Quantum Key West Race Week - Day 1 action-shots by Nico Martinez
by 52 Super Series today at 3:47 am
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
Photographer Nico Martinez was on water at 2017 Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
16 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 1 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio
Related Articles
Vendee Globe - Thomson marks time with 60hrs sailing time left in race
British solo sailor Alex Thomson has improved only 10nm in 24 hours, and remains 75nm behind the race leader
With around 60hrs sailing left in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race, British solo sailor Alex Thomson has improved only 10nm in 24 hours, and remains 75nm behind the race leader Armel Le Cleac'h in Banque Populaire V. According to the latest positions (as of 0500FR or 0400UTC) the two competitors were almost on the latitude of the finish at Les Sables d'Olonne
Posted today at 5:10 am
Celebrity ProAm race puts fresh wind in Festival of Sails
Royal Geelong Yacht Club has launched a new event to be added to the already packed program of Festival of Sails 2017
The Royal Geelong Yacht Club has just launched a new event to be added to the already packed program of the Festival of Sails 2017 – a Celebrity ProAm race to be held on Wednesday, January 25.
Posted today at 4:02 am
North Technology acquires North Sails Australia
Renowned Sydney loft joins North Sails worldwide network of owned lofts
On January 3rd 2017, the North Sails Australia licensed operation was purchased by North Technology Group. North Sails Australia is the country's leading sailmaker with a diverse market ranging from dinghy, One Design, 18' Skiffs, cruising, racing, Grand Prix and Maxis, dating back to when Australia defended the America's Cup in Fremantle in 1987.
Posted on 16 Jan
Henri Lloyd Aqua Down Jacket
A new collection of premium active wear which represents the ultimate in lifestyle sports apparel.
Henri Lloyd has used its 50 plus years of technical apparel design and development to launch a new collection of premium active wear which represents the ultimate in lifestyle sports apparel.
Posted on 16 Jan
A Q&A with Dick Neville, Quantum Key West Race Week’s RC chairman
I caught up with Dick Neville, Race Committee chair for the Quantum Key West Race Week, to learn more about the event.
For the past 30 years, international sailors have gathered in Key West, Florida, each January for Key West Race Week, a regatta that has achieved legendary status due to its calendar dates, its location, and the impressive level of competition and racecourse management that this storied event offers. I caught up with Dick Neville, Race Committee chair for this year’s Quantum KWRW, to learn more.
Posted on 16 Jan
Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson beats 24 hour world distance record
British sailor Alex Thomson has beaten the world sailing record for the second time in the Vendee Globe
British sailor Alex Thomson has beaten the world sailing record for the second time in the Vendee Globe, travelling 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours. The previous distance record of 534.48 nautical miles was set by Francois Gabart in the 2012 Vendee Globe, Thomson has sailed an additional 2.33 nautical miles.
Posted on 16 Jan
EFG Sailing Arabia – Team Averda focus on food in bid to nail victory
Herrera has come up with a secret weapon that he believes might prove the difference between winning and coming second.
Herrera has put together a formidable team of amateur sailors who are talented enough to earn crew spots on some of the fastest boats on the planet.
Posted on 16 Jan
Vendee Globe – Thomson smashes 24-hour distance record
Thomson was among a fleet of 29 mostly French solo sailors that set off from Les Sables d'Olonne.
During the 24-hour period running up to the 0800 UTC position report he sailed his racing boat Hugo Boss at an average speed of 22.4 knots, or 25.7mph.
Posted on 16 Jan
Vendee Globe - Amedeo leads quartet round Cape Horn
French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time.
French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time. The 38-year-old Parisian journalist-turned-solo sailor rounded Cape Horn on the southernmost tip of South America on his IMOCA 60 Newrest Matmut at 0140 UTC to become the 11th Vendée Globe skipper in the Atlantic.
Posted on 16 Jan
Clipper Race - Excitement builds at Crew Brief Day
There was plenty of excitement as hundreds of Clipper 2017-18 Race crew members came together for the first time
There was plenty of excitement as hundreds of Clipper 2017-18 Race crew members came together for the first time at the Crew Briefing.
Posted on 16 Jan
