Quantum Key West Race Week - Day 4 action-shots by Nico Martinez
by 52 Super Series today at 4:42 am
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
Photographer Nico Martinez was on water at 2017 Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series and provided this gallery of images from Day 4 action.
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
