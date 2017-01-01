Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

Qld Beneteau Cup and French Yacht Challenge - Action coming soon...

by Mark Hipgrave on 19 Sep
BC FYC - Qld Beneteau Cup and French Yacht Challenge Julie Geldard
Now in its eleventh year the event comprises two passage races over two days in Moreton Bay. The French Yacht Challenge, on Sat 29th Oct is open to all French production boats (Beneteau, Jeanneau, Dufour etc), while the Beneteau yachts combine their results from the Saturday race with those from a second, Sunday race for the Queensland Beneteau Cup.

Racing is conducted in two divisions – Cruising and Performance, with the emphasis on fun on the water combined with social activities ashore. Cruising Division entrants can elect to sail avec or sans spinnaker. Support from loyal sponsors enables the awarding of multiple trophies for both events.

Beneteau Cup 15 Suzanne VidPicPro.com-19 - Qld Beneteau Cup and French Yacht Challenge © Julie Geldard
Beneteau Cup 15 Suzanne VidPicPro.com-19 - Qld Beneteau Cup and French Yacht Challenge © Julie Geldard



Jane Virtue, Secretary of the QBOG and regatta organiser commented “Over ten years the regatta has grown to become one of the major social regattas on the Moreton Bay racing calendar. In past years we have welcomed entries from yachts returning south from the Airlie Beach, Hamilton Island and Magnetic Island Race Weeks, and we look forward to showing visitors the excellent facilities at the RQYS marina and new clubhouse.”

The Yacht Brokerage took over the Qld Beneteau dealership two years ago and continues to provide foundation sponsorship for the event, using it as an opportunity to catch up with owners and showcase new Beneteau models, which this year includes four new Oceanis models.

Beneteau Cup 15 Suzanne VidPicPro.com-7 - Qld Beneteau Cup and French Yacht Challenge © Julie Geldard
Beneteau Cup 15 Suzanne VidPicPro.com-7 - Qld Beneteau Cup and French Yacht Challenge © Julie Geldard



With up to thirty entrants, the two division and passage race format provides a level of competition for both experienced and novice crews, and entrants are encouraged to adopt the French flavour of the weekend by dressing both themselves and their yachts in a French style, with a special trophy being awarded for the best dressed crew.

For entries and more information visit the RQYS website or email jane.virtue@bigpond.com.

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSAuckland On the Water Boat ShowHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Azzurra wins the first race in 52 Super Series Sailing Week Menorca
There were two windward-leeward races scheduled today, but shifty unstable northerly winds forced to abandon the second. Azzurra started on the left, third from the pin, fast and perfectly on time. While the rest of the fleet was compact, Azzurra was free and skipper Guillermo Parada to helm powerfully through the waves that were up to three meters.
Posted on 19 Sep Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship – Bella Mente Racing wraps campaign
The regatta started off on a high note for Bella Mente, with the team playing the light winds and shifts to their favor Bella Mente closed the gap between the leading boats significantly on the final day when it finished first and second in the last two races, finishing in third place overall – less than two points behind Momo in first place and less than one point behind Proteus in second place.
Posted on 19 Sep 52 Super Series Sailing Week Menorca – One step closer?
A complicated, challenging weather situation resulted in just one race being sailed on the opening day season decider Big, bumpy, leftover seas were out of proportion to the 10-12kt N’ly winds that swung around in direction, and rose, and fell in strength. Race Officer Maria Torrijo and her team achieved one good, solid race before the winds became too unstable for a second contest, and the 11-boat fleet was returned to shore.
Posted on 19 Sep TP52 Super Series Mahon – Photo gallery by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from race one Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from race one
Posted on 19 Sep Registration open for The Hague Offshore Sailing Worlds 2018
Offshore racing will be competed in three classes on different types of yachts between nine and 20 meters in length. Everything is measured for each boat's handicap ratings: the crew, the sails, the boat above and below the waterline. Using these measurements and clever hi-tech models will give each racing yacht ratings to help equalize the competition among unlike boats.
Posted on 19 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 30 – Wind holes unsettle the fleet
HotelPlanner.com has re-emerged from Stealth Mode in sixth-position and has spent 12 of the last 24 hours in a wind hole Sanya Serenity Coast has extended its lead in the closing stages of the race to Punta del Este, with the majority of the fleet caught out by wind holes. PSP Logistics and Great Britain have moved up to second and third respectively, having taken an easterly route, and are hoping to avoid the wind hole that has trapped teams to the west.
Posted on 19 Sep Volvo Ocean Race – Martin Strömberg joins Turn the Tide on Plastic
Strömberg who will be a watch captain, helmsman and trimmer, adds round the world race experience and winning motivation Strömberg says he’s passionate about the prospect of passing along his knowledge to the next generation, along with bringing Turn the Tide on Plastic team’s message of sustainability to an international audience.
Posted on 19 Sep America's Cup - Dalton opens up on boat and options for next Cup
The Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will take place in Auckland on the morning of the 29th September Italian media are reporting that the announcement of the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will take place in Auckland on the morning of the 29th September. Dalton confirmed the details of the yacht will be revealed two months later on November 30, but would not say if it will be a foiling monohull as speculated in the media.
Posted on 18 Sep Azzurra ready for the grand finale of the 52 Super Series in Menorca
Practice Race was abandoned when winds were blowing at over 28 knots and thunderheads were heading straight for fleet. Azzurra has arrived in Menorca at the lead of the Super Series, with just three points overall on the current World Champion, Platoon, and six points on Quantum, winner of the series
Posted on 18 Sep Menorca 52 Super Series Sailing Week – Looking to end on a high note
Fleet did sail the first upwind and a downwind of a new course format which is being trialled in advance of next season After a conventional upwind leg of around two miles there follows a long downwind of around four miles with a gate midway down the leg which brings the fleet back together.
Posted on 18 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy