Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship action-shots by Christopher Howell
by J/70 International Class Association today at 2:49 am
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Tweet
Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Sunday action.
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152051
Related Articles
International Viper 640 Class becomes the newest World Sailing Class
In November 2016, World Sailing approved Intl Viper 640 Class’s application to become a recognized World Sailing class.
In November 2016, World Sailing approved the International Viper 640 Class’s application to become a recognized World Sailing class. The International Viper 640 Class Association, at the same time, adopted an international constitution and signed a contract with World Sailing confirming the Class’s international status.
Posted on 22 Feb
UK Flying 15 celebrates 70th anniversary at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone to join them
To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone who sails an International Flying Fifteen or keelboat, to join them at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 04-05 March (Alexandra Palace, London), to get the celebrations under way.
Posted on 20 Feb
Brisbane Etchells – Chocolates over boiled lollies anytime
So the original Bert Bryant saying, ‘Gone from Chocolates to Boiled Lollies’, came out of horse racing in the 60s.
So the original Bert Bryant saying, ‘Gone from Chocolates to Boiled Lollies’, came out of horse racing in the 60s. It refers to looking good, then ultimately not doing so well. Now in sailing, when you talk about those ever-so-easy-to-eat, chocolate covered, little and skinny liquorice sticks, it means wins. Yep. They’re bullets.
Posted on 19 Feb
Australian Etchells Championships images by Dinghy Fever Photography
Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 Australian Etchells Championships RPAYC.
Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 Australian Etchells Championships RPAYC.
Posted on 18 Feb
MC38 Australian Champs - Record MC38 fleet vie for national supremacy
A record nine MC38s fling open the door to another year of dynamic one design racing with the class’ national title
A record nine MC38s fling open the door to another year of dynamic one design racing with the class’ national title on Pittwater hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club February 17-19, 2017.
Posted on 16 Feb
Class championships to feature at Sydney Harbour Regatta
Battle lines will be drawn when a variety of classes hold their championships at NSW’s largest keelboat event
Battle lines will be drawn when a variety of classes hold their championships at NSW’s largest keelboat event, the Sydney Harbour Regatta, to be hosted by Middle Harbour Yacht Club over the weekend of 4-5 March.
Posted on 14 Feb
Treasures of the sailing scene united in 'hidden class connection'
Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class.
Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class.
Posted on 8 Feb
Andrea Francolini was at the RSYS Milson Silver Goblets for Etchells
Andrea Francolini at the RSYS Milson Goblets for Etchells
The magnificent work of Andrea Francolini continues. He was at the last day of the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron's Milson Silver Goblets regatta for Etchells. It is sailed over the course of the week as a twilight regatta and then has multiple races on the final day, Saturday. It usually attracts a fleet of 30+ Etchells from NSW and also Interstate.
Posted on 4 Feb
Record SB20 fleet expected for Banjo’s Crown Series Bellerive Regatta
A fleet of more than 40 SB20 one-design sports boats, including several mainland crews, is expected to contest
The Crown Series will be sailed over the weekend of 18-19 February with the keelboat divisions also contesting a twilight race on the evening of Friday,17 February, joined on Saturday and Sunday by SB20s, trailable yachts and off-the-beach dinghies and catamarans.
Posted on 2 Feb
Etchells Championships at Brighton in March
The 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships will be hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club over the Labour Day weekend
The 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships will be hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club over the Labour Day weekend, March 11-13. Some close racing for a very competitive fleet is anticipated.
Posted on 2 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy