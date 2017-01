Quantum J/70 Winter Series - Bruno Pasquinelli’s Stampede wins

Quantum J/70 Winter Series 2016-17 Round 2 Christopher Howell Quantum J/70 Winter Series 2016-17 Round 2 Christopher Howell

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150963

by Julie or Christopher Howell today at 4:22 amThom Bowen’s Reach Around, who won the first weekend of the Series in December, took second place with 13 points. Allan Terhune’s Dazzler edged out Darby Smith’s Africa for third place (Terhune with 16 points to Smith’s 17). The 24-boat Corinthian division was topped by Andrew Fisher’s Button Fly.Racing concludes at Davis Island Yacht Club on February 4-5.For more information visit website