Quantum Key West Race Week - Azzurra hangs on to third place

Azzurra - 17 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 2 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio Azzurra - 17 Jan 2017, Quantum Key West Race Week, 52 Super Series - Day 2 © Nico Martinez/ Martinez Studio

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151156