Quantum Key West Race Week - Day 4 action-shots by Max Ranchi

19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Max Ranchi Photography 19 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 4 © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com

by Max Ranchi today at 3:22 am





































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151219