Quantum J/70 Winter Series - Bruno Pasquinelli’s Stampede wins

by Julie or Christopher Howell today at 4:22 am
Quantum J/70 Winter Series 2016-17 Round 2 Christopher Howell
Forty-eight J/70 teams traveled to Davis Island Yacht Club in Tampa, Florida for the middle weekend of the 2016-2017 Quantum J/70 Winter Series. Conditions ranged from wet and wild on Saturday (winds up to 28 knots) to sunny and cool on Sunday (winds 10-18 knots). Bruno Pasquinelli’s Stampede reveled in the breeze, racking up four consecutive bullets and a second to allow them to sit out the sixth and final race.

Thom Bowen’s Reach Around, who won the first weekend of the Series in December, took second place with 13 points. Allan Terhune’s Dazzler edged out Darby Smith’s Africa for third place (Terhune with 16 points to Smith’s 17). The 24-boat Corinthian division was topped by Andrew Fisher’s Button Fly.

Racing concludes at Davis Island Yacht Club on February 4-5.

EFG Sailing Arabia – Team Renaissance aim for podium finish
Fahad Al Hasni has dreamt of standing at top of podium, having won fair and square with a team made up of Omani sailors. Since Fahad Al Hasni first competed in the inaugural EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour (EFG SATT) back in 2011, he has dreamt of standing at the top of the podium, having won fair and square with a team made up of Omani sailors.
Posted today at 6:30 am 88th Stonehaven Cup - The winners are crowned!
Stonehaven Cup regatta came to a close on Sunday with boat C160 Mollie G of RMYS finishing overall winner on count back. The 88th Stonehaven Cup regatta came to a close on Sunday morning with the boat C160 Mollie G of RMYS finishing overall winner on count back. The Stonehaven Cup regatta has a reputation for close finishes and the 2017 event was no different, with the results once again being decided in the last leg of the last race!
Posted today at 5:22 am Geelong’s Waterfront coming to life with FOS entertainment program
There will be plenty of on-water racing action at the Festival of Sails 2017 later this month – from January 21 to 26 While there will be plenty of on-water racing action at the Festival of Sails 2017 later this month – from January 21 to 26 - there is also a rich entertainment program along the foreshore, including music, kids’ entertainment, sports displays and performances, and of course food, wine and markets.
Posted today at 3:55 am The race begins, or is that ends?
At this time of year it is great, for somewhere, some class is getting on with it, just as another is winding up. At this time of year it is great, for somewhere, some class is getting on with it, just as another is winding up. We have already had the likes of Javelins, Couta Boats, Sabres, Cherubs, and A-Class cats. Then boats like 13’ and 16’ skiffs on Lake Illawarra, along with the Moths in Hobart, are still underway, too. The Etchells are about to kick off, and soon thereafter it will be F18s, as well.
Posted today at 2:41 am Vendée Globe – Beyou capitalises on leaders' woes
Beyou has been able to shave more than 300nm off after le Cléac'h and Thomson were snared by the Doldrums While all eyes are on the leading pair Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson as their epic tussle heads into its 64th day, third-placed Jérémie Beyou has been quietly sneaking up on them.
Posted on 8 Jan Smeg wins tight battle in first race of WC 'Trappy' Duncan Trophy
There was plenty of excitement on Sydney Harbour as the 18 Footers returned to racing for the second half of the season There was plenty of excitement on Sydney Harbour as the 18 Footers returned to racing for the second half of the season. The fleet battled in a fresh nor-easter for the first three-buoys race of the year.
Posted on 8 Jan Exceptional start on Day 1 of SYC's Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta
Close start amongst the IRC division with Auric Quest leading the fleet proves how much of a blessing local knowledge is A close start amongst the IRC division with SYC local Auric Quest skippered by owner Fred Bestall leading the fleet, proving just how much of a blessing local knowledge can be
Posted on 8 Jan China on the podium at Rolex Sydney-Hobart Race
Sailors in Asia could almost be forgiven for missing a remarkable performance just one place behind on IRC Overall With Perpetual Loyal storming up the Derwent at 20kts, and knocking almost five hours off the race record, sailors in Asia could almost be forgiven for missing an equally remarkable performance just one place behind on overall IRC Handicap. Loyal was overtaken for the “double” by the VO70 Giacomo who managed to navigate the Derwent just before the wind died leaving a bevy of 50 footers struggling
Posted on 8 Jan Vendee Globe winner Michel Desjoyeaux bets on Alex Thomson to win
Alex Thomson reached Equator in Vendée Globe in 62 days 5h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h Today at 17:12 UTC British sailor Alex Thomson reached the Equator in the Vendée Globe in 62 days 05h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h. With 87% of the race complete, Thomson crossed the last major milestone as he races towards the finish line in Les Sable d’Olonne, France, determined to continue to close the gap to the leader.
Posted on 8 Jan New initiative to nurture a British Vendée Globe winner
Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s event Launched in 2016, Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s most challenging event - the Vendée Globe, the quadrennial singlehanded non-stop round the world race.
Posted on 7 Jan
