Quantum Key West Race Week – Day 3 report from on board TP52

by Nic Douglass today at 7:09 pm
Day 3 - Quantum Key West Race Week Nicole Douglass http://www.adventuresofasailorgirl.com
Day three, or Mount Gay Day at Quantum Key West Race Week - and I was on the TP52 Interlodge. We were boat of the day. Not quite so sure how to explain this one. Yes... I am speechless. You will just have to check out the videos below for more.

It's Mount Gay Day


Warming up on the Interlodge TP52


First start on board TP52 Interlodge


First top mark on Board with TP52 Interlodge


Finish of Race 4, first race for me on Interlodge


Start 2 of the Key West Race Week TP52s


Race 2 approaching the final top mark


Start three for Mount Gay Race Day


Head to Adventures of a Sailor Girl website, or find the Sailor Girl on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for more adventures.

