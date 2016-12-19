Pt Chevalier Regatta expecting big fleet this weekend
by Jono Gravit today at 3:31 am
Just one year short of its 100th anniversary, Auckland's Pt Chevalier Sailing Club is staging its annual regatta this weekend.
Pt Chev sailors competed at the recent Auckland Starling Championships Point Chevalier SC
The club is expecting over 60 boats which will sail over three courses on Saturday and Sunday.
Racing starts at 1200hrs on Saturday and 1230hrs on Sunday.
Course 1 will be the Learn To Sail Optis (Green Fleet) trying racing for the first time. They will be racing up and down the beach according to wind direction.
Course 2 will be the Racing Optis and Starlings. Pt Chev SC has experienced huge growth in junior sailing over the past few seasons. We are now seeing competitive sailors (and families) staying 'at home' rather than drifting off to the bigger dinghy clubs.
Course 3 for Seniors should see good fleets of Zephyrs, and Lasers, with a smattering of other classes.
Launch from the clubhouse on Raymond Road. Racing is close to shore.
For the Pt Chev Sailing Club website click here
