Quantum Key West Race Week - Azzurra stays in the top group

Azzurra - 18 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 3 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio Azzurra - 18 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 3 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151218

by Giuliano Luzzatto today at 3:13 amFive boats in the top three positions: this is the current situation in the provisional results in the 2017 52 Super Series at the end of day four and with just one race left to go. Results that prove how close and competitive this top level fleet is: the smallest mistake can cost dearly and be hard to recover from.All the teams are in the same situation, alternating constantly between good scores and flops. Azzurra's performance has been fairly consistent: while she has yet to place first in a race, she has never placed worse than eighth and has avoided scores in the double digits.The forecast today was for light breezes and it was correct. Racing started three hours late in the hopes that a southeasterly breeze would kick in. It finally did, but was shifty and unpredictable at between eight and eleven knots, just enough for two races.Azzurra placed fifth and sixth in today's races, not excellent scores but not terrible ones either. While there were various small mistakes made while sailing, the results were consistent enough to keep the boat flying the YCCS burgee in one of the top positions and without poor scores that are hard to recover from during the Series.The first race saw Ran in first place followed by Quantum, the defending champions who seem to be getting back into form. Third place for Platoon, who is now in first place overall. Azzurra rounded the first downwind gate fourth but ended up finishing sixth and is now tied for second place overall with Ran and Provezza.The second race saw Azzurra neck to neck with her historic rival Quantum along the first upwind leg. The two boats rounded the mark together. But the shifty and unpredictable breezes were difficult for tacticians to call and Azzurra slipped back. She ended up finishing fifth after being edged out at the end of a fantastic battle for third place with Provezza and Bronenosec. Quantum was first, Interlodge second and is now tied for points for sixth place overall Bronenosec., Skipper: 'Today was a bit complicated because the breeze was light and shifty and there were wind holes along the racing course. We made some mistakes and paid for them, we have to go over our errors to make sure that we don't make them again. We want to stay focused and concentrated for tomorrow's race, there are four boats in just two points: we have to go out there and win.', Tactician: “I made a few too many mistakes today and I'm not happy, but to look on the bright side we're just two points behind the top boat and are tied with two other teams. That means that we're all making the same mistakes, the conditions are difficult but I'm not looking for excuses for the points we lost. I hope we're just a little rusty after the winter break. For sure we have the experience to know how to get over days that aren't very satisfying like today.”The last of the 10 races planned for this event will be held tomorrow starting at 11am local time, 5 pm CET. Breezes are expected to be slightly stronger than today. Racing can be followed in streaming on the 52 Super Series site.1. Provezza (Ergin Imre, TUR) (8,9,2,2,4,5,2,5,3) 40 p.2. Quantum Racing (Doug DeVos, USA), (3,7,4,1,8,7,9,2,1) 42 p.3. Platoon (Harm Müller-Spreer, GER), (1,1,6,6, 10,2,5,3,8) 42 p.4. Azzurra (Albert and Pablo Roemmers, ITA/ARG), (6,2,3,8,2,6,4,6,5) 42 p.5. Rán Racing (Niklas Zennström, SWE), (4,6,9,4,3,4,6,1,6) 43 p.6. Interlodge (Austin Fragomen, USA) (5,8,11,5,1,1,8,7,2) 48 p7. Bronenosec (Vladimir Liubomirov, RUS), (7,4,5,3,7,3,11,4,4) 48 p.8. Sled (Takashi Okura, USA), (2,5,8,11,6,11,3,9,9) 64 p.9. Gladiator (Tony Langley, GBR) (10,10,1,9,5,9,7,11,7) 69 p.10. Paprec Recyclage (Jean-Luc Petithuguenin, FRA) (9,11,10,7,11,8,1,8,11) 76 p.11. Alegre (Andrés Soriano GBR/USA) (11,3,7,10,9,10,10,10,10) 80 p.