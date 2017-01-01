Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Put the life back in your jacket

by Jake Young today at 6:16 am
Put the life back in your jacket Jake Young
Lifejackets and liferafts need to be well maintained and serviced to perform at their optimum. Crewsaver recognises the necessity of this and urges Crewsaver lifejacket and liferaft owners to register their products. Through Crewsaver’s enhanced product registration platform, Crewsaver will then send the owner a reminder of when their service may be due. Helping them to remain as safe as possibly when out on the water.

“Here at Crewsaver we believe when you purchase your safety equipment it is only the beginning of your relationship with us. Registering your product with us is easy to do and may just save your life!” – Guy Page, Crewsaver Training Manager

Why register?

• Crewsaver will send you email reminders to get your lifejacket or liferaft serviced
• Your product details will be held on Crewsaver’s system - invaluable if you ever need to contact the Crewsaver team with an enquiry or if your lifejacket or liferaft is ever found
• Receive #LifejacketSafe safety tips
• Receive a FREE lifejacket bag if you register your product on the Crewsaver stand (J340) at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017

Registering your lifejacket is easy, simply head to the Crewsaver website with your serial number to hand and Crewsaver will do the rest. To register, click here.

What is the #LifejacketSafe campaign?

The #LifejacketSafe campaign is championed by Crewsaver and aims to increase safety awareness by highlighting the importance of not only wearing a personal flotation device, but also making sure it is worn correctly and is well maintained. To find out how you can stay #LifejacketSafe, visit website.
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Nominations now open for the 2017 Australian Sailing Awards
The 2017 Australian Sailing Awards will recognise the achievements of members of the sailing and boating community The 2017 Australian Sailing Awards will recognise the achievements of members of the sailing and boating community over the past 12 months, as well as acknowledging those who have contributed to our sport for many years.
Posted today at 5:41 am Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup - Tough fight for podium
The 28th Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Maxi 72 Worlds regatta welcomed 46 yachts to the docks of Porto Cervo, Italy. The 28th Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Maxi 72 Worlds regatta welcomed 46 yachts to the docks of Porto Cervo, Italy. Clients of North Sails sailed extremely well, winning six of seven classes and claiming 16 of 21 podium positions.
Posted today at 4:36 am Audi J/70 World Championship - A magnificent start
The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, in collaboration with the Title Sponsor Audi, and the Official Sailmaker Quantum Sails.
Posted today at 4:19 am Audi J/70 World Championship – Day 1 action shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 14 Sep Monaco Classic Week – More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 Sep Monaco Classic Week – Action photo gallery by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Day 2 – Five bullet day for Malizia
The silver flash, that is the GC32 foiling catamaran Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco, put in an extraordinary performance While the forecast indicated strong wind and big seas, more marginal than on day one, a smart call by the race management team in getting the boats racing three and a half hours earlier than scheduled, paid off.
Posted on 14 Sep Clipper Race – Day 25 – 4000nM sailed and fleet is back match racing
According to leading Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson, the path to Uruguay is turning into a ‘drag race’ After thousands of nautical miles sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, Visit Seattle, Sanya Serenity Coast, and Unicef again hold first, second, and third position on the leader board.
Posted on 14 Sep CYCA’s Blue Water Pointscore back for Race 2 with Flinders Islet
This weekend the race itself will start at 1000hrs off Point Piper with a moderate westerly, shifting to a southwesterly The 92-nautical mile offshore challenge follows the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast in the series, and could give sailing fans some clues as to who will reign supreme in the conclusion of the BWPS, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted on 14 Sep Melges IC37 Class - The next generation Corinthian competition
Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges, a 37-foot modern race boat. Exclusively for Group 1 sailors, the strict one-design class will be simple and fun with competitive racing at sailing’s most celebrated venues.
Posted on 14 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy