Put the life back in your jacket

by Jake Young today at 6:16 am“Here at Crewsaver we believe when you purchase your safety equipment it is only the beginning of your relationship with us. Registering your product with us is easy to do and may just save your life!” – Guy Page, Crewsaver Training Manager• Crewsaver will send you email reminders to get your lifejacket or liferaft serviced• Your product details will be held on Crewsaver’s system - invaluable if you ever need to contact the Crewsaver team with an enquiry or if your lifejacket or liferaft is ever found• Receive #LifejacketSafe safety tips• Receive a FREE lifejacket bag if you register your product on the Crewsaver stand (J340) at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017Registering your lifejacket is easy, simply head to the Crewsaver website with your serial number to hand and Crewsaver will do the rest. To register, click here The #LifejacketSafe campaign is championed by Crewsaver and aims to increase safety awareness by highlighting the importance of not only wearing a personal flotation device, but also making sure it is worn correctly and is well maintained. To find out how you can stay #LifejacketSafe, visit website