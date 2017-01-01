Quantum Key West Race Week – Day 3 report from on board TP52
by Nic Douglass today at 7:09 pm
Day three, or Mount Gay Day at Quantum Key West Race Week - and I was on the TP52 Interlodge. We were boat of the day. Not quite so sure how to explain this one. Yes... I am speechless. You will just have to check out the videos below for more.
It's Mount Gay Day
Warming up on the Interlodge TP52
First start on board TP52 Interlodge
First top mark on Board with TP52 Interlodge
Finish of Race 4, first race for me on Interlodge
Start 2 of the Key West Race Week TP52s
Race 2 approaching the final top mark
Start three for Mount Gay Race Day
Day 3 - Quantum Key West Race Week Nicole Douglass http://www.adventuresofasailorgirl.com
Head to Adventures of a Sailor Girl website
, or find the Sailor Girl on Facebook
, Instagram
, or Twitter
for more adventures.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151210