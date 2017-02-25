Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship action-shots by Christopher Howell

Feb 25 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell Feb 25 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell

by Christopher Howell today at 3:48 am













































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152034