20th January 2017, and in doing so broke his own British record of 80 days for the fastest solo circumnavigation of the globe in a monohull.
Posted on 20 Jan
Quantum Key West Race Week heads down to the wire in four classes
Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner
Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner in the 52 Super Series, J/111 Class, J/70 Class and the ORC Class.
Posted on 20 Jan
Forecast on the Festival of Sails eve
A combined Festival of Sails fleet of 264 keelboats and off the beach classes representing all six states
A combined Festival of Sails fleet of 264 keelboats and off the beach classes representing all six states plus the Northern Territory are gearing up for the full program of sailing and shoreside fun the Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC) is ready to roll out.
Posted on 20 Jan
Around Australia Yacht Race - Fourth entry in, QLD dominates entries
With fourth entry for Around Australia Yacht Race having been received it seems that Queensland is dominating this event
With the fourth entry for the Around Australia Yacht Race having been received, it seems that Queensland is dominating this event. Often you will see that NSW yachts dominate most major offshore races is Australia, however it seems that Queenslanders are the ones that want to sail around our great country more than anyone else.
Posted on 19 Jan
