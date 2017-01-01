Please select your home edition
Quantum Key West Race Week – J111 action shots by Christopher Howell
by Christopher Howell today at 3:05 pm
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell provided this gallery of J111 images from Day 1 of Quantum Key West Race Week
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Day 1 – J111 class – Quantum Key West Race Week © Christopher Howell
Related Articles
A Q&A with Dick Neville, Quantum Key West Race Week’s RC chairman
I caught up with Dick Neville, Race Committee chair for the Quantum Key West Race Week, to learn more about the event.
For the past 30 years, international sailors have gathered in Key West, Florida, each January for Key West Race Week, a regatta that has achieved legendary status due to its calendar dates, its location, and the impressive level of competition and racecourse management that this storied event offers. I caught up with Dick Neville, Race Committee chair for this year’s Quantum KWRW, to learn more.
Posted on 16 Jan
